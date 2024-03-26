Globalist elites are not hiding their destructive population control agenda

The globalists are not hiding their intentions behind some secret cypher. They're telling us openly that we are their enemy and they plan to monitor, track, and control us. And that their end goal is to get rid of billions of us.

(Corbett Report) — Psssst. You. Yeah, you! Wanna know a secret?

OK, but you gotta promise not to tell anyone.

Here it is: the inbred eugenicist elitist globalist technocrats that presume to rule over humanity are speaking in subtle code. If you listen extra carefully and you think very hard about it and learn to read between the lines, you just might discover the super secret message that the They/Them/Those of the New World Order agenda have carefully embedded in their public statements.

What, you don’t believe me? OK, then let’s take a look at some examples and I’ll help you decode these cryptic messages.

The secret message

Are you ready? Let’s see if you can discern what these would-be controllers of humanity are really saying:

“In the event that I am reincarnated, I would like to return as a deadly virus, to contribute something to solving overpopulation.” – Prince Philip, interview.

“The most merciful thing that the large family does to one of its infant members is to kill it.” – Margaret Sanger, Woman and the New Race.

“Countless people, from maharajas to millionaires and from pukkha sahibs to pretty ladies, will hate the new world order, be rendered unhappy by the frustration of their passions and ambitions through its advent and will die protesting against it.” – H. G. Wells, The New World Order.

“And there’s too many of us, and most of us are living incorrectly. If we had a much smaller population, and over time we could have an ethic where we had only one child, and over maybe 300 or 400 years we could cut back to 250 million – 350 million people.” – Ted Turner, interview.

“In searching for a common enemy against whom we can unite, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like, would fit the bill. In their totality and their interactions these phenomena do constitute a common threat which must be confronted by everyone together. But in designating these dangers as the enemy, we fall into the trap, which we have already warned readers about, namely mistaking symptoms for causes. All these dangers are caused by human intervention in natural processes, and it is only through changed attitudes and behaviour that they can be overcome. The real enemy then is humanity itself.” – Alexander King & Bertrand Schneider, The First Global Revolution: A report by the Council of the Club of Rome.

“Professor Pianka said the Earth as we know it will not survive without drastic measures. Then, and without presenting any data to justify this number, he asserted that the only feasible solution to saving the Earth is to reduce the population to 10 percent of the present number. He then showed solutions for reducing the world’s population in the form of a slide depicting the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. War and famine would not do, he explained. Instead, disease offered the most efficient and fastest way to kill the billions that must soon die if the population crisis is to be solved. Pianka then displayed a slide showing rows of human skulls, one of which had red lights flashing from its eye sockets.” – Forrest Mim’s account of a speech by University of Texas evolutionary ecologist Eric Pianka

“An ABC website has been accused of portraying farmers and forestry workers as evil and telling kids how much carbon they can produce before they die.” – “ABC website tells kids when they should die.”

“To date, there has been no serious attempt in Western countries to use laws to control excessive population growth, although there exists ample authority under which population growth could be regulated. For example, under the United States Constitution, effective population-control programs could be enacted under the clauses that empower Congress to appropriate funds to provide for the general welfare and to regulate commerce, or under the equal-protection clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. Such laws constitutionally could be very broad. Indeed, it has been concluded that compulsory population-control laws, even including laws requiring compulsory abortion, could be sustained under the existing Constitution if the population crisis became sufficiently severe to endanger the society.” – Paul Ehrlich, et al., Ecoscience.

“To put it bluntly: in earlier times, it was easier to control one million people than to physically kill one million people; today, it is infinitely easier to kill one million people than to control one million people.” – Zbigniew Brzezinski, “Major Foreign Policy Challenges for the Next US President.”

Just kidding

So, did you catch the subtle message that the crafty cabal carefully coded into their public communiqués?

No? Oh, OK, you got me! There’s no secret message. It’s right there in the open.

For the completely clueless, the points that pop up again and again in the oligarchs’ oratory are:

Humanity is the enemy.

We must reduce the population.

Billions of commoners must die that we and our progeny may live.

That’s it. It’s right there in black and white in their major publications, security memoranda, white papers, and speeches. Heck, it’s even engraved in stone… or at least it used to be until some enterprising individuals turned that stone into rubble. The point is: there is no secret message. There’s only a completely out-in-the-open one.

And, once you truly understand this message and the ruthless, psychopathic, eugenicist, elitist, anti-human mindset of the kakistocrats who promulgate it, you can finally make sense of world events.

Why is the environmental movement stewarded over by murderous, human-hating wackos who desire to see billions of people die? Because the conservation movement (and all of the mainstream environmental organizations that grew out of that movement) was pioneered by murderous, human-hating eugenicists and funded by the eugenicist royals who wanted to keep their beautiful natural vistas clear of the riff-raff scurrying around beneath them.

Why do nation after nation appear to be in a race to the bottom, implementing policies that will actively hinder the productivity of their own populations and making it more and more difficult for those on the lowest rung of the economic ladder to eke out a subsistence living on the corporate-governmental fascist plantation that we call the developed world? And why is it now increasingly in vogue for governments to offer “medically assisted dying” as their “solution” to the strain and stress of this deliberately degraded world? Because those same governments are stewarded over by elitist eugenicists who hate you and want you dead, of course.

And why do The $cience™ (a registered trademark of the AstroPfizerDernica corporation, as we all know) and academia and the mainstream press and Hollywood and every other pusher of establishment propaganda mindlessly parrot anti-human narratives? Because they are funded and populated by the same elitist, eugenicist, human-hating depopulationists, naturally.

As I say, once you see the “super secret” message in the psychopaths’ public statements for what it is, none of the actions they take are particularly difficult to figure out.

And yet, when you spell out this blindingly obvious reality to the masses, you get massive pushback. It seems they have so internalized the “humans are a cancer on the planet” meme that they’ve been duped into believing that this idea is their own original thought and that they are somehow brave and transgressive for articulating it.

Which leads to the question:

Why, then, do people not see this message?

There’s a bit of advice that gets passed around online these days: “When someone shows you who they are, believe them.”

Just type that phrase into your search engine of choice and you’ll discover two things: firstly, the quote is commonly attributed to Maya Angelou; and secondly, it is oft-cited relationship advice that is posted in reddit fora and self-help blogs and other places where one is likely to encounter trite, pop culture truisms.

Like so many of those pop psy clichés, it appeals because it’s seemingly simple but actually profound. As Maya Angelou explains, people will sometimes tell us that they’re mean or they’re crazy. Our first response in such cases is often one of reassurance: “Oh, you’re not crazy,” or “Oh, I don’t think you’re unkind!” Then, when the person turns out to actually be nasty or deranged, they can rightly protest that we have no right to be angry at them; after all, they told us what they are.

In a similar way, the globalists are not hiding their intentions behind some secret cypher. They’re telling us openly that we are their enemy. That they want us to eat bugs. That they want us herded into 15-minute cities, where they plan to monitor, track, and control us. And that their end goal is to get rid of billions of us.

Yet here, too, the average, non-psychopathic person’s response to such admissions is one of reassurance. “That’s not what they’re really saying. They’re just demonstrating that there’s a problem. They’re not talking about killing us. And even if they were, it’s because they care for us!”

When the globalists proceed to do the very things they announced they were going to do, we can hardly act surprised, can we? After all, they did warn us!

Paraphrasing Angelou, then, perhaps we can come up with some apt “relationship advice” for those stuck in a Stockholm Syndrome bond with their elitist captors:

“When genocidal, anti-human psychopaths tell you who they are, believe them!”

So, what is our message?

You didn’t think I would leave things there, did you? Of course not. The real point of parsing the globalists’ (not-so-) secret message is that doing so helps us to clarify our own position.

When you boil it down, it’s actually pretty basic. The globalists hate life and want to end it. To counteract them, we must cherish life and seek to preserve it.

Allow me to quote myself at length from my 2016 editorial on “The Greatest Blessing“:

We are programmed to look out for danger and respond to threats. It’s instinctual, and well it should be. We live in a dangerous world and our family line wouldn’t have made it this far if there weren’t an eternal vigilance against potential perils. But always focusing on the threats and dangers can send us off the deep end. Especially when dealing in the doom and gloom that pervades so much of the alternative media, it can be all too easy to dwell on the negative and forget why it is we’re fighting for truth and justice in the first place. In fact, it can become difficult to remember that we’re fighting for anything at all and just focus on fighting against. Against our enemies. Against the politicians and banksters and globalists and fraudsters and psychopaths. But, just like the returning war vet who can’t stop fighting the war in his head or the homicide detective who assumes everyone is a murder victim in waiting (or a murderer in waiting), this perspective starts to ruin our appreciation of the world until we forget why it is we even cared in the first place. Sadly, this isn’t some theoretical problem. I get dozens of emails a week from people who are frightened and angry and at their wits’ end, asking me how I manage to keep doing this work given all the evil that we are facing. The answer is so simple that I’m not sure it can be taught, only perceived. In short, the answer is that I love my life. I love my family and my friends and watching clouds roll by on a lazy summer afternoon and reading a good book and hearing the sound of my son’s laughter and, yes, hearing my daughter’s cry. The cry of a healthy, growing newborn. This is why I care. I care because life is worth living, and I see that deep down most people are the same; they just want to enjoy their families and their friends and their time on this planet, too. I’m not fighting against the powers that shouldn’t be. I’m fighting for all of those things in the world that are worth saving.

That’s my not-so-secret message. What’s yours?

Reprinted with permission from the Corbett Report.

