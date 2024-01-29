Globalist elites at Davos 2024 made it clear that censorship is one of their top priorities

Numerous speakers and panelists at the World Economic Forum (WEF) consistently emphasized the necessity of censoring 'misinformation and disinformation' during this year's Davos conference.

Top representatives from government, universities and nonprofits set their sights on this purportedly menacing threat in speeches and discussions throughout the summit. Many pressed for worldwide cooperation on combating so-called misinformation, and advocated for the enforcement of specific censorship measures to stifle the dissemination of objectionable content online, particularly in the lead-up to the 2024 elections.

Breaking: WEF24 Davos is underway, and the speakers are already having a therapy session over @X and @elonmusk. Naomi Oreskes from Harverd Univeristy and Luciana Vaccaro from SwissUniversities lament on their experience on the "toxic" X platform and it's "problematic" owner,… pic.twitter.com/2hfmc38ATX — Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) January 15, 2024

For instance, European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen kicked off her “special address” on Tuesday by talking about how threatening “disinformation and misinformation” is to the world order.

“For the global business community, the top concern for the next two years is not conflict or climate, it is disinformation and misinformation, followed closely by polarization within our societies,” von der Leyen said to start her speech.

The EC president was citing the WEF’s recent Global Risks 2024 report, which surveyed more than “1,400 global risks experts, policy-makers and industry leaders” in September 2023 to determine what they perceive to be the most significant global risks in the near future. “Misinformation and disinformation” topped the list, with “societal polarization” ranking third; the report specifically flagged the risks in relation to the 2024 elections taking place.

“These risks are serious because they limit our ability to tackle the big global challenges we are facing,” von der Leyen continued. “We are once again competing more intensely across countries than we have in several decades. And this makes the theme of this year’s Davos meeting even more relevant. Rebuilding trust … This is a time to drive global collaboration more than ever before.”

