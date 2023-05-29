Germany’s economic and moral collapse is a warning we must heed

The Green-Left coalition is printing money to pay for the price rises caused by its own policies, in order that its industry does not immediately collapse. Does this look like a 'sustainable development' to you?

(LifeSiteNews) –– The news that Germany is entering recession is hardly surprising. It is run by a Green-Left coalition whose aim has been the deindustrialization of the country since they took power in September 2021.

How is that going? Having closed the last remaining nuclear power stations, Germany has replaced pipeline gas with coal, which now powers a third of its electricity needs. What is more, the predictable collapse of its industry threatens the core funding model of the European Union itself.

Pipe dreams

Following the mysterious detonation of the Nord Stream pipelines in September 2022, energy prices have placed tremendous pressure on German industry.

Fearing another pipeline attack the Green-Red government has turned to sea transported liquefied natural gas.

This was sought last year as a replacement for the 40 percent of domestic gas consumption it has lost to sanctions and sabotage.

However, the German government’s plan to replace cheap Russian pipeline gas with LNG is beset with problems. Environmental protests and an industry hesitant to commit to the unpredictable economic and political situation have seen plans to build new LNG terminals scaled back.

This has been presented as a wise decision as “the energy bottleneck” eases.

Yet the bottleneck has not eased. The energy crisis is predicted to be far worse this winter.

Meanwhile, Germany burns lignite coal to keep the lights on. The coal comes from Russia, which Germany started to stockpile last March. Following a ban on imports, Germany faces a winter with no one to supply the coal it burns to generate half its electricity.

A net zero-sum game

The German government has aggressively implemented the policies of the Green Party. Together with Net Zero initiatives, such as the abolition of industry and reliable domestic power generation, this means atheism, mass immigration, “diversity” and the promotion of sexual and moral disorder.

The platform of this party is best expressed in one of their own campaign leaflets.

This poster is a campaign leaflet for the Berlin district of Kreuzberg-Friedrichshain (“X-Hain”).

The graffiti is revealing. It celebrates Antifa, the far left terror group. It says “Stop Laschet” – referring to the Christian Democrat leader, whose party came a very close second to that of the leftwing SPD in the September 2021 elections. The Greens came third.

We see the Communist hammer and sickle, an obvious pervert smirking at someone else’s child, and “Kita Kunterbunt” – a kindergarten in which “all genders are included” in the teaching of children from infancy to school age.

In case you have not received the message of the Green Party, the artist – Laura Breiling, added some emphasis in this 2021 campaign.

The graffiti on the wall reads “No God, no State, no patriarchy.” The banner reads “The houses belong to those who live in them.”

The Green Party promotes renters’ rights over those of owners, and the rights of anyone opposed to the reality-based community over those of the sane.

Theirs is a program for the total transformation of society. It is opposed to God, the family and to any meaningful understanding of the nation. How has its vision for Germany worked out?

A model economy

The model of the European Union was built on the idea that the rich countries would subsidize the poor ones. Germany’s net contribution to EU budgets has always far exceeded that of any other nation.

The German Economic Institute report of 2021 notes that “Unlike in the past, the European Commission itself no longer publishes the net positions by Member States.”

The biggest net contributor to the EU budget is Germany, paying in more than 21 billion euros more than it takes out.

This is twice as much as France, the second largest net contributor. In fact, Germany alone finances the EU more than the next four contributors combined.

“Germany was the largest net contributor in 2021 with an amount of 21.4 billion euros.”

The next four net contributors are

France 10.9 billion

Netherlands 4.1 billion

Sweden 2.5 billion

Denmark 1.5 billion

So, who takes more than they put in to the EU budget?

“In terms of net recipients, Poland leads with EUR 12.9 billion. It is followed by Greece with EUR 4.7 billion and Hungary with EUR 4.3 billion. Romania (EUR 4.2 billion) and Spain (EUR 3.5 billion) take the other places.”

Why would the European Commission stop publishing this information? Could it be related to the collapse of the German economy which has for so long financed the EU?

The price of windmills and rainbows

How much money Hungary actually receives is difficult to say, as the European Commission is withholding its funds under Article 7 proceedings. Hungary was described last September by EU Members of Parliament as “no longer a democracy.” The reason? Hungary is opposed to everything that the Green Party leaflet celebrates – the “values” of Godless national suicide.

Aside from the hatred for Hungary, what matters overall is that this model looks like a recipe for collapse. It is in this sense identical with the Net Zero models on which the Green Party has based its vision for a post-industrial Germany. Yet the cost to the people, to the nation and to industry has not been counted. This is the politics of delusion, and it threatens the survival of the EU itself.

Germany simply cannot pay for the EU without its exports. These exports are shrinking along with industrial output, as German firms simply cannot operate. With no predictable energy costs, there can be no financial stability.

According to a Reuters report of May 23, the German government is now committed to subsidizing heavy industry to the tune of 4.4 billion euros a year. This is to allow businesses to pay their own electricity bills and avoid bankruptcy.

The Economy and Climate Protection Minister Robert Habeck is a member of the Green Party, and said:

If we don’t pay this price, we may no longer have future industrial sectors in these energy-intensive areas in Germany and that would be a loss.

The German Finance Ministry pointed out there was no money to pay for this measure, projected to cost 30 billion euros over the next seven years. Money is no object to the windmill and rainbow people, of course.

The Green-Left coalition is printing money to pay for the price rises caused by its own policies, in order that its industry does not immediately collapse. Does this look like a “sustainable development” to you?

This coalition is aggressively pro-war. This is a further reason for the punishment of Hungary, which is the only EU nation to consistently call for a negotiated peace in Ukraine. The German government’s stance is a remarkable one given the inclusive and tolerant messaging of its propaganda. It is a reality which betrays the hatred behind the policies of so-called “progressives.”

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock famously declared war on Russia in a speech earlier this year.

Why would Germany’s most senior diplomat be incapable of controlling her feelings on a nuclear charged issue? It seems the explosions in her head may be louder than those of the bombs her rhetoric recklessly invites.

Is the Green/Red coalition fighting Russia for the same reasons it despises Hungary? There can be no other explanation than sheer fanaticism at this point for the determination to promote policies which are rapidly destroying Germany and the European economic model for which it used to pay.

The Greens have tanked in the polls, as they send tanks to a war a majority of Germans no longer support. Further, they are pressing ahead with deeply unpopular measures to ban domestic gas and oil heating completely.

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) is facing measures to illegalize its youth wing, for the crime of being popular, pro-family and pro-Germany.

Poll from Politico, May, 27 2023:

Green Party support continues to fall, and is now less popular than the Alternative for Germany (AfD).

It seems the only acceptable policy to the Red-Green coalition is that of national suicide. Their propaganda says “there is no planet B.” which is grandstanding from a faction whose plan A is annihilation. To this, they can offer no alternative – only escalation.

This is an ideological battle with reality. It means the destruction of German industry and the collapse of the economic solvency of the EU itself. To these fanatics, catastrophe is a price they are prepared to pay for a world of windmills and rainbows.

Share











