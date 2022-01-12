George Soros is spending billions to fund social justice-focused ‘global’ university network

It is clear from Soros’ massive funding of leftist causes that he has worked tirelessly to cement his ethos in global society. His funding of billions to foment racial strife and shape global education is proof of this. Soros’ vision to mainstream his thinking on a worldwide scale through his global university network and his racial politics spending impact every American citizen.

(NewsBusters) – Billionaire George Soros said he is working to “bend” the arc of history “in the right direction.” In Soros’ case, that direction is far to the left. To do it, he donated over $32 billion to his Open Society Foundations since 1984, to further leftist ideology and activism well beyond his own lifetime. Soros has committed a combined sum of more than $2.3 billion to create a global university network to push his extreme ideology.

At 91, Soros hasn’t slowed down his radical agenda to inundate the American people — and the world — with propaganda involving leftist academia and racial strife. He recently launched a $1 billion initiative to create a “global university” network to indoctrinate the next generation with his extremist “open society” worldview.

The two educational institutions spearheading that effort — Central European University and Bard College — received another $1.3 billion from Soros.

He also devoted hundreds of millions in donations and commitments to so-called social justice and racial justice groups, including those that promote the radical idea of “reparations.”

Soros pursued those aims with everything from exploiting the death of George Floyd in 2020 to advance a leftist racial justice agenda, pledging $100 million to support radical feminism across the globe, pouring millions into left-wing journalism and financing groups promoting global climate-change radicalism and anti-police hatred.

His tremendous wealth gives him the ability to try to influence every aspect of American life — from political campaigns to drug policy. Instead of letting the foundations shut down upon his death, he guaranteed conservatives will be fighting his agenda for decades to come.

Introduction

Liberal billionaire George Soros turned 91 on Aug. 12, 2021, having devoted his philanthropic life to constructing a leftist political legacy rarely, if ever, equaled. He has worked to reshape the U.S. and the world with his nebulous vision of an “open society” through billions in funding to universities, media, politicians and left-wing groups.

In Soros’ view, the hallmarks of an “open society” include global governance, open borders, fomenting unrest, undermining national currencies and donating millions to groups dedicated to crushing American exceptionalism and capitalism. Those who oppose his agenda have been his consistent targets — including Republican presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump.

As The Washington Post reported in 2018, “[R]ather than recede from public life in his twilight years, Soros has decided to push even harder for his agenda.” The election of Donald Trump spurred Soros and his organizations to push aggressively in two key directions — education and race.

Soros ensured that his charities will be incredibly well-funded after he is gone. The New York Times reported in 2017, that Soros gave $18 billion to his leftist Open Society Foundations (OSF). It was “one of the largest transfers of wealth ever made by a private donor to a single foundation.” [Emphasis added.]

The reason: Trump and his supporters. The Times summarized comments from now former OSF president Patrick Gaspard, who “said the election of President Trump had given the organization’s work a new sense of urgency.” [Emphasis added.]

Soros ensured the promotion of his “open society” ideals well after his death. He set in motion plans to create a global education network dedicated to influencing future generations for decades to come.

Soros devoted a mountain of money to education in recent years — $2.3 billion at least. He launched a $1-billion effort on Jan. 23, 2020, to create a global university network with at least 41 institutions so far to promote his worldview. He has said he considers it “to be the most important and enduring project of my life.” Soros plans to have his network renamed the Soros University Network after his death.

He also committed at least $1.3 billion between 2016 and 2020, split between two other institutions. Central European University and Bard College are deeply connected to his foundations and are pioneering the Open Society University Network (OSUN) project.

The education juggernaut is unlike anything the world has ever seen. Research revealed how left-wing the colleges are. CEU once promoted the extremist views of a Yale Law School professor who said the alternatives to what he called “Trump’s fascism” were “socialism and barbarism.”

One of CEU’s recent presidents demanded progressives be tougher on Trump’s “ethnic nationalism.” Bard College held an event in November 2020 headlined, “READING THE SIGNS IN AN ERA OF SYSTEMIC RACISM,” which accused America of harboring systemic racism. Specifically, the event was engineered to “shine some light on systemic racism and anti-racist alternatives in our everyday surroundings.” Bard even offered a course in 2021 headlined, “Abolishing Prisons and the Police.”

A global academic network fashioned in Soros’ image

OSUN is already establishing its radical reputation. It held an event in 2021 connecting 9/11 to the rise of white supremacist extremism. It specifically entertained the question of the “overlap between white supremacist movements and the genocide of black people by police.” OSUN even promoted a course called “Islamic Feminism,” which promotes the idea that “[t]he introduction of Islam improved women’s status substantially.”

On the economics front, OSUN also promoted an interview Oct. 19, 2021, with far-left French economist Thomas Piketty. The interviewer, Bard associate professor of economics Pavlina Tcherneva, kicked it off by highlighting how she and other female scholars published a “manifesto on the need to democratize work after the pandemic.”

She underscored three principles of the manifesto, which sounded like they were taken directly from Karl Marx: “The first one is that it’s time to democratize firms by involving employees in decisions relating to their lives and the future of the workplace. The second was the need to decommodify work by collectively guaranteeing useful, dignified employment opportunities to all.”

The third principle was perhaps the most extreme: “And of course to decarbonize the planet, to marshal our collective resources and address climate change.”



Piketty also happens to be the same economist who told CBS Sunday Morning in September 2020 that “crises like pandemics are sometimes necessary, unfortunately in a way, to deliver big political change or ideological change.” OSUN seems interested in capitalizing on that idea by promoting the reorientation of the economy to serve its leftist interests.

The network also held an event Sept. 14, 2021, dedicated to “White Supremacist Extremism in the U.S. and Beyond.” The event attempted to blame the rise of “white supremacist extremism” on the al-Qaeda terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The event announcement reads:

In particular, the rise of these movements must be linked to the global war on terror after 9/11, which blinded counter-extremism authorities to the increasing threat they posed.

One of the core focuses of the network is to “battle the climate crisis.” The network recently launched the “Solve Climate by 2030” initiative, a coordinated effort to spread propaganda that the earth only has 10 years to stave off disaster, which is about as realistic as when The Guardian pushed a false prophecy in 2004 “that major European cities will be sunk beneath rising seas as Britain is plunged into a ‘Siberian’ climate by 2020.”

In fact, climate activists have been pushing the 10-year-window-to-save-earth line for decades. In 1989, the Associated Press published a story pushing a phony prediction that “governments have a 10-year window of opportunity to solve the greenhouse effect before it goes beyond human control.” The lede for that story was just as ridiculous: “A senior U.N. environmental official says entire nations could be wiped off the face of the Earth by rising sea levels if the global warming trend is not reversed by the year 2000.” OSUN seems to be utilizing old propaganda lines.

Another OSUN project is dedicated toward pushing “transnational feminism” against Western culture. Its “transnational feminism” efforts include “a deep exploration of inequalities that exist between women.” This program actually includes an interpretation of “Islamic feminism,” which puts forth the outrageous notion that “Islam improved women’s status substantially.”

However, Soros’ radicalism has been shielded by the mainstream media. The liberal media have routinely attempted to falsely accuse journalists and conservatives of fomenting bigotry whenever questions about Soros’ left-wing funding are raised.

Broadcast networks have kept viewers in the dark about Soros’ education agenda

Soros has made it clear that he intends his ultimate accomplishment to be the instilling of his values in future generations. In his book In Defense of Open Society (2019), he detailed his plan for the The Open Society University Network, a venture being led by two left-wing institutions: Central European University and Bard College.

In effect, that means the Right will be fighting Soros, or at least the financial juggernaut of his vision, for decades to come.

He committed $1 billion to the global education network allegedly for the purpose of “help[ing] open societies to confront their enemies.” The basic breakdown of Soros’ funding between OSUN, CEU and Bard is as follows:

Seed money for OSUN ($1 billion)

2016-2019 funding to CEU ($851 million)

2016-2019 funding to Bard ($4.9 million)

Recent 2020 grant of $500 millionto Bard

In total, Soros committed at least more than $2.3 billion ($2,355,899,231) collectively between the three entities. In addition to CEU and Bard, a number of colleges, universities, research and educational institutions have already partnered with OSUN in the U.S. and abroad. The list includes Arizona State University, University of California, Berkeley Human Rights Center, London School of Economics, and Columbia University’s Picker Center for Executive Education.

Soros’ globalist vision for a global university is already taking hold. He claimed to have OSUN “nodes” already established in different areas throughout the world, which include the following:

The U.S. (New York and California)

Central Asia (Bishkek)

The Middle East (Al-Quds in East Jerusalem)

That scheme positions Soros or his foundations to push global and globalist education for decades to come. Bard College professor emeritus of history, Gennady Shkliarevsky, rebuked his institution for joining with Soros’ political agenda for education. In 2020, he called the Open Society University Network the “making of an unholy alliance.”

“The motivation for creating the OSUN is political. The OSUN will use education as a tool for ideological and political purposes—to advance and promote the vision and ideology of open society. Combining education with ideological and political goals can amount to indoctrination,” wrote Shkliarevsky in an op-ed.

But like much of his decades-long efforts to influence U.S. and global politics with his wealth, the media are sweeping Soros’ latest gambit under the rug. The network evening news shows ignored Soros’ latest billion-dollar effort to remake education for future generations. A Nexis search of ABC News, CBS News or NBC News morning and evening news shows for “Soros” from Sept. 1, 2019, through March 17, 2021, turned up only 11 stories. None of them referenced the Open Society University Network — not even the Sept. 9, 2020 “Good Morning America” segment that praised Soros for giving away so much of his wealth. The silence of all three networks left viewers ignorant about his ambitions.



CEU: The grandfather of Soros’ efforts to reshape global education

One of Soros’ primary “enemies” has been none other than former President Donald Trump, whose administration he called a “danger to the world” in 2018. His education apparatus has been used to spread propaganda in his fight with Trump and his supporters.

With his new university network, Soros is expanding his reach inside academia. It builds upon Central European University (CEU), a leftist university that Soros founded in Hungary in 1991 and to which gave more than $850 million between 2016 and 2019. CEU is now co-leading Soros’ Open Society University Network.

The programs and top faculty of the two institutions leading OSUN, provide detailed insight into the kind of left-wing indoctrination students are subject to.

CEU announced its relocation to Vienna in 2018 after Hungary passed a higher education law that Influence Watch reported was designed “specifically to curtail the influence of Soros-funded social institutions.” Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban accused Soros of backing mass illegal immigration in the country. “‘The truth is that George Soros is a speculator who operates an extensive mafia network, and who is threatening Europe’s peace and future,’” Orban said.

CEU has a history of promoting anti-American and leftist ideas which will likely continue or even grow under the new network. Soros gave a series of lectures to CEU in 2009 to push his ideology on students. In one lecture, he chastised American capitalism’s “market mechanism” as being “amoral.” He told students that the deep-seated conflict between “open society” and “capitalism” was “covered up by the market fundamentalist ideology, which gained the upper hand in the 1980s during Ronald Reagan’s presidency.”

The same billionaire who became fabulously rich by breaking the Bank of England rebuked American capitalism for its alleged amorality.

The new university network’s Democracy Institute (DI), based at CEU, is just as bad. The Democracy Institute published a 2021 anti-Trump interview with Yale Law School Professor of Jurisprudence Samuel Moyn headlined: “We’ve Gotten the Ogre Out of the Way,” with the “ogre” being Trump. In the interview, Moyn was cited saying, “‘I’ve been chastised for downplaying Trump’s fascism but it’s only in the name of my belief in that the alternatives now are socialism and barbarism.” Moyn said that he believed Trump’s election was possibly attributable to “a lot of fear of living in a non-white country.”

This is part of a string of anti-American sentiments that CEU pushed over the years.

Current CEU President and Rector Shalini Randeria’s podcast Democracy in Question attacked Republican states on Sept. 15, 2021 for instituting voter ID laws. Her guest for the podcast was none other than the Soros-funded left-wing activist and failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. “The most pernicious assault on American democracy today are the laws and measures enacted in various state legislatures under Republican control that aim at voter restriction,” the caption to Randeria’s interview with Abrams railed.

The CEU president and rector between 2016 and 2021, Michael Ignatieff, also wrote an op-ed demanding progressives be tougher to counter what he called Trump’s “ethnic nationalism.” His policy prescription entailed “[a]ttacking corporate tax avoidance [which is not a crime], raising taxes on the rich and using the revenue to rebuild public services like roads, schools, hospitals and airports.” Ignatieff called this anti-capitalist vendetta rooted in anti-Trumpism “an agenda that a lot of people will vote for.” Ignatieff is now a professor in CEU’s history department.

In 2018, then-CEU President and Rector John Shattuck penned an anti-Trump attack op-ed headlined, “How Democracy in America Can Survive Donald Trump.” Shattuck slammed Trump’s 2016 election as a byproduct of America’s Electoral College system, which he deemed a corrupt relic. “The Electoral College that propelled Donald Trump into office despite his loss of the popular vote is a dangerous remnant of the compromise made to protect the institution of slavery at the time the Constitution was written.”

That’s not all.

CEU visiting lecturer Dean Starkman referred to Trump’s presidency as a “crisis for American Democracy” during a 2018 interview with late Hungarian broadcaster György Baló. Starkman also happens to be senior editor for the Soros-funded International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.



Leftist politics saturate the CEU curriculum. The school ran an event in December 2020 promoting abortion activism headlined: “No Compromises: Abortion Activism and the Fight for Reproductive Rights in Poland.” The panel for the event reportedly introduced “the work of abortion activists, who make sure that abortion remains an option for people in Poland.”

Bard College: The anti-police co-leader of Soros’ education behemoth

Co-leading Soros’ leftist education crusade is a long-time ally that promotes radical left-wing ideas such as the abolishment of prisons and police: Bard College. Bard’s liberal president Leon Botstein also happens to serve as the CEU Board of Trustees chair.

Soros recently committed $500 million to Bard College. His ex-wife Susan Weber created Bard College’s Graduate Center for Studies in the Decorative Arts, Design, and Culture after she was passed over for another job at the Cooper-Hewitt/Parsons School of Design. She made her move at Bard with $20 million of her ex-husband’s cash. Bard just happens to be one of Soros’ favorite schools. The Atlantic reported in 2015 that Bard had received “more than $11.2 million from Soros’ private foundation in 2013—part of a $60 million, multiyear commitment.”

Botstein is also listed as Open Society University Network’s chancellor. His politics revealed a strong commitment to Soros’ racial agenda. Botstein used the murder of George Floyd in 2020 to announce Bard College’s “PRESIDENT’S COMMISSION ON RACIAL EQUITY AND JUSTICE.”

Botstein pivoted off the announcement of his agenda to accuse the United States of “systemic discrimination against people of color.” In 2016, he penned an op-ed for TIME magazine alleging that the election of Trump “Was About Racism Against Barack Obama.”

That piece made an outrageous “cautionary comparison” between the European anti-Semitism that led to the Holocaust of the Jewish people and the Americans who elected Trump. As Botstein wrote:

What post-Trump white America has expressed by endorsing Trump’s campaign to ‘Make America Great Again’ is not merely anger against elites in general but targeted resentment against the recent history of success by Americans of color.

Bard College naturally delivers leftist propaganda in its own right. Bard Professor of Political Studies Sanjib Baruah wrote an India Express op-ed exploiting the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot to castigate Trump’s base as being plagued with “white supremacy.” He attributed Trump’s 2016 election as “partly the result of a racial backlash against the Obama presidency.”

Bard also gave a platform to anti-Semitism. It hosted a 2015 event accusing the state of Israel of apartheid: “Israeli Apartheid and the Divestment Movement.” The event sought to explain “apartheid as a legal category and how it applies to the Israeli occupation of Palestine.” In 2014, Bard permitted an anti-Israel extremist group Students for Justice in the Middle East to host an event dedicated to “screening ‘Roadmap to Apartheid’ in honor of ‘Israeli Apartheid Week.’”

In addition, Bard College lists three Planned Parenthood affiliates as resources for students in the “Abortion” subsection of its “Find a Provider” webpage. The page also lists the extremist National Abortion Federation as a provider.

Bard offered an extremist course headlined “Abolishing Prisons and the Police” as part of its “Hate Studies Initiative,” Fox News reported in June 2021. This was the course description: “This course explores what’s to be gained, lost and what we can’t imagine about a world without prisons. Through the figure of abolition (a phenomenon we will explore via movements to end slavery, the death penalty, abortion, gay conversion therapy and more) we will explore how and why groups of Americans have sought to bring an absolute end to sources of human suffering.”

The description explained: “we will think through how to ‘sell’ abolition to the masses and design a multi-media ad campaign to make prison abolition go viral.”

Scholar-in-Residence for Human Rights Kwame Holmes taught the course. He also wrote an essay headlined: “Why Abolish the Police?” In the essay, Holmes decried the “familial attachment” to police officers: “[F]amilial attachment to the police has been drilled into us by popular culture, and our resistance to abolition speaks as much to a trust deficit in our capacity to self-govern as it does to crime anxiety.” Holmes also served as faculty advisor to the Bard Prison Initiative, which is one of the “members” listed in OSUN’s framework.

But prisons and police aren’t the only things that Holmes wants to abolish. Holmes tweeted in December 2020 that he wants to abolish gender, too. Holmes tweeted, “I am not trans, but I need to abolish gender. I liberate myself from this thing called ‘man.’” He continued his rant: “I accept that this does not eliminate the privilege which attends my male-assigned body. This does not vaccinate me against misogyny. But it’s a step. Abolish gender.”

I am not trans, but I need to abolish gender. I liberate myself from this thing called “man.” I accept that this does not eliminate the privilege which attends my male-assigned body. This does not vaccinate me against misogyny. But it’s a step. Abolish gender. — Kwame Holmes (@KwameHolmes) December 23, 2020

The Open Society university network: An ‘unholy alliance’

Soros wrote in In Defense of Open Society that OSUN would be composed of “progressive and well-recognized universities all over the world,” underscoring the leftist underpinnings of its framework.

The programs OSUN has already initiated provide critical insight into the left-wing propaganda it is seeking to download into the minds of the next generation. For example, one of the global curriculum projects OSUN is spearheading is called “TRANSNATIONAL FEMINISM, SOLIDARITY, AND SOCIAL JUSTICE.”

A part of its mission to combat “narrow, Western feminist ideals” is apparently trying to sell a course by OSUN member American University of Central Asia called “Islamic Feminism,” which promotes the unusual idea that “[t]he introduction of Islam improved women’s status substantially.” The course sought to slap down depictions of Muslim women “as oppressed.” The course was specifically tailored to fighting Western feminism:

The focus of Muslim and Islamic feminists is not limited to questions of women’s equality (including challenging the dominance of Western feminism and their colonial approaches), but also broaches broader issues of social justice.

But as Hoover Institution research fellow and former Muslim Ayaan Hirsi Ali pointed out in 2015, “Islam Is a Religion of Violence.” Ali, “[a]s a young child, she was subjected to female genital mutilation,” before later fleeing “to the Netherlands to escape a forced marriage,” according to her Hoover Institution biography. In her op-ed on Islam, she wrote:

The fundamental problem is that the majority of otherwise peaceful and law-abiding Muslims are unwilling to acknowledge, much less to repudiate, the theological warrant for intolerance and violence embedded in their own religious texts.

Ali decried in another article how the fundamentalists who adhere to the forcible imposition of Shariah law — whom she called “Medina Muslims” — believe that “[t]here is no equality between men and women in their eyes, either legally or in daily practice.”

These examples just scratch the surface of the “open society” indoctrination of students that OSUN is looking to institutionalize on a global scale.

Another event perfectly encapsulated the kind of academia Soros is looking to use to brainwash the next generation of students.

A Sept. 14, 2021 webinar from OSUN was devoted to “White Supremacist Extremism in the U.S. and Beyond.” American University Professor Cynthia Miller-Idriss claimed that the “global reaction to the shock of 9/11 has helped fuel and underpin some of the growth” of white supremacist extremism.

Miller-Idriss then slammed U.S. law enforcement and intelligence officials for not having “recognized” white supremacist extremism for the “primary threat that it is.” However, she praised how the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) later announced in October 2020 that “white supremacist extremism, in particular, to be the most pressing and lethal threat facing the homeland.”

The worst part of the event took place at the end, when the speakers fielded a crazy question during the Q&A session that accused American police officers of committing “genocide” against African Americans. Bard College Professor of Anthropology and event mediator Jeffrey Jurgens actually chose to promote the following question to conclude the talk:

Where is the overlap between white supremacist movements and the genocide of black people by police?

University of Pittsburgh Dean of the Dietrich School of Arts and Sciences and the College of General Studies, Kathleen Blee, told the audience it was a “great question.” She speculated that one way to think about it is, “What kind of white supremacist cultures exist within police departments? And I would say in the United States we really don’t know. That is an area where we desperately need to know more.” Another way to think about it, said Blee, is that “police killings of black persons are one of the accelerants to white supremacist organizing.”

Miller-Idriss decried that there’s “zero transparency, essentially, about how big the problem is of actual organized white supremacist extremists or other extremist engagement by law enforcement. So we have anecdote after anecdote, but it’s very difficult to know how systematic a problem that is.” She then made the outrageous accusation that the problem of white supremacist extremism was “true of the [U.S] military as well.”

Convincing students that America has a plague of racism is not the only extreme agenda for OSUN. But it is consistent with the Soros philosophy of the world and how it should be structured. Soros’ goal is to institutionalize his worldview on a global scale. This includes fear-mongering about climate change and pushing eco-extremism.

Soros claimed in January 2020 that the climate “crisis,” which will undergird his global network’s efforts, “threatens the survival of our civilization.” The Open Society University Network launched the “Solve Climate by 2030” initiative April 6, 2021, a coordinated effort to spread propaganda that the earth only has 10 years to stave off climate Armageddon.

Bard College has a webpage focused on the “The Worldwide Teach-In On Climate and Justice,” as part of that initiative. That page touted that on March 30, 2022, “[O]ver 1,000 Colleges, Universities, High Schools and K-8 schools worldwide will engage over half a million people, in a one-day Teach-In on climate solutions and justice in the transition.”

The “Solve Climate by 2030” initiative published a propagandistic video of students from 25 countries sharing their fears about the climate and demanding #MakeClimateAClass. One student said, “I’m afraid my hands can do nothing to stop the downpour.” Another worried climate change would “leave us alone in a world of concrete and plastic” and one student complained that it would “groom Gaia into a vacant void.” Two students chimed in unison: “It will take the green, and leave us in the dark.”



Soros’ university network warned that if humanity doesn’t adopt its eco-extremist vision, “we will severely destabilize the global climate, leading to extreme weather, droughts, floods and sea-level rise that will be increasingly hard for humans to manage.”

Exploiting racial politics to divide a nation

The Open Society Foundations pledged $220 million to push so-called “racial justice” following George Floyd’s death in 2020, but Soros had already been pumping millions into promoting identity politics for years.

If there is one area in U.S. politics that Soros has greatly exploited to serve his own interests, it is racism. He has used his philanthropic influence to condition Americans into believing that America is systemically racist.

Open Society Foundations announced they were going to devote $220 million to promote so-called “racial equality” during the height of riots that followed Floyd’s death. New York Times national political reporter Astead Herndon cheered Soros’ involvement in racial politics, writing that his foundations’ $220 million commitment signaled “the extent to which race and identity have become the explicit focal point of American politics in recent years, with no sign of receding.”

An Open Society Foundations press release said that the recipient groups included some who were “fighting for an end to policing as we know it.” Soros, in the press release, called for the need to “dismantle systemic racism.” He also supported the widespread protests, calling them “the power-surge of people who have taken to the streets.”

The $220 million in racial politics funding is in addition to the millions Soros has used to take advantage of racial strife in U.S. politics. Soros has been publicly cagey about how the new money is being spent.

Tablet Magazine reported in 2018 that “[a]nother realm in which Open Society has been active is backing the increasingly ascendant identity politics strain of the American left.” The OSF’s Soros Equality Fellowship supports “individual leaders influencing and transforming the racial justice field.” According to the program’s summary, “A successful project should identify a challenge and propose a critical intervention that will meaningfully address the systems that reinforce inequities and discrimination in the United States.”

One recent recipient, Alex Tom, was given $50,000 to “develop an organizing toolkit to support Asian American communities combating the rising Chinese conservatives in the United States.” Tom is executive director of the leftist Center for Empowered Politics (CEP), a result of a merger between the Chinese Progressive Association Action Fund and San Francisco Rising Action Fund.

He was previously executive director of the Chinese Progressive Association (CPA) in San Francisco, which has a sordid history of carrying water for Communist China. The Chinese Progressive Association also received favorable coverage from China Daily, which is affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party. According to a Left Forum bio, Tom, in 2012, “formed the China Education and Exposure Program (CEEP) to build a deeper analysis of China for US progressives and leftists and to build relationships with the grassroots movement in China.”

Soros has given tens of millions of dollars to activist groups that attack America as a systemically and structurally racist country. Those include Color of Change, which was behind a 2020 effort to defund police foundations. Other Soros-funded radical groups like Common Justice demanded reparations and welfare if the U.S. was ever to have a “racial reckoning.” Soros funded at least 54 so-called racial justice groups through the OSF apparatus between 2016 and 2020, giving them more than $92 million combined ($92,662,211).

(NOTE: Open chart link for detailed data display.)

Common Justice exploited the Capitol Hill Riot Jan. 6, 2021 to publish a racist blog headlined, “HOW IMAGES OF WHITE TERRORISM IMPACT BLACK BODIES.” Common Justice Vice President of Organizing and Policy Kira Shepherd authored the blog. The headline appeared across a photo of Trump supporters wearing Trump memorabilia and waving Trump flags, clearly linking them to “white terrorism.”

The piece issued a litany of leftist demands that Common Justice said it was “owed,” including “reparations” and “free mental health services.” Common Justice railed that the day for its demands to be fulfilled “must soon come if the nation is ever to have a racial reckoning.”

Common Justice showed its anti-police bias in an article headlined, “MORE POLICE IS NOT THE ANSWER TO GUN VIOLENCE.” The piece attacked America’s criminal justice system and argued for alternative solutions that addressed “generations of structural violence and systemic racism that have plagued Black and Brown neighborhoods for far too long.” Soros gave Common Justice at least $1.2 million between 2017 and 2019.

The top recipient of Soros cash was the racially charged NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund (LDF), which is the “the litigation and legal policy affiliate of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).” The group received at least $17.6 million from Soros between 2016 and 2020. Soros’ son and liberal donor Jonathan Soros currently sits on LDF’s board. One of the group’s webpages, “In Defense of Truth,” is dedicated to promoting the institution of extremist “critical race theory (CRT)” in schools. It attacked parents who protested CRT at school board meetings as “mobs of white parents.” LDF further castigated parents: “These efforts to ban or restrict discussions about race and racism are part of a long American history of white backlash in response to demands for educational equity.”

One of the Legal Defense and Education Fund’s campaigns included Starbucks’ “racial bias” training in 2018. Starbucks closed “All Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Education on May 29,” which was spearheaded in part by the LDF.

In a statement on the Starbucks training, the group said it was offering a broad range of solutions so “the company can apply a racial equity lens in all of its business practices and community engagements.”

The leftist Vera Institute of Justice took the second largest share of the funding. It received at least $10.8 million from the Open Society Foundations between 2016 and 2018.

Vera Institute President and Director Nicholas Turner exploited the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in the organization’s 2020 annual report to assail America’s “structural racism”:

We grieve the loss of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and many others whose brutal deaths at the hands of police ignited the most profound societal reckoning with racism that we have seen in our lifetimes. We look with cautious optimism at an election that tested our democracy and resulted in a President-elect who has promised to address structural racism.

Turner then pivoted to attack the American criminal justice system:

We’re seeking bold transformations in a criminal legal system with roots established in slavery; a system that continues to disregard the humanity of Black people at every stage.

It gets worse. A blog published on the VIJ website by former Project Director for the Reshaping Prosecution Program Jamila Hodge, called for dismantling the police. Her blog was headlined, “How can we change a system set up to control Black people? By radically dismantling it.” Her demands were extreme:

We must defund a system that perpetuates harm and instead shift investment to community solutions that work.

Another Soros-funded leftist group, the Center for Popular Democracy, published a blog in December 2018 promoting one of its education justice campaigns to end “the school-to-prison pipeline.” The campaign’s main thesis also attacked the United States for housing “systemic racism”:

Every day, tens of thousands of young people of color go to schools that feel like jails. From in-school police presence to alarmingly high suspension rates, harsh disciplinary policies rooted in racial discrimination disproportionately affect Black and Brown children in our public schools. Indeed, the resulting school-to-prison pipeline is one of the most egregious manifestations of systemic racism in the United States.

In another blog published in April 2021, CPD voiced its support for racial reparations:

The roots of anti-Black racism in this country impacts[sic] the oppression of all people without proximity to whiteness. The liberation of Black people is bound to our collective liberation. We support reparations now, because justice cannot wait.

The Center for Popular Democracy received at least $6.5 million from the Open Society Foundations between 2016 and 2019 alone. Soros also gave at least $3.2 million to the group’s political arm Center for Popular Democracy Action between 2016 and 2020.

The group also re-published leftist propaganda from the left-wing AlterNet promoting its “Corporate Backers of Hate” campaign to boycott businesses that supported Trump. The headline for the piece was, “Big Corporations Are Openly Backing Trump’s Hate Agenda—Let’s Boycott Them.” The organization’s political arm cheered that it got the liberal Walt Disney Co. “to step away from [Trump’s] economic advisory council” after Trump withdrew from the economically disastrous Paris Climate Accords. CPD Action threatened: “It’s about time. Now the other Corporate Backers of Hate are next!”

Soros also gave the self-proclaimed “nation’s largest online racial justice organization,” Color of Change, millions in funding. The group was founded by CNN commentator and former Obama appointee, Van Jones. Jones was Obama’s “green jobs czar” until he resigned after he was accused of being a 9/11 truther for signing a statement suggesting former President George W. Bush was complicit in the terror attacks. Jones became notorious for attacking American voters in 2016 by calling Trump’s election a “white-lash’ against a changing country. It was a ‘white-lash’ against a black president, in part.”

Color of Change says its mission is to “challenge injustice, hold corporate and political leaders accountable, commission game-changing research on systems of inequality, and advance solutions for racial justice that can transform our world.”

The PAC for Color of Change was recently behind an anti-police effort called “Cut Ties With The [Fraternal Order of Police]” (FOP). FOP is self-described as “the voice of our nation’s law enforcement officers.” Color of Change PAC said that the Order was “the deadliest frat in the world.”

OSF gave Color of Change $4.4 million between 2018 and 2020, plus another $2.3 million to the Color of Change Education Fund between 2016 and 2019. Soros’ Democracy PAC also gave Color of Change PAC $2.5 million in the 2020 election cycle.

Conclusion

Soros is clearly making good on his pledge to bend “the arc of history” in the direction that suits his overtly anti-American view of the world, and he’s exploiting the vehicles of education and racial politics to do it.

Both OSUN and Soros’ multimillion-dollar cash dumps into education and racial justice groups dedicated to smearing the United States show that Soros is far from giving up his war against American exceptionalism. His obsession with conforming the hearts and minds of the American people and the next generation into a left-wing hive-mind that his gargantuan apparatus can control will continue long after him.

In 2014, MRC Business released a report headlined “Soros Clones: 5 Liberal Mega-Donors Nearly as Dangerous as George Soros.” The report tried to identify which left-wing donors would be the most likely to succeed Soros as the newly christened Godfather of the Left. Liberal billionaires Michael Bloomberg, Tom Steyer and Warren Buffett were analyzed as potential prospects. In addition, Soros’ sons Alexander and Jonathan — both major liberal donors in their own right — were also considered as possible successors to their father.

Seven years later, the most likely successor to carry on the Soros legacy is George Soros. The $18 billion cash infusion into his foundations in 2017 downloaded Soros’ values into its framework.

It is clear from Soros’ massive funding of leftist causes that he has worked tirelessly to cement his ethos in global society. His funding of billions to foment racial strife and shape global education is proof of this. Soros’ vision to mainstream his thinking on a worldwide scale through his global university network and his racial politics spending impact every American citizen.

This fits with the late City Journal contributing editor Stefan Kanfer’s view of Soros’ Open Society Foundations global agenda: “Underneath its lofty rhetoric, the organization was clearly devoted to the eradication of national sovereignty.” As Soros said himself in Soros on Soros: Staying Ahead of the Curve (1995):

Of course, what I do could be called meddling, because I want to promote an open society. An open society transcends national sovereignty.

American exceptionalism and capitalism have consistently been primary targets for Soros’ throughout his decades-long career of trying to undermine them. With his new global university network and racially-charged groups flushed with his cash, Americans will be battling against his ideas for many years to come.

METHODOLOGY: MRC Business searched Nexis for mentions of “Soros” on ABC, CBS and NBC morning and evening news shows between Sept. 1, 2019, and March 17, 2021, to see if any reported his funding of his newly-launched university network. MRC Business utilized data provided by the Open Society Foundations to tally grants to Bard College and CEU between 2016 and 2019. In addition to the OSF records, MRC Business used the Federal Elections Commission and Foundation Directory Online databases to track the donations cited in the ‘Racial Politics’ section of this report. For our research into the OSF database for the “racial politics” section, we exclusively tallied donations to groups whose programs were either operating in the U.S. or global. We excluded donations that were specifically distributed to groups and causes in other world regions (e.g. Europe, Africa) in order to keep the focus on Soros’ influence in American politics.

