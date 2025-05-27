German chancellor allows Ukraine to launch long-range missiles deep into Russia

President Trump may not want to engage in the conflict with Russia, but the NATO alliance is not willing to allow him any independent retreat.

(Conservative Treehouse) — The escalation continues and unfortunately there are few indications the people around President Donald Trump are advising caution.

The U.K., German, French, EU, NATO and “Western” intelligence control agents are pushing for expanded conflict with Russia. The latest development comes as the new leftist German Chancellor Friedrich Merz gives the greenlight for Ukraine to launch long-range Taurus cruise missiles directly into Russia.

Bloomberg:

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Ukraine has been given permission to use weapons supplied by its allies to launch strikes deep inside Russia. “There are absolutely no range limits anymore for weapons delivered to Ukraine, not from Britain, the French or from us — also not from the Americans,” Merz said at a conference in Berlin on Monday. “That means Ukraine can defend itself by attacking military positions also in Russia.” […] Ukraine’s Western allies are trying to intensify pressure on the Kremlin after Moscow launched its biggest drone barrage against Ukraine since the full-scale invasion over three years ago. European leaders have condemned what they call Russia’s foot-dragging as efforts to lock in a ceasefire have gone nowhere. […] Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that, if confirmed, a decision to allow long-range strikes could undermine efforts toward reaching a political settlement, according to Interfax. He called such a decision “dangerous.”

The proxy war between the U.S./NATO and Russia is now entering its fourth year.

In some ways these efforts by the “coalition of the nervously willing” only solidify the previous position of Russian President Vladimir Putin that any Western move toward a diplomatic handshake was generally duplicitous and not to be trusted. Hence, Putin has instructed the armed forces of the Russian Federation to continue building out an expanded “buffer zone” between Russian held territory and NATO within Ukraine.

Factually, as previously admitted and outlined by reporting from the New York Times, it is U.S. military and intelligence assets in the region who are leading the attacks from bases in Germany and the front lines within Ukraine.

The New York Times published two articles (HERE and HERE) revealing: 1) that U.S. military boots are on the ground in Ukraine. (2) The U.S. military is actively involved in the ongoing targeting of strikes into Russia. (3) The CIA is operating in Ukraine and conducting targeted strikes into the Russian Federation mainland.

The sourcing for the New York Times outline of American leadership against Russian Federation troops was transparently generated by U.S. military and intelligence leaks intended to stop any negotiations between President Trump and President Putin. Since the release of those articles two months ago, they have succeeded in exactly that.

President Trump may not want to engage in the conflict with Russia, but the NATO alliance is not willing to allow him any independent retreat. The recent Romanian election outcome solidified their stranglehold on the geopolitical interests at stake.

Romania is currently building the largest NATO base in Europe, and Vladimir Putin can see the intention therein with very clear eyes. Unfortunately, American students are no longer taught geography or history in school, because one simple look at a map tells us the motives and intents.

Previously Germany offered to send military forces through Poland to march into Ukraine and confront the Russians.

The last time Germany marched through Poland to confront Russia things did not exactly end well for the rest of the world.

History rhymes!

As we have outlined for several years, including our own research by driving through Ukraine, the CIA has been operating on the ground in Ukraine from the outset of the conflict. Over time the CIA took over most of the strategic operations, and as it currently stands the United States CIA is organizing the majority of the Ukraine war against Russia.

This is where you need to understand how CIA authorization takes place.

In order for the CIA to operate in Ukraine, Joe Biden had to sign a “presidential finding memo” authorizing the CIA to conduct covert operations. This New York Times article is describing the outcome of those “finding memoranda.”

Which brings me to this Tweet I sent in response to the NYT article:

Dear President Trump, if this NYT article is accurate (it is), there has to be a “Presidential Finding Memo” authorizing the CIA to coordinate attacks into Russia. You might want to have CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and DNI Tulsi Gabbard pull it out of the authorization library for your review, prior to the next call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Also, to avoid embarrassment, as your team are likely aware – and possibly willing to admit, that “finding memo” was also briefed to the former Gang of Eight in congress. Which means Secretary of State Marco Rubio as vice-chair of the SSCI and Go8 member, already knew of this CIA operation, authorizing their involvement in targeting Russian Federation territory. You might want to ask Secretary Rubio about that, and organize a way to discuss it, prior to Rubio coming face to face with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov at the next meeting. Warmest possible regards, and deepest appreciation for your ongoing “ceasefire” efforts. Good luck

The motive is clear for the New York Times to outline how the CIA is operating inside Ukraine to target the Russian Federation.

The operatives who leak to the NYT want distance between Trump and Putin. This admission of CIA involvement puts Trump in an awkward place.

The awkwardness expands, when you understand how the CIA is authorized to conduct these operations. The president, Biden, signed a “finding memo,” authorizing the CIA to conduct missile strikes into the Russian Federation.

Senator Marco Rubio as SSCI vice-chair and a Gang of Eight member, was “read in” to that CIA authorization.

Senator Rubio is now Secretary of State facing Sergey Lavrov, and the Russians know exactly how these things are done.

On one hand, the NYT article spills the beans and informs the public. On the other hand, their reason for purposefully spilling the beans is to create a problem for Trump and Rubio, and possibly between Trump and Rubio.

It makes sense now why Secretary of State Rubio was the first Trump official to publicly say the United States was in a proxy war against Russia using Ukraine as the justification.

Many people keep asking if the “new Rubio” is the real Rubio, or if he has been positioning as a neocon stealth influence. I think we are about to find out.

Keep watching closely.

Reprinted with permission from Conservative Treehouse.

