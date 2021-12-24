God answers our prayers on His time, we just need to trust and remain humble

Ever since my conversion I had prayed God would use my passion for photography and filmmaking for Him and His Church.

(LifeSiteNews) — Almost two years ago exactly I was starting a new job as a delivery driver. I had been praying a novena for a job and this seemed an answer to that prayer.

The training process was a three-month job shadow with a veteran driver/ I rode around with a great guy named Joel who taught me everything he knew. The final test at the end of the three months was conducted by the general manager along with all department managers. They went around the room grilling you and you could only miss three questions.

As the day approached for the final exam, our family dog became extremely ill. My wife rushed him to the veterinarian and they discovered he had cancer and only days to live. This was extremely stressful on us all, and it was happening days before this important test. I had to pass this test so I bucked down and tried not to let the stress and sadness get to me.

Thanks be to God I passed the test. The joy of passing the exam was short lived, though, as my dog Willie passed the day after. We all were very sad, as Willie had been there through all our recent milestones — our marriage, our conversion to Catholicism — and both of our children loved him dearly. If all that stress wasn’t enough, the COVID-19 virus started to hit the news.

As I got back to work the following week, all new restrictions had come down from the corporate office. As more of our business was affected by restaurant shut downs, it started to eat at the company’s bottom line. A week later I was called into a meeting with my new manager and the word had come down … all the new hires were going to be let go. I was given a severance and let go on the spot. After all the work I had put in it was over and I was back to square one.

I had unemployment benefits for the next months, which was a blessing. But in the end, I knew I would need to have a solution for work. I worked over the summer for an old friend producing small videos for local businesses. Work was slow but with unemployment plus these odd jobs I was getting by.

As the summer ended, however, I needed to find a solution quick. I got a part time cashier job at a grocery store and planned to continue working part time towards video production. The video production jobs continued to be slow to nothing. Many businesses were suffering, and the last thing they wanted to do was splurge on a video.

Amid all this a friend at my parish showed me a job opening at LifeSiteNews. I had been familiar with The John-Henry Westen Show and had seen a lot of the articles on Facebook over the years. This was a dream opportunity and I applied right away.

A few weeks later I was called by Jason, the video director, and had an interview. I was so nervous I don’t remember the call. After some pestering and begging I had a second interview. This time with Steve Jalsevac, John-Henry Westen, and Gualberto Garcia Jones. I was even more a nervous wreck.

I prayed and prayed the following days. I spent an entire day at my cashier job saying the rosary over and over again as friends from my parish were fasting and praying along with me. Then I got the call from Jason that they had decided to give me a chance. I could not contain my excitement my prayers had been answered.

I came into the Catholic Church in 2019 after about a decade of being agnostic and then atheist. Ever since my conversion I had prayed God would use my passion for photography and filmmaking for Him and His Church.

Gods answers always seemed to be no or at least not now. I went through many years of struggling to find my calling and most of 2020 was the toughest year I had been though. Then, out of nowhere, God answered and blessed me with this wonderful job with amazing colleagues and friends.

This past year at LifeSite has been amazing. It is hard to summarize without leaving out many great experiences. I have met some personal heroes, been on some amazing trips with Stephen Kokx, Danielle Zuccaro, and Jim Hale, moved my family to Virginia, started a new studio alongside Jim and Gualberto Garcia Jones, and now I sit here at my new home in Virgina waiting for my third child to come any day now.

I am humbled and honored to work for John-Henry Westen and Steve Jalsevac. I am eternally grateful for the trust they have put in me and giving me this opportunity. I also would like to say a special thank you to my colleague and friend Jim Hale for his hard work, dedication, and the trust he puts in me. He has built my confidence greatly this past year and has been a true friend and role model. This is a wonderful organization filled with amazing talented people. I hope to see LifeSite continue to grow and continue bringing light to a darkening world.

Share











