Gretchen Whitmer encourages women to move to Michigan… so they can abort their babies

(LifeSiteNews) — If you were governor of a state with a shrinking population, how would you entice more people to move there? Improve schools, build the infrastructure, add jobs? How about invite women in for abortions?

A recent article addressing Michigan’s dwindling population reports that Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation have devised a series of digital ads that are appearing mostly in conservative states. According to the article, they are “hoping recent progressive policies passed by the new Democratic-led legislature will boost the state’s shrinking population.”

One of these ads pictures three women walking on a college campus, and it features the caption, “Enjoy your right to reproductive freedom.”

Yes, you read that correctly. The governor of Michigan is inviting women to her state so that they can choose to abort their children, should they become pregnant.

This is the battle we face now that the Dobbs decision has overturned Roe and sent the abortion decision back to individual states to decide. Instead of attempting to unite the country by trying to teach science and the humanity of the preborn baby, the Supreme Court became a modern-day Pontius Pilate. It washed its hands of evil and is allowing lower courts to decide the fate of the innocent.

Because Roe was overturned, many people think the abortion fight is over, but as we see in stories like that out of Michigan, this couldn’t be further from the truth.

What does this mean for pro-life people? It means that our votes in every election matter. It means that we have to do our homework and determine who votes to protect life. It means that we then need to get to our polling facilities and vote in local and state elections for the people who want to build our country by caring for, not killing, its citizens.

And it means that we tell the truth about abortion.

The term “right to reproductive freedom” is a lie meant to hide the fact that a child dies in every abortion. But that doesn’t matter to the people who scream “my body, my choice.” And it clearly doesn’t matter to the governor of Michigan or the governors of other states who make abortion “rights” a priority.

Women, you are being lied to. We do not have the “right” to kill the babies we carry in our wombs.

That baby is a human being who is a separate person from you even though he resides in your body. Your uterus was created to care for and nurture that baby. Though he may be tiny, he still has the right to live.

That is why there are so many groups out there who want to help you and who want to dispel the lies of the pro-abortion culture – a culture that claims that the baby isn’t really a baby, that it’s “your body” so you can do what you want, that pro-lifers don’t want to help you after you give birth, and that you won’t regret killing your child.

They are wrong on all counts.

There is help – lots of it. There is immense joy to be had in choosing life for your baby. And because we know that abortion regret is real, we work hard to help you protect your baby. We help you see that you are a strong and capable mother.

Yet politicians like Gretchen Whitmer don’t want you to see that. They want you to live in the moment and do what “feels right” now. They want you to believe that abortion is normal and that there’s nothing wrong with it.

But we want you to know the truth: Abortion always results in the death of a child. Your precious and unrepeatable child.

We are not saying that choosing life for your child will be easy or that you will never encounter problems or stress. We know very well how hard it can be to lack finances, to need a better job, to be a single mom, or to be young. But we are saying that there is help – and not the kind of help Governor Whitmer is offering. Help from pro-life people is born of love for you and for your baby. Help from those advocating abortion is born of a disdain for babies.

Pro-life people will walk with you through your pregnancy and after your child is born. Abortion advocates will wash their hands of you the minute you walk out the clinic door.

Which action speaks loudly of love?

So, as election season approaches, let us remember to not only vote for those who protect life but to speak with and act in compassion in defense of the preborn baby – to young women, to moms in crisis pregnancies, and to our families and friends. The only way we can fight this culture of death is to tell the truth. No one has the “right” to kill a baby.

Susan Ciancio is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and has worked as a writer and editor for over 20 years; 14 of those years have been in the pro-life sector. Currently, she is the editor of American Life League’s Celebrate Life Magazine — the nation’s premier Catholic pro-life magazine. She is also the executive editor of ALL’s Culture of Life Studies Program — a pre-K-12 Catholic pro-life education organization.

