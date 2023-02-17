Has the US gov’t been building bioweapons in Ukraine?

A globalist cabal is carrying out a long-ranging plan that involves the use of endless wars and pandemics to legitimize centralization, digitization, dystopian mass surveillance, and other totalitarian controls.

Ukraine is slated to be the largest, most comprehensive test lab for globalist takeover tools such as digital ID, central bank digital currency (CBDC), a social credit system, and even an AI-aided judicial system. American citizens are helping to pay for the implementation of this Orwellian techno-dystopia through U.S. “security assistance,” which as of October 20, 2022, had surpassed $98 billion.

Ukraine is also a “testbed for Western weapons and battlefield innovation.”

The CIA and the U.S. Department of Defense’s Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) have also been funding a company called Metabiota to aid in the development of biological weapons in Ukraine.

The U.S.-run biolabs in Ukraine are in violation of Article 1 of the Biological Weapons Convention, which prohibits the development, production, stockpiling, acquisition, or retaining of biological weapons, and this illegal weapons development is paid for by U.S. taxpayers through the DTRA.

Powerful interests are profiting from the Ukraine conflict and want it to continue, and one of those interested parties appears to be the Biden family. It’s time to end the United States’ involvement in the Ukraine conflict. February 19, 2023, an anti-interventionist coalition will be holding an anti-war rally in Washington, D.C. The lead demand: “Not one more penny for war in Ukraine.”

(Mercola) — Is the United States’ meddling in the Russia-Ukraine war really as altruistic as the Biden administration claims? Perhaps not. A number of revelations have come to light that raises questions about our involvement.

For starters, as detailed by Russell Brand in the video above, Ukraine is slated to be the largest, most comprehensive test lab for globalist takeover tools such as digital ID, central bank digital currency (CBDC), a social credit system, and even an AI-aided judicial system – all under the guise of “humanitarianism.”

And who is helping to pay for the implementation of this Orwellian techno-dystopia? That’s right: United States taxpayers, through their “security assistance,” which as of October 20, 2022, had surpassed $98 billion.

As reported by Reclaim the Net, “The general promise is that in the future, the Ukrainian government and Big Tech will be ‘closely interlinked.'” Well, it would have to be, wouldn’t it, in order to be 100 percent digital? This also means that government will be privatized, as tech companies will own and operate every last aspect of society and government.

All government services will be online, society will be completely paperless and cashless, government will be 100 percent digital, AI will run the court system, education will be 100 percent digital, as will the health care system and customs.

At the same time, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “has imposed some of the world’s most aggressive anti-worker policies, passing legislation that deprives around 73% of workers of their right to union protection and collective bargaining.”

Ukraine is a testbed for new weapons

According to a January 16, 2023, CNN report, Ukraine is also a “testbed for Western weapons and battlefield innovation.” Examples of such innovations include a cell phone app that allows front line soldiers to accurately direct fire onto specific targets, inexpensive grenade-dropping drones, 3D printers that allow soldiers to repair heavy field equipment on site, and other MacGyver-like battlefield solutions.

The U.S. and Western allied militaries are also studying how their own weapons systems are performing in the field. One alleged “source familiar with Western intelligence” told CNN:

Ukraine is absolutely a weapons lab in every sense because none of this equipment has ever actually been used in a war between two industrially developed nations. This is real-world battle testing.

Powerful interests are profiting from the conflict

Summarizing the situation, Brand said:

What we’re suggesting to you now, is that not only is Ukraine being used as a testing ground for weapons and an opportunity to create profit for the American military-industrial complex, but subsequent to the war – where they’re also creating privatization opportunities for companies like BlackRock – they also use it as a testing ground for favored globalist modalities such as mass surveillance, digital IDs and CBDCs. Everybody wins – except for Ukrainian people, of course… The initiative, the plan, the vision, the scheme – while we’re continually told… that Russia attacked unprovoked… – is that some of the most powerful interests in the world are benefiting from and profiting from this conflict. My concern is that Ukrainian people will not benefit in the short term, there’s potential for nuclear conflagration, and it looks like now, even for the rest of us, [there’s] and opportunity to pilot ideas and schemes… that will ultimately lead to more and more centralized authority that cannot help but lead to less individual and community freedom for you and your family.

In short, a globalist cabal is carrying out a long-ranging plan that involves the use of endless wars and pandemics to legitimize centralization, digitization, dystopian mass surveillance, and other totalitarian controls.

US biolabs in Ukraine

In addition to all of that, we also have the CIA and the U.S. Department of Defense’s Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) funding biological weapons research in Ukraine, even though at the time that the contracts were issued, Ukraine was recognized as the most corrupt country in the world.

It was a bizarre decision to say the least – unless, of course, there was some benefit to having hazardous research done in a country where corruption is the norm. The Reese Report video above reviews the connections between the U.S. government, Hunter Biden, World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab, and the Ukraine biolabs. Here’s a quick summary of the key points:

According to China, the U.S. is operating 336 biolabs in 30 different countries. Russia claims the U.S. has more than 30 biolabs in Ukraine alone.

After Russia secured biological weapons laboratories in Ukraine, the U.S. embassy removed all evidence of connecting the U.S. to the biolabs in Ukraine from its website.

In a Senate hearing, undersecretary of state for political affairs, Victoria Nuland, confirmed the presence of biolabs in Ukraine, and that they contained weaponized biological agents the State Department feared may be used by Russia to start World War III.

The U.S.-run biolabs in Ukraine are in violation of Article 1 of the Biological Weapons Convention, which prohibits the development, production, stockpiling, acquisition or retaining of biological weapons.

The illegal biological weapons development is paid for by U.S. taxpayers through the DTRA.

A U.S. company called Black & Veatch has built bioweapons labs with the DTRA 2003. In the city of Kiev, Black & Veatch share an office with a company called Metabiota.

Metabiota is a key player

Metabiota is a key player in this scheme, as it provides scientific and technical consulting services to the DTRA’s biolabs in Ukraine and Georgia.

It’s also a core partner in the United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID) PREDICT program (a pandemic threat program that sought to identify viruses with pandemic potential), and has worked in close collaboration with the EcoHealth Alliance. In fact, Metabiota founder Nathan Wolfe has served on the EcoHealth Alliance’s editorial board since 2004.

EcoHealth Alliance, of course, is the research company Dr. Anthony Fauci used to funnel money to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), long suspected of being the source of SARS-CoV-2. While Fauci has denied funding gain of function research at the WIV, the National Institutes of Health has confirmed it.

According to its mission statement, Metabiota seeks to make the world more resilient to epidemics by providing “data, analytics, advice and training to prepare for global health threats and mitigate their impacts.” Through data analysis, they help “decision makers across government and industry” to estimate and mitigate pandemic risks.

But they also claim to support “sustainable development,” which seems to have little to do with pandemic risk management. That term, “sustainable development,” is one promoted by Schwab, founder of the WEF, and is part of Schwab’s plan for a global Great Reset and transhumanist revolution (aka, the Fourth Industrial Revolution).

Metabiota’s founder is a deep state insider

It’s not surprising, then, to find out that Wolfe not only has close ties to the WEF, but is also a rising star there. He’s a WEF Young Global Leader graduate and was awarded the WEF’s Technology Pioneer award in 2021.

Wolfe is also a member of DARPA’s Defense Science Research Council, and was a personal friend of deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. In his 2012 book, “The Viral Storm,” Wolfe thanked friends for their support, including Epstein and Dr. Boris Nikolic. Nikolic, a biotech venture capitalist, was named “back-up executor” in Epstein’s will.

On a side note, Epstein, who besides being a convicted pedophile and accused child sex trafficker, also had a robust interest in eugenics. It’s now well-known that he dreamed of creating a “superhuman” race of his own by impregnating dozens of women over a period of time at his New Mexico ranch. Epstein also secured meetings with Bill Gates, whose family history is also marked by an interest in eugenics and population control.

Metabiota funding sources

Metabiota receives funding from several interconnected organizations and agencies, including:

In-Q-Tel, a CIA venture capital firm that specializes in high-tech investments that support or benefit the intelligence capacity of U.S. intelligence agencies.

The DTRA. By outsourcing work to private companies, DTRA is able to circumvent Congressional oversight. Russia is now accusing the U.S. of funding secret and illegal bioweapons research in these Ukraine labs, and claims this was the real reason behind its invasion.

Rosemont Seneca, an investment fund co-managed by Hunter Biden. This tie may prove deeply problematic for the White House, as the Biden family appears to have been more or less directly involved in the funding of illegal biological weapons research.

The NIH, Google and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Pilot Growth Management, cofounded by Neil Callahan. Callahan is also a cofounder of Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners, and he sits on Metabiota’s board of advisers.

The Global Virome Project, which was set up with the intention to collect, identify and catalogue 1 million viruses from wildlife in an effort to predict which ones might cause a human epidemic.

The Global Virome Project was founded by Dennis Carroll, while he was still director of the the USAID PREDICT program. According to an investigation by U.S. Right to Know (USRTK), Carroll appears to have diverted government funds from the PREDICT program while he was running it, to fund this personal side project.

Metabiota and the DTRA

In late May 2016, Metabiota hired Andrew C. Weber, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, to head up its global partnerships. Between 2009 and 2014, Weber served as assistant secretary of defense for Nuclear, Chemical and Biological Defense under then-president Obama.

Weber is credited with creating the DTRA (U.S. Department of Defense’s Threat Reduction Agency) – a combat support agency within the DOD, specializing in countering weapons of mass destruction, including biological weapons – and as mentioned earlier, the DTRA has reportedly funded Metabiota to operate U.S.-funded biological research labs in Ukraine.

The DTRA has also issued a number of grants to the EcoHealth Alliance, totaling at least $37.5 million, including a 2017 grant for $6.5 million to “understand the risk of bat-borne zoonotic disease emergence in Western Asia.”

According to a December 2020 report by The Defender, EcoHealth Alliance had tried to hide most of the Pentagon funding that it had received between 2013 and 2020, most of which came from the DTRA.

Metabiota and Rosemont

In a January 31, 2023, Twitter thread, Rogan O’Handley, a lawyer and civil rights activist, reviewed newly obtained documents showing that two months after receiving a $500,000 investment from Rosemont Seneca in 2014, Metabiota received contracts to the tune of $23.9 million directly from the DOD.

Whoa – 2 months after receiving a $500k investment from Hunter Biden’s Rosemont Seneca in 2014, Ukrainian biolab Metabiota receives $23.9M contract from DOD MB only received ~$340k from DHS prior yr Is this why Zelensky ordered all Metabiota files destroyed?

Curiously, in a February 24, 2022, letter, Zelensky ordered the destruction of all government files relating to Metabiota, including the personal files of servicemen, employees, and staff of the Center for Public Health and the Research Anti-Plague Institute of Ukraine who worked with Metabiota scientists.

Did Zelensky order the destruction of these documents to hide what Metabiota was doing under that DOD contract? And/or was he destroying evidence linking bioweapons research in Ukraine to the Biden family?

We don’t have the answers to those questions. But what we do know, and what makes this scheme even more mindboggling, is that Metabiota – which produces biological agents for the DOD – is also selling pandemic insurance and pandemic tracking programs to help countries prepare for pandemic outbreaks.

Following this thread to its logical conclusion, it would appear Metabiota is getting paid by the DOD to develop biological weapons, and profiting from countries paying to “get ahead” of the biological agents created by the very same company selling them the trackers and insurance.

And, as an investor, Rosemont Seneca, co-managed by the son of the sitting president of the United States, is profiting from this devilish scheme as well. It’s not a good look.

Was FTX laundering money for the US and Ukraine?

Making matters even stickier for the Biden administration, we also have what looks like a money laundering scheme through the now-bankrupt FTX. As detailed in “Is the Ukraine War a Money Laundering Scheme?” the ill-fated crypto exchange is heavily linked to the Democratic Party, Ukraine, the WEF, and even the suppression of COVID-19 treatments through the funding of fake science.

FTX’s founder, Sam Bankman-Fried – suspected of having absconded with $1 billion to $2 billion of client funds as the exchange went belly-up in mid-November 2022 – was a top donor to the Democratic Party, second only to George Soros.

During the 2022 midterms, Democrats received nearly $38 million from the crypto billionaire, and in May 2022, he said he was planning on contributing anywhere from $100 million to $1 billion in support to the Democrat nominee in the 2024 presidential election.

Bankman-Fried reportedly visited the White House on several occasions and is said to have consulted with the Biden administration on crypto regulation. FTX is also a partner of the WEF. The WEF has now scrubbed FTX from its partner list, but an archived link confirms the relationship.

FTX also partnered with Ukraine to help them raise funds for the war effort (see here, here, here, and here). An estimated $200 million were raised for Ukraine and distributed through FTX to a bank in Ukraine, but records show the Ukrainian government only used $22 million of that money. The remaining $178 million appears to have vanished, leading people to suspect it was laundered back to Democratic candidates.

End the war in Ukraine

It’s time to end the United States’ involvement in the Ukraine conflict. To that end, an anti-interventionist coalition will be holding an anti-war rally in Washington, D.C., February 19, 2023. As reported by Modern Diplomacy:

The lead demand is simple and direct, ‘Not One More Penny for war in Ukraine.’ It is a demand that emphasizes what we in the U.S. can do to end the war, not what others can do. After all, the only government we have the power to influence is our own. The potential power of this unique and promising movement arises from the nature of the sponsoring organizations – The Peoples Party, a progressive new Party, and the Libertarian Party. It is in fact what much of the press would term a ‘Right-Left Coalition,’ spanning a spectrum broad enough to actually bring the proxy war in Ukraine to an end. Fittingly, the organizers are calling the protest ‘Rage Against the War Machine.’ With the war in Ukraine putting us the precipice of nuclear Armageddon, ‘rage’ might be considered a mild reaction.

Demonstrators will meet at the Lincoln Memorial and then march to the White House. In addition to putting a firm freeze on any additional funding of the Ukraine conflict, other demands of the demonstration include the pursuit of peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, the end to war inflation, as the conflict is accelerating inflation on food, gas and energy and, lastly, the disbanding of NATO, as NATO expansion to Russia’s border is what provoked Russia’s invasion.

Reprinted with permission from Mercola.

