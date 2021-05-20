From hesitation to rejection of COVID vaccines

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

May 20, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Are Americans who are hesitating or rejecting getting vaccinated for COVID behaving rationally? More and more efforts are being made to mandate vaccination in one way or another, by government and private entities. It is prudent to give serious thought to whether Americans should not be compelled to get vaccinated.

It is not easy for people to reject the COVID vaccine. These are being done to push people to get vaccinated:

Outright demands.

Threats, coercion and intimidation.

Implicit and explicit mandates.

Rewards of all kinds.

Penalties of all kinds.

De facto vaccine passports for admission into various venues.

Ignoring immunity obtained through contracting COVID infection.

Nothing is more obscene and contrary to science than the many coercive demands for vaccinating children who do not have any significant risks from COVID. Excluding unvaccinated children from school is disgusting. Parents facing a choice between finally getting their kids back into the classroom versus succumbing to demands for vaccination, are in a terrible position.

Following the science and listening to top physicians are more important than ever. Do not trust mainstream and corporate social media for a balanced view of COVID vaccines.

The esteemed Dr. Peter McCullough has recently said that “if this were any other vaccine it would have been pulled from the market by now for safety reasons.” This is the reality for the COVID vaccines: Between Dec. 14 and April 23, there were 3,544 deaths reported to the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System [VAERS], along with 12,619 serious injuries.

For comparison: There are 20 to 30 deaths reported every year to VAERS related to the flu shot. That’s with 195 million receiving flu shots, far more than COVID vaccine use.

The much higher reported death numbers related to the Moderna and Pfizer shots than previous vaccines are alarming according to McCullough, especially when the shots have not even been granted full FDA approval and are only being allowed on the market under an Emergency Use Authorization.

This must be recognized: Previous studies, including one from Harvard University, estimate that only 1 to 10 percent of all vaccine-related deaths get reported to VAERS. In other words, there are probably more people dying from the COVID vaccines than has been reported.

With members from 30 countries, the Doctors for COVID Ethics group has strongly expressed concerns that COVID vaccines have been inadequately tested and monitored. And that they represent dangerous medical experimentation whose risks outweigh their benefits. Moreover, they are serious violations of medical ethics and citizens’ medical rights. Their use constitutes clear and egregious violations of the Nuremberg Code, they said. This has also been said by Dr. McCullough.

“I’m a firm believer in freedom of choice,” said Dr. Joseph Mercola, a strong critic of the COVID vaccines. “I’m also a firm believer in having the information to truly have informed consent. This is not a conventional vaccine. It’s actually giving your body a signal to instruct it to become a factory for making SARS-COV-2 spike protein. And this spike protein is not the same spike protein at all, it’s genetically mutated.”

Dr. Mercola said the vaccine actually is gene editing that impairs your body’s natural immune response. “They are going to kill more people with this vaccine than deaths caused from SARS-COV-2,” he said.

Dr. Mercola said Dr. Fauci has “a longstanding decades of history of corruption,” and warned the vaccine provides artificial immunity that actually “impairs your innate immunity in the future.” He has said that “no rational person should take the experimental COVID vaccines.”

Here is what Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi a prominent German virologist has pointed out regarding his concerns:

vaccine was not tested on individuals that are most likely to die of the coronavirus: elderly people with pre-existing conditions. test subjects were “young, healthy people.” half of subjects had fever, chills, muscle aches, aching limbs, headaches, and they felt sick. gene-altering messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine is still unknown scientifically and medically. vaccines can contribute an adverse overreaction to subsequent naturally occurring infections. the possibility of autoimmune disease.

Yale Professor Dr. Harvey Risch revealed recently that the majority of people now coming down with COVID-19 have been vaccinated against the virus. This should raise concerns about the wisdom of getting vaccinated. It is consistent with the careful language from the government that COVID vaccines help prevent serious health impacts and deaths only. A warning that vaccinated people still get so-called “breakthrough” infections.

Making an informed decision is the goal of providing all this information to those having concerns about being vaccinated for COVID. Though there is a huge amount of information on the negative side of the equation, few people can access it because of the suppression of it by mainstream and corporate social media.

Lastly, the incredible emphasis on COVID vaccines is an even more potent undermining of early home/outpatient COVID treatment protocols that are cheap and proven to cure and prevent COVID. These are detailed in Pandemic Blunder. Why use cheap generics like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin when drug companies can make trillions of dollars making vaccines? Why not?

Dr. McCullough made this important point: “All efforts on treatment were dropped. Warp Speed went full tilt for vaccine development, and there was a silencing of any information on treatment.” He has said that 85 percent of COVID deaths can be prevented with treatment. With allegedly nearly 600,000 COVID official deaths that means that about 500,000 Americans have died unnecessarily, though many think the official COVID deaths are unreliable and possibly too high. Still, even now about 15,000 Americans are said to be dying monthly from COVID. The issue is the extent to which people die from multiple causes but not solely or even mainly from COVID.

There simply is way too much emphasis on COVID vaccines and far too little on known, cheap and effective treatments that also work to prevent COVID. That makes treatments a viable alternative to vaccines.

Now you know enough to make a smarter decision about COVID vaccines. Time to walk or run away from Fauci’s reign of error.

Dr. Joel S. Hirschhorn, as a full professor at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, directed a medical research program between the colleges of engineering and medicine. At the Congressional Office of Technology Assessment and the National Governors Association, he directed major health-related studies. He has testified at over 50 U.S. Senate and House hearings and authored hundreds of articles in journals and on websites, plus op-ed articles in major newspapers. He has been an executive volunteer at a major hospital for more than 10 years. His newest book is Pandemic Blunder.