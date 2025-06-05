GOP Rep. Thomas Massie joins Elon Musk in opposing Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful’ spending bill

Note from LifeSiteNew co-founder Steve Jalsevac: LifeSiteNews is not expressing an opinion on this action by Rep. Massie, a heroic opponent to the U.S. deep state and pro-war Republican neocons. He is extremely concerned that Trump is once again not opposing a huge increase in government spending and the national debt, as he also did during his first presidential term. Massie is concerned that most US families will suffer from this while the ultra-wealthy will further benefit. That is why this is worth publishing for your information.

(Conservative Treehouse) — If you have walked the deep political weeds with us, you will likely remember the warnings. Thomas Massie, Chip Roy, Rand Paul, and other fellow republican travelers will join with Elon Musk and the alligator emoji network to oppose President Donald Trump as soon as they can get back into the minority.

There is an intention behind this alignment of interests, which includes the Tech Bros (and Sea Island), that ends with a Vance-DeSantis promoted effort in 2028. The only thing standing in their way is MAGA. As a result, MAGA must be fractured.

The money center behind the strategy is working on a learning curve. Having failed with prior launches of similar approaches (ref. DeSantis ‘23/‘24), they are now doing much more proactive seeding.

Yeah, I know, I know, some will say I’m crazy. I’m not. I’ve watched this exact group’s constructs for over 14 years now. All the data indicates this approach; the only unknown variables are the names of the political representatives who will participate. Now, Thomas Massie is asking Elon Musk to fund primary challengers against the House Republicans who support Donald Trump. From Fox News:

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., said Elon Musk should fund primary challenges against almost every Republican who voted for President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” last week. “I don’t primary my colleagues, but I feel pretty good about him doing it,” Massie told Fox News Digital on Wednesday. “There’s a few others that should be spared,” when asked to clarify if he meant all 215 House Republicans who supported the legislation. “But people want term limits, right? Elon can bring term limits.” Musk came out against the massive Trump agenda bill that House Republicans passed last week. “I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it,” Musk first posted. It was followed by several posts on the national debt, and one that read, “In November next year, we fire all politicians who betrayed the American people.” Massie said on Wednesday, “I just think he made one mistake when misstatement – he said take them out in November. I would take them out in primaries if I were Elon Musk.”

Massie wants to give control of the House to Democrats. With Democrats in control, President Trump is then isolated, ridiculed, marginalized, and targeted again. This approach, the Massie strategists believe, diminishes Trump and weakens his endorsement power in the lead up to the ‘28 contest.

Both Massie and Musk supported Ron DeSantis until Trump finished crushing him in 2024. This is simply a replay.

The Sea Island GOPe are nothing if not predictable.

Team Cruz in ‘16, became Team DeSantis in ‘24, will be Team Vance in ‘28.

Watch.

Reprinted with permission from Conservative Treehouse.

