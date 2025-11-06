Fr. Heimerl: Of course the Blessed Mother is ‘Co-Redemptrix’

The pious tradition of the Church has always known this and always understood it correctly.

(LifeSiteNews) — Is the Blessed Virgin Mary “Co-Redemptrix” and “Mediatrix of Grace”? Of course she is, I would say, because it was only through Mary’s “Fiat” that the only redemption through her Son became possible, and it was only through her that God gave us the fullness of grace in Jesus Christ.

The pious tradition of the Church has always known this and always understood it correctly. No one would seriously have thought of “deifying” Mary or denying Christ’s unique mediatorship.

When an ambiguous figure like the current prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith has nothing better to do than to cast the Marian devotion of the faithful in a supposedly negative light, it says far less about the Blessed Virgin than it does about those who engage in such behavior. The fact that they do so with the “blessing” of the Pope does not make things any better, but only illustrates what is really going on behind the scenes, and this is nothing less than the establishment of a new “Catholic” Church and a new “Catholic” faith.

Much progress has been made along this path, and only the naivety of those who believe that only truth and goodness can come from Rome has made this work of destruction possible, which in turn has only one goal: to bring the Church closer to Protestantism.

With the introduction of the “new Mass” by the unfortunate Pope Paul VI, all the dams broke, and we remember with horror Pope Francis’ admission that the traditional Mass of the last 2,000 years no longer fits the (new) faith of the (new) Church.

Only a pope who could make such abominable statements could also be capable of “blessing” sinful relationships and denying the indissolubility of marriage according to the Protestant model.

Without a doubt, the sellout of the Catholic faith will continue along these lines: the downgrading of the Mass and the other sacraments will not end until women are allowed to enter holy orders through the back door. To make this possible, a downgrading of the Blessed Virgin is necessary, and this is precisely what the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, under its current prefect, has been working on for some time, as we know.

I am certain that we have not yet reached the peak of the destruction of the Church. It will probably gain momentum under Leo XIV, who is increasingly identifying himself as the “successor” to Francis and who, let’s be honest, is ultimately just as much his creature as the questionable prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith.

The enemies of the Church have always been the enemies of the Blessed Virgin, and they alone are the ones who applaud the latest Vatican statement. Even “theological” fig leaves cannot hide this fact.

The true children of the true Church, on the other hand, hold fast to their devout veneration of the Blessed Virgin and profess: Yes, Mary is Co-Redemptrix and Mediatrix of Grace, and she is so in the way that the saints have always taught correctly and unambiguously.

On the other hand, we can confidently dispense with the alleged “corrections” of the current prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, even if they are made with the approval of Leo XIV.

