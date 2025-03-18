Gold has hit a historic high. Now is the time to secure your future with precious metals

(LifeSiteNews) — Last week marked a pivotal moment in the markets as gold continues to reclaim its status as centerpiece of global finance.

March 13, the anniversary of Queen Esther’s rescue of God’s believers, coincided with a blood moon, which scripture suggests signals significant change. It’s no coincidence that this event aligned with gold’s breakthrough on long-term charts relative to stocks.

Gold, historically finance’s safest asset, has been outperforming government-elevated stock and bond markets in the short and intermediate term. Long-term charts rarely shift, and when they do, they often signal prolonged trend changes that last for years. As of last week, gold is now outperforming equities on longer term charts as well as shorter term charts. Bank of America’s study indicates less than 2% of Americans have meaningful gold allocations in their portfolios—a striking omission given gold’s role in wealth preservation and its undeniable performance.

Last week silver also closed through its $33 technical pivot and appears poised to challenge its all-time high of $50 this year. Silver has a unique cup-and-handle chart in our generation spanning 40 years that suggests silver could be the most mispriced real asset of our times.

Meanwhile, London—the world’s gold trading hub—has struggled to maintain timely delivery of physical gold, as nations call for their gold. The Bank of Australia asserted that the Bank of England had melted its gold without Australia’s permission. England did not deny the claim, further calling into question the integrity of financial gold. If central banks cannot trust one another with their national fortunes, should families express their most important asset, gold, in financial gold ETF’s?

Yesterday, St. Patrick’s Day, gold closed above $3,000 an ounce for the first time in history, as our God of precision gave new meaning to the pot of gold at the end of the Irish rainbow. Beyond symbolism, gold’s ascent signals deep structural problems in the financial system. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is warning of an impending financial paradigm shift, and history suggests such shifts are rarely kind to outgoing reserve currencies such as the dollar and dollar denominated financial assets.

The world’s top investors have adjusted accordingly, liquidating large portions of their stock holdings in response to these risks. Bessent himself, one of the great currency traders of our time, has said himself that gold is his largest personal financial allocation based on what he sees ahead.

Commercial real estate has also stalled, with over $1 trillion in projects rendered unprofitable by high interest rates, while banks deny the extreme financial strain this is placing on the financial system.

Gold has historically protected families during periods of excessive debt such as today’s crisis. The goal is not to hoard gold indefinitely but to use gold as a safe store of value before converting it into other assets.

Consider this: In 1971, when the U.S. left the gold standard, the median home price was $22,225. By last year, it had risen to $457,475—an 18-fold increase. Meanwhile, the gold required to buy a median home dropped from 721 ounces to 250 over this time, meaning families who saved in gold could now afford nearly three homes – not just one. Those who saved in dollars needed 18x the dollars as the dollar lost 95% of its value over this time.

Reach out to our team. We believe a 20% portfolio allocation to gold and silver is prudent. Now is the time to secure your financial future. God bless.

Capital at risk. The value of investments and the income from them can go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount invested.

