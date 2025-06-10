Globalist elites are responsible for the left-wing anarchy in Los Angeles

The ‘anti-ICE’ havoc in Los Angeles and the anarchy that will likely occur this weekend with anti-Trump ‘No Kings’ protests displays the dark souls of our globalist elites.

LOS ANGELES (LifeSiteNews) — Once again, violence, destruction, and bitter hatred are on display in our nation. But what is really going on?

What we now see with our eyes is the manifestation of the depraved inner workings – the sheer evil – residing in the hearts and minds of globalist elites. It wouldn’t be happening if they didn’t will the current anarchy into being.

If there’s one thing to be inferred from the “anti-ICE” havoc going on in Los Angeles at the moment and that which will likely occur this weekend with the anti-Trump “No Kings” protests scheduled across the country, it’s this:

The chaos we witness displays the dark souls of our globalist elites.

If you see hatred in the face of the violent protesters, know that the hatred in the hearts of globalists cheering the protesters is exponentially greater.

They are comfortable with any level of anarchy or tyranny if either will bring about their impossible woke Marxist utopian vision for the United States of America and the western world.

We’ve seen it before: “Occupy Wall Street” in 2011; the pink P*ssyhat Brigade and ANTIFA of 2017; Black Lives Matter (BLM) in 2020, and ANTIFA throughout the year: All are outward manifestations — eruptions — of the interior will of globalist elites who despise democracy, loathe Christians, condemn natural law, and abhor sovereign nations.

They are letting us know that they seek to eviscerate all who stand in opposition to their will. Our elites love blood sports. Human blood sports.

They want a revolution, and have no care about the destruction of human lives and property as long as they’re insulated from it.

What’s happening in Los Angeles is meant to re-open and maintain an enduring window of opportunity for woke-leftist politicians, commentators, and political activists to control the national conversation and to reignite former President Barack Hussein Obama’s ugly dream to “fundamentally transform the United States of America.”

“This is all part of the plan,” observed Chef Andrew Gruel. “Encourage violence, then when any republican in power responds, they claim authoritarianism. It’s the same play every time.”

Any attempt to end the unbridled, exploding violence, whether by the deploying of additional law enforcement, the National Guard, or Marines is already being labeled an unwanted “chaotic escalation,” by California Democrats, led by LA’s mayor, Karen Bass, who is perfectly comfortable watching her city burn to the ground.

Never forget, that while every American was jailed in their home – under de facto martial law – unable to go to work, school, or church; recreate outdoors; or otherwise congregate during the early days of the COVID-19 lockdowns, BLM protesters were given a free pass by “progressive” elites to destroy U.S. cities, with no fear that COVID-19 would be spread.

There’s plenty of evidence that the elites are fueling the current violence in LA and that they intend it to spread to other cities around the country in the next few days:

Corey A. DeAngelis revealed in an X post that billionaire Christy Walton paid for an anti-Trump political ad in major newspapers nationwide, calling for “a nationwide day of defiance” on June 14.

Christy Walton paid for this political advertisement against Trump in major newspapers nationwide. The event calls for “a nationwide day of defiance” and for people to “rise up” on June 14th. She is a Walmart heiress. pic.twitter.com/axVLdMdFS4 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) June 9, 2025

DeAngelis also posted a video clip of Rebecca Pringle, the $500,000/year National Education Association President, screeching incoherently as she condemned rightful, lawful deportation raids.

This unhinged lunatic is the president of the nation’s largest teachers union. She is mobilizing the protesters. pic.twitter.com/Gtw5Gf5USs — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) June 9, 2025

Amuse pointed to a coming “INSURRECTION,” and asked:

Why is the former Managing Director of Blackrock and the President of the Teachers Union organizing a nationwide protest during the Army’s celebration of its 250th birthday? Morris Pearl and Randi Weingarten are part of coalition of 200 far-left NGOs planning a so-called nationwide day of defiance on June 14th. Strange bedfellows indeed. With USAID funding no longer available and ActBlue effectively neutered, Democrat NGOs are panicking and hope a nationwide protest can captures the hearts, minds, and most importantly the wallets of millions of Democrat donors.

INSURRECTION: Why is the former Managing Director of Blackrock and the President of the Teachers Union organizing a nationwide protest during the Army’s celebration of its 250th birthday? Morris Pearl and Randi Weingarten are part of coalition of 200 far-left NGOs planning a… pic.twitter.com/IwxkgamkRa — @amuse (@amuse) June 9, 2025

Whoever is providing the lavish funding to fuel the violence in LA is willing to pay big bucks – $6,500 to $12,500 per week – to attract the most sociopathic protesters to their cause. And by the Craigslist job description, they’re planning on the current violence to last for weeks.

The LA Riots aren’t organic, they are orchestrated and well-funded Chaos. Link to the Craigslist ad below: pic.twitter.com/MnL5b13f1J — Died Suddenly (@DiedSuddenly_) June 9, 2025

The mind of globalist elites: Chaos, a cauldron full of seething excitations

Nearly 70 years ago, Hollywood provided the perfect metaphor for understanding what we now see happening: In the classic 1956 science fiction motion picture Forbidden Planet, loosely based on Shakespeare’s The Tempest, a twenty-third-century spaceship from Earth arrives on the planet Altair to rescue a reclusive but very kind, gentlemanly scientist and his daughter. The rescuers are soon menaced by an invisible monster who possesses unimaginable powers to terrify, destroy, and kill. In the end, we find out that the monster is actually the professor’s psyche made manifest as a powerful being, ravaging all those who threaten the utopia that the professor has created for himself and his daughter.

Like the rampaging monster terrorizing the planet Altair, the violence in LA is the physical manifestation of the monstrous, collective inner mind of this nation’s liberal elites.

And let’s face it, we’ve seen evidence of their lust for innocent blood every day for decades in the murder of children via abortion. We saw it in the COVID-19 lockdowns and shot mandates forcing the entire population to submit to an abortion-tainted experimental jab without regard to horrific, sometimes deadly side effects. And we’ve seen it in their cheerleading for the Mengelian practice of surgically mutilating the bodies of young people in the name of transgenderism.

Share











