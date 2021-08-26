‘God made from one every nation of men’: Exploding the evolutionary myth of creation-based racism, Pt 4

For the last fifty years since abortion on demand was legalized in the United States, the leaders of the evolution-based population control movement have applauded this cruel genocide.

Editors note: This is part 4 of a five part series of articles on the topic, by Hugh Owen. Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3 can be found on LifeSiteNews.

Part IV

Islam and the African Slave Trade

(LifeSiteNews) – While the German military launched its evolutionarily-inspired Namibian genocide, the main East African base for Muslim commerce located in Zanzibar also served as the center of a flourishing slave trade. The prophet Mohammed was an enthusiastic champion of slavery, and the Koran explains in detail how Muslims can lawfully exploit and abuse the human beings they enslave. For example, when Mohammed had already assembled a large harem, he received this revelation:

Prophet! We [i.e. God] have made lawful for you the wives to whom you have granted dowries and the slave girls whom God has given you as booty . . . You may . . . take to your bed any of them as you please [Koran 33:50-51) . . . [After this] it shall be unlawful for you to take more wives or to change your present wives for other women . . . unless they are slave girls whom you own [Koran 33:52].

The founder of the Society of Missionaries of Africa, Cardinal Lavigerie, received regular reports from his missionaries of the enormous number of African slaves who were trafficked from Sub-Saharan Africa for sale to Muslims in the North. Speaking at an anti-slavery conference in 2013, the superior general of the White Fathers, recalled:

When our Founder, Cardinal Lavigerie, was bishop of Algiers in North Africa he got reports from his Missionaries working in the interior part of Africa. In them he discovered the atrocities of slavery and how the man-hunts were devastating whole villages and were going to depopulate Africa. He was already aware of the Trans-Saharan Slave-Trade in which black slaves were taken from Africa and sent to Arab countries, as domestic workers, etc. Without making a blanket condemnation of Islam, he decried the practice of discrimination that he saw among the Arabs and especially their conception of the black race. On the 1st July, 1888 Conference in St Sulpice (Paris), he gave the following impressive figures: Five hundred thousand slaves sold each year in the markets of the interior of Africa, under conditions which I have just described. I am only talking about slaves who have been sold; added to these, according to the explorers and our Fathers, for every slave put up for sale, must be added the victims who have been massacred during the man hunts, or who have died from their sufferings and from hunger in the caravans en route to the slave markets. Some people say that for every slave sold, must be added four, five or even ten dead before arriving at the markets. Cameron, in confirming these estimates, reports that in order to procure fifty women to be sold, one of these “tigers” destroyed nearby, ten inoffensive villages, each with a population of as many as two hundred people, and massacred all their inhabitants. If, in the other regions where these man hunts are carried out, the proportions are the same, this makes two million blacks killed or sold, each year. This means that in fifty years the interior of Africa will be completely depopulated. I am not astonished by this consequence, especially as my missionaries write that every day a slave caravan arrives at Lake Tanganyika. When my missionaries arrived ten years ago in the heavily populated Manyema region, the area was totally covered with villages and cultivated fields; today, Tipo-Tip’s slave traders have made most of this region, as big as a third of France, a sterile desert where the only traces of the former inhabitants are the bones of the dead people. Lavigerie visited the Pope with a delegation of former slaves from North Africa at the occasion of the 50th Anniversary of Priesthood of the Pope and urged the Pope on 21st May 1888 to say something also against the slavery in Africa and to do something about it. Pope Leo XIII listened carefully and gave full mandate to Lavigerie to lead the campaign in a “brief” dated 17th October 1888. Thus began the Anti-Slavery campaign that took him to some major towns of Europe (Paris, London, Brussels, Geneva, Rome, Napoli, etc.). He gave conferences to different people in order to: – present the facts as he had them from the Missionaries (Sisters, Brothers and Fathers) and the explorers; – convince that something had to be done to stop it; – raise funds; – to get the public opinion to obtain a change of policy from their respective governments (emphasis in original)

Cardinal Lavigerie based his opposition to slavery upon the Catholic doctrine of creation and the God-given dignity of all human beings, but he urged the increasingly secular leaders of Europe to oppose the slave-trade by an appeal to the natural law.

Slavery, as it is practiced in Africa, is not only, in fact, opposed to the Gospel, it is contrary to the natural law…Now the laws of nature apply not just to Christians but to all men. That is why I appeal to all, without distinction of nationality, or party, or religious confession. (emphasis in original) (Chiesa del Gesù, 23rd December 1888).

While Lavigerie’s campaign against slavery met with considerable success in Europe, faith in the “principal doctrine of the modernists” continued to spread through the ranks of the intellectual elite of Europe and North America, fast becoming the new orthodoxy of the western world. As St. Pius X had foreseen in Pascendi, a world in which everything exists in a continuous state of evolution and in which the human body is the result of millions of years of development from an amoeba through a struggle for existence cannot logically co-exist with the notion of natural law which flows from the fact that God created man and woman “in the beginning” with a stable and unchanging human nature. Thus, the same “principal doctrine” that appeared to debunk the sacred history of Genesis simultaneously “debunked” the notion of an unchanging human nature and an immutable natural law. What was taken away from Satan’s war on humanity with one hand—the hand of the creation-based Gospel of Jesus Christ—was given back to him with the left hand of evolution-based modernism which, as we have seen, easily rationalizes every kind of moral abomination.

Black Lives Matter, Marxism and Stalin’s breeding experiments

Darwin’s contempt for black Africans is well known, but the evolution-based racism of his disciples is not as well-known as it should be. Lenin, Trotsky, and Stalin all lost their faith in the Judaeo-Christian God under the influence of Darwin and his disciples and became confident atheist-materialists. It is a tragic irony that the leaders of the Black Lives Movement boldly identify themselves as Marxists in the tradition of Lenin and Stalin. Karl Marx wanted to dedicate Das Kapital to Darwin in recognition of the fact that Darwin’s imaginary “evolution through a struggle for existence” offered the perfect “scientific” basis for Marx’s imaginary progress to utopia through “class struggle.”

After losing his faith in Christianity as an Orthodox seminarian by reading the works of Lyell and Darwin, Josef Stalin became obsessed with the idea of breeding apes with humans so as to produce a race of ape-men who could be used as cannon fodder to advance the communist revolution. As the leader of the Soviet Union, Stalin allocated funds for his pet project to biologist Ivan Ivanov who was sent to Africa in the 1920’s to begin the experiment. In 1926, Ivanov obtained permission from French Guinea’s colonial governor to work at the botanical gardens in Conakry. Here Ivanov artificially inseminated three chimpanzees with human seed. When all three failed to become pregnant, he returned to the Soviet Union, where further planned experiments also failed. Meanwhile, fallen-away Catholic Margaret Sanger and other evolution-believing eugenicists in Europe and North American promoted the idea of “birth control” as a way of eliminating the “less fit” blacks and inferior human beings while allowing only the “superior” white Europeans to reproduce. According to one account:

Margaret Sanger opened her first birth control clinic in 1916 in the impoverished Brownsville section of Brooklyn to help control the problem of ‘over breeding’. The two-room storefront clinic was a great contrast to Margaret’s plush Greenwich Village home, but ‘ … since the clientele she wished to attract—“immigrant Southern Europeans, Slavs, Latins, and Jews”—could only be found “in the coarser neighborhoods and tenements,” she was forced to venture out of her comfortable confines.’ Sanger once addressed the women’s branch of the Ku Klux Klan in Silver Lake, New Jersey, and received a ‘dozen invitations to speak to similar groups’. As her organization grew, Sanger set up more clinics in the communities of other ‘dysgenic races’—such as Blacks and Hispanics. Sanger turned her attention to ‘Negroes’ in 1929 and opened another clinic in Harlem in 1930. Sanger, ‘in alliance with eugenicists, and through initiatives such as the Negro Project … exploited black stereotypes in order to reduce the fertility of African Americans.’ The all-white staff and the sign identifying the clinic as a ‘research bureau’ raised the suspicions of the black community. They feared that the clinic’s actual goal was to ‘experiment on and sterilize black people’. Their fears were not unfounded: Sanger once addressed the women’s branch of the Klu Klux Klan in Silver Lake, New Jersey, and received a ‘dozen invitations to speak to similar groups’. Flynn claims that she was on good terms with other racist organizations. Sanger believed the ‘Negro district’ was the ‘headquarters for the criminal element’ and concluded that, as the title of a book by a member of her board proclaimed, The Rising Tide of Color Against White World Supremacy, was a rise that had to be stemmed. To deal with the problem of resistance among the black population, Sanger recruited black doctors, nurses, ministers and social workers ‘in order to gain black patients’ trust’ in order ‘to limit or even erase the black presence in America’. Her Birth Control League board was ‘made up almost exclusively of sociologists and eugenicists’, insuring that her eugenic goals were implemented. Margaret and the Malthusian Eugenicists she worked with did not discriminate narrowly, but targeted every ‘non-Aryan’ ethnic group, whether red, black, yellow or white. They placed clinics wherever they judged ‘feeble-minded, syphilitic, irresponsible, and defective’ persons ‘bred unhindered’. Since, by their estimation, as many as 70% of the population fell into this ‘undesirable’ category, Margaret and her cohorts had their work cut out for them. Much of the early grass-roots work in her movement was done by ‘radicals’, mostly socialists and communists.

Evolution, abortion and black genocide

The success of Margaret Sanger and her disciples in promoting birth control paved the way for the legalization of abortion on demand in the second half of the twentieth century. As the evolutionarily-inspired “birth control movement” spearheaded the movement for “abortion rights,” Sanger’s dream of eliminating the “less fit” came closer to fruition. In the words of black American Pastor Walter Hoye II’s “Black Genocide” web page:

According to the National Vital Statistics Reports of 2009, in 2005 there were 587,000 Live Black Births, 452,000 Induced Black Abortions and 292,808 Black Deaths from all causes, excluding induced abortion. If we do the math we have 587,000 Live Black Births against 744,808 Black Deaths (i.e., 452,000 Induced Black Abortions + 292,808 Black Deaths from all other causes) which equates to a Black Life Deficit of a Negative 157,808. Abortion, which has taken the lives of more Black Americans than heart disease, cancer, strokes, accidents, diabetes, homicide, and chronic lower respiratory diseases combined, is the number one (1) cause of death in Black America. In the last forty (40) years Black Americans have suffered the loss of over twenty (20) million lives to abortion alone. Still further, these numbers do not include those of us aborted by abortifacients such as ellaOne or by ‘private physicians’ procedures.”

Pastor Hoye goes on to show that the disproportionate number of abortions performed on black women constitutes a genuine genocide, defined by Article 2 of the United Nations Convention on Genocide as:

…any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as such: (a) Killing members of the group; (b) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group; (c) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part; (d) Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group; (e) Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.

Pastor Hoye concludes his report on black genocide by pointing out that:

According to the latest report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and please keep in mind that the CDC’s report legally excludes the numbers from California (the state that performs the largest number of abortions in the country), Maryland, and New Hampshire, Black Women accounted for 35% of all abortions in the United States of America and have the highest abortion rates (31.8 abortions per 1,000 women aged 15–44 years) and ratios (483 abortions per 1,000 live births). According to the latest report from the Guttmacher Institute, Black Women accounted for 28% of all abortions in the United States of America.

For the last fifty years since abortion on demand was legalized in the United States, the leaders of the evolution-based population control movement have applauded this cruel genocide, while the Bishops of the Catholic Church have often stood alone among world leaders in raising their voices in defense of the sacred right to life of all human beings from conception to natural death.

Hugh Owen is the convert son of Sir David Owen, the first Secretary General of International Planned Parenthood Federation. He is also the founder and director of the Kolbe Center for the Study of Creation, the producer of the DVD series “Foundations Restored,” which provides a comprehensive defense of the traditional Catholic doctrine of creation from the perspective of theology, philosophy and natural science and which exposes the fatal flaws in the molecules-to-man evolution hypothesis in its theistic and atheistic forms. He can be reached through the Kolbe website www.kolbecenter.org or through the Foundations Restored website where the first two episodes of the DVD series can be viewed gratis: www.foundationsrestored.com

