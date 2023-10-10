Gene scientist shows how vaccine companies mass-produced contaminated COVID jabs

In a presentation at an event organized by the World Council for Health, Dr. Kevin McKernan spoke of his discovery – and the danger – of plasmid DNA contamination in the so-called COVID 'vaccines.'

(LifeSiteNews) — In a presentation at an event organized by the World Council for Health, Dr. Kevin McKernan spoke of his discovery – and the danger – of plasmid DNA contamination in the so-called COVID “vaccines.”

Dr. McKernan, who formerly led an MIT team on the Human Genome Project, published work in April 2023 which documented the presence of contaminating DNA and “endotoxins” from e-coli.

He also showed that the vials of vaccine given for approval contained “clean” DNA, but “when they switched to scale it up, it was plasmid DNA contaminated.”

As McKernan points out, “This was not present in the actual clinical trial.”

The product approved was not the product which was administered. The Pfizer, BioNtech, and Moderna vaccines which were approved did not contain the plasmid DNA derived from e-coli. This was a process the manufacturers used to scale up mass production of the vaccines after regulatory approval.

Cooking the books

How did such a dangerous product gain regulatory approval? As McKernan shows, flattering results were presented to regulators which were not reflected in the final product. McKernan also explains why existing screening processes did not detect the presence of plasmid contamination until this year.

Noting that his work has been replicated internationally, he also shows how these very methods can themselves be employed to conceal undesirable data and the likelihood of side effects from regulatory bodies giving approval to treatments.

McKernan states that with different tools used to detect concentrations of plasmid DNA, different results will be delivered to allow for “cooking the books to meet the regulations.”

“If you use different tools, you will get different numbers. This is a vulnerability in the regulations right now. You can cherry-pick different tools to give the regulators whatever you want,” he says.

McKernan’s work shows how the very tools used to eliminate plasmid DNA simply do not recognize smaller molecules. Therefore, even when efforts were made to eliminate contaminating plasmid DNA, it simply could not be detected. The common means of measurement could not find these smaller molecules.

“If you put these samples through Oxford nanopore sequencing, it does a great job finding the large fragments,” he says.

Yet he adds it does not do very well in finding small molecules – where a lot of the plasmid mass is represented.

“They are trying to get rid of this [plasmid]”, he says. “But the process of trying to is creating something that is more dangerous for DNA integration.”

Where is this danger? It is the danger of the false positive. First, the detection method used cannot find most of the contamination. Second, the elimination method used to “purify” the vaccines fails in the same way.

The process McKernan cites is one which makes the dangers of these vaccines invisible.

Failed purification

McKernan shows in his segment how the plasmid containing the endotoxins and foreign genetic material is supposed to be removed, purifying the vaccines for use.

The process he cites in purification is called “AMPure,” of which he says he has considerable experience.

“It doesn’t do a good job capturing the small molecules,” he says, adding that “we are under-counting the small molecules” both with AMPure and with QPCR tests. So how does he know these plasmids are there?

“If you put these samples into a fluorometer, you get numbers up to 100 times higher.”

Why does this matter?

“The regulators were given fluorometry data for RNA and PCR data for DNA in order to cook the books to fit the regulations.”

The measures which were selected miss the molecular concentration of plasmid DNA, which is largely composed of small molecules.

Risks of contamination

McKernan cites known risks from genome contamination including blood clots and genetic damage. What’s more, he notes that spike proteins amplify the dangers of “endotoxins” – toxins from outside the body, such as the base e-coli DNA found in the vaccines. This DNA base works in concert with the spike proteins produced by the mRNA in the shots to multiply adverse effects.

These effects include cancer.

McKernan points out that the concentration of the endotoxin e-coli was “redacted” – censored – from the initial regulatory reports.

Why would this happen? He notes that cancer is potentiated by three main factors associated with the contaminated vaccines.

The first is increased genetic mutation caused by the inclusion of plasmid DNA. The second is the “chronic insult” to the immune system from mRNA action. Finally, according to recent papers cited by McKernan, the injections seem to cause “inhibition of the guardians of the human genome – p53 and BRCA1,” meaning the protection of human genes is compromised by the injected material.

McKernan says, “I would point everyone to John Beaudoin’s work on the death rates in Massachusetts. That is a clear-cut sign that we have an increase in cancer rates post-vaccine.”

For those concerned about contamination from the so-called vaccines, McKernan is producing a diagnostic tool to assess the degree to which the vaccinated have been affected by endotoxins contained in the plasmid DNA.

McKernan is preparing tests for public and clinical use so “we can measure this in patients that have been injured.”

His segment is one of nine given on October 9 during the virtual World Council for Health event, which brought together leading scientists to explain and examine the issue of plasmid DNA contamination in the mRNA injections, first discovered by McKernan and his colleagues earlier this year.

For more from Dr. Kevin McKernan and others, click here to watch the World Council for Health’s urgent expert hearing in full.

