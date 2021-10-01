Good News Friday: NBA players and other unexpected COVID resistance

In this week’s Good New Friday column, I want to highlight several stories we covered on the pages of LifeSiteNews that show how the great evils of COVID fascism and abortion are being opposed from the most unexpected of quarters.

(LifeSiteNews) — Thank God it’s Friday, and welcome to the second installment in this series, where I will be highlighting some of the most positive stories of the week.

There is a Spanish saying that I love: no hay mal que por bien no venga. Translated, it means that there is no evil or misfortune that does not happen for an ultimate good. People usually say it when some hardship strikes them as a way of preserving hope that God is in control and ultimately wants what is best for us.

In this week’s Good New Friday column, I want to highlight several stories we covered on the pages of LifeSiteNews that show how the great evils of COVID fascism and abortion are being opposed from the most unexpected of quarters.

Several of the NBA’s top stars came out this week to push back against the league’s vaccination policy. While some of our readers may not know who Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal or Jonathan Isaac are, the many millions of young men and women around the world look up to these basketball stars. What a breath of fresh air it was to read Matt Lamb’s story detailing how eloquently and bravely these young black men stood up to the corporate and media pressure to submit to coerced vaccination! And how about female rapper Nicki Minaj daring to encourage her followers to think for themselves and not get “bullied” into getting the COVID shot? Again, leaving aside what we may think of her music or her troubled past, the reality is that people with whom we don’t often agree are standing up and joining us in saying “enough is enough” with this COVID tyranny. Free people in free countries must be allowed to make decisions in accordance with their own conscience. It is LifeSite’s mission to provide the information necessary for people to have a well informed conscience, which is why stories like the one reported by Ashley Sadler give us hope that even people who have taken a different path in life than the one we would choose have the ability to do a lot of good. Another unexpected place for good news is Communist China. This week, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) announced plans to actively reduce the horrific number of abortions being perpetrated in the world’s largest nation. Calvin Freiburger reminds us that “while any abortion reduction is welcome news to pro-life observers, the Communist regime’s latest move appears to be driven by motives other than a principled devotion to the sanctity of all human life.” And while the Communist Party continues to promote evil around the world and oppress its own people, I believe this story shows that even the tyrannical CCP is unable to stand in the way of God’s loving will. And in Canada, the resistance to COVID tyranny is growing, with businesses joining in solidarity with individual citizens rejecting vaccine passports. Our intrepid reporter Kennedy Hall tells us about hundreds of businesses who will refuse to enforce the governments vaccine passport mandates. This bit of good news is the opposite of unexpected, but it might be so to the long suffering people of Australia. In what is quickly becoming the norm, Gov. Ron DeSantis makes it onto our top five list once again for drawing attention to the out of control behavior of Australian authorities. The governor of Florida, who many see as a presidential contender in 2024, questioned why the U.S. would maintain friendly diplomatic relations with a country that has “gone dramatically off the rails” with draconian lockdowns and violations of its citizens’ basic civil liberties. Read Ashley Sadler’s coverage of this story, and I am guessing you will feel like moving to Florida!

As I wrap up this week’s Good News Friday, column I would be remiss if I failed to mention the immense gratitude that everyone at LifeSiteNews feels toward our donors, supporters and readers. None of the hard work being done at LifeSiteNews could get done without your support.

As we are on the last day of our fall fundraising campaign, I would like to ask for your continued support of LifeSiteNews. Be assured that all of you are in our daily prayers.

May God bless you, and may you have a wonderful weekend.

