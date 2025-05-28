Government is in bed with the mRNA vaccine lobby and Americans should be concerned

Can we trust our health watchdog agencies when the public-private ‘revolving door’ is still at work?

(LifeSiteNews) — U.S. health is facing a big problem — a problem so dangerous and so obvious, it’s a wonder the media has kept so quiet about it: Our health safety watchdog agencies are in bed with the industries they’re meant to regulate.

In fact, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has made combatting this dysfunction, which he refers to as corporate capture, one of the pillars of his health agenda. But now, one of the most dangerous cases of corporate capture in U.S. history threatens to claim more lives than the tens of thousands it has already snatched away.

At issue is the mRNA “vaccine” lobby, which is pushing for a revolution whereby mRNA shots will be developed for “every imaginable infectious disease.” And the men behind this lobby have enormous sway — men like Larry Ellison, and like the head of the mRNA lobby, Clay Alspach, one of the most powerful government health policy influencers of late.

The sway of men like Ellison and Alspach should be setting off alarm bells for every single American, considering that mRNA shots have been one of the most dangerous substances ever approved (albeit under emergency use authorization) and promoted by U.S. authorities. Not only have they triggered a reported 38,615 deaths and 2,669,318 adverse events (with an unknown additional number caused by the mRNA shots but attributed to the virus); they have been linked to an explosion in cancer.

The dangers of mRNA shots are so well documented that 11 states have thus far pursued bans on them.

A cozy relationship: the mRNA lobby and U.S. regulators

Alspach personifies the cozy relationship between U.S. health regulators and the mRNA lobby. He is the executive director of the Alliance for mRNA Medicines (AMM), founded in November 2023, after reports had emerged of massive numbers of deaths and injuries caused by the mRNA “vaccines.” The very self-described mission of the lobby group AMM, excerpted by Dr. Robert Malone, raises red flags.

For example, AMM calls for regulators to “develop a specific regulatory framework for mRNA,” which suggests mRNA products will be held to a different standard than other medical products, raising safety concerns.

“This regulatory environment would enable continued flexibility and speed in development of mRNA vaccines and therapeutics around the world,” AMM writes. In other words, the same speed — meaning lack of testing for safety and effectiveness — with which mRNA shots were released in the U.S. is necessary for continued mRNA rollouts. Could this be because taking the time to carefully study them will make their dangers even clearer?

Worse, “AMM is also promoting international harmonization and cooperation among regulatory authorities across the globe to propel mRNA technology forward in all its potential uses … ”

A “harmonization” of regulatory authorities would mean these authorities are not autonomous but subject to the greater “authority” of AMM and its interests — that is, captured by the mRNA lobby. This is exactly what regulatory bodies are not supposed to do!

Similarly, AMM applauds the “high level of coordination between industry and regulators” that “enabled development, approval and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in record time.” Again, to coordinate, or “act in harmonious combination,” is directly contrary to the very mission and modus operandi of a regulator that must be able to act in opposition to industry when needed.

Alspach can exploit “revolving door” privileges in his current role as a health lobbyist since he formerly served as Chief Health Counsel for the U.S. House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee, an extraordinarily influential position. In this role, he “established a national system for drug supply chain security (Drug Quality and Security Act)” and led legislative work on “biopreparedness and security, public and private medical research,” and other health initiatives.

These domains are extremely broad and touch upon mRNA shot development. We may ask: To what extent has Alspach helped lay the groundwork for the Warp Speed’s deployment of the COVID mRNA shots?

Peter Marks, America’s former FDA vaccine chief (who left his role temporarily to become Operation Warp Speed vaccine chief) has also been cozy with AMM, having been a keynote speaker for AMM’s initial meeting, even as he acted as FDA regulator.

The Battle for America’s Health

Dr. Malone has pointed out that enthusiasm over mRNA shot development has been “chilled” by suspicion of the technology, fueled by the collateral damage of Operation Warp Speed. In response, the mRNA vaccine lobby has launched a “strategic communications offensive” touting mRNA shots as treatments for infectious disease as well as “many of the same chronic conditions targeted by Kennedy’s ‘Make America Healthy Again’ initiative,” Malone noted.

Malone names Kennedy as the mRNA lobby’s most feared enemy, and I believe he is correct in his assessment here. But even Kennedy may not be able to stop further rollouts of dangerous mRNA technology. The health establishment and its constituent players, such as pharma companies, have a way of throwing their weight around, I suspect often through covert threats.

How else does one explain Kennedy’s 180-degree reversal in which he promoted the same MMR vaccines he has long fervently opposed, after becoming Health and Human Services Secretary? Less than a month before supporting these vaccines on X, Kennedy told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that the measles vaccine leads to “deaths every year” and that it causes “all the illnesses” of the disease.

Ultimately, it is up to us to educate ourselves as best we can about any drugs, vaccines, or any health treatments being released. Because of corporate capture, we must look to voices independent of the health establishment and the government. It is wise to listen to both supporters and critics of any given treatment. How have they come to their position? Do they have related personal experience? Do they deeply understand the mechanisms at work? Has their testimony or experience been replicated?

In an age when people are slandered as purveyors of “misinformation” for simply seeking to spread the truth, we must work hard to continue to seek it, and we must not back down from sharing it.

