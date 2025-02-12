Head of JFK assassination files task force: ‘I believe there were two shooters’

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, head of the new House Oversight Task Force on Declassification, called the official narrative of the JFK assassination 'faulty' and said she believes 'there were two shooters.'

(LifeSiteNews) — On January 23 President Donald Trump signed an executive order to declassify and release all records of the assassinations of former President John F. Kennedy, former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, and Dr. Martin Luther King.

Fulfilling a promise initially made in his first presidential term and repeated ahead of his second, Donald Trump has issued an order “providing Americans the truth after six decades of secrecy.”

Trump’s interim Director of National Intelligence Lora Shiao was ordered to “present a plan within 15 days for the full and complete release of all John F. Kennedy assassination records…”

Following this directive, the FBI has revealed the existence of thousands more “previously unknown” files relating to the JFK assassination. As Fox News reported on February 10:

“The FBI conducted a new records search pursuant to President Trump’s Executive Order issued on January 23, 2025, regarding the declassification of the assassination files of JFK, RFK, and MLK. The search resulted in approximately 2400 newly inventoried and digitized records that were previously unrecognized as related to the JFK assassination case file…”

Trump’s nominees on a ‘glide path’

In a Wednesday Senate vote Tulsi Gabbard is expected to be confirmed as permanent National Intelligence chief – described as the principal advisor to the president. She will oversee this process when confirmed.

Trump also seeks to install Kash Patel as the new head of the FBI. Patel has promised to publish the client list of notorious Mossad-linked sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein on the first day of his tenure.

In addition, he intends to publish documents detailing “Russiagate” and all information relating to the origins of COVID-19.

Democrats have alleged Patel is “secretly overseeing a purge of the FBI” before his appointment has been confirmed. Senator Adam Schiff is now charging Patel with perjury.

Under oath, Kash Patel said he was unaware of plans to dismiss FBI agents before he was confirmed. Today, whistleblowers revealed Patel was reportedly directing those dismissals. Covertly. Yet another reason he must be rejected. — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) February 12, 2025

Could this be related to what Patel says about Adam Schiff here?

“Adam Schiff is the single most responsible person for spreading disinformation on Russiagate: saying he had evidence Donald Trump colluded with Russia.”

This is why Adam Schiff is pissing his pants over the Kash Patel confirmation. pic.twitter.com/e2xOLjF8OS — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) February 11, 2025

Patel is also expected to be approved by the Republican-majority senate, with the process leading to his Thursday confirmation hearing described as a “glide path” by the scandal-hit outlet Politico. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also expects to be appointed Health and Human Services chief following his nomination vote.

New 9/11, assassination, COVID investgations

In an additional move, the Trump administration has seen the creation of the House Oversight Task Force on Declassification.

Announced by its new leader, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, the task force will not be restricted to the oversight of publishing formerly classified files.

Luna said it would be conducting new investigations into 9/11, the JFK, RFK, and MLK assassinations, as well as the “origins of COVID-19,” the Jeffrey Epstein case, and unidentified aerial and subsea objects known as “UAPs” and “USOs.”

For decades, presidents said they told us everything they could about Covid, JFK, Epstein, UAPs and more. They lied. Trump promised real disclosure and now @realannapaulina says, “We’ve been treated like children for too long,” and will disclose! LFG! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/i0pvyc9R0f — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) February 11, 2025

As independent journalist Michael Shellenberger pointed out in the tweet above, “For decades, presidents said they told us everything they could about Covid, JFK, Epstein, UAPs and more. They lied.”

The first hearing is “set for March,” Luna announced, describing her task force as a “beacon of bipartisanship” with the participation of both Republicans and Democrats.

A break with the past

Luna stressed that this was a complete break with the past, saying this will not be “a task force that makes bold promises only to fade into irrelevance or send strongly worded letters.”

“This will be a relentless pursuit of truth and transparency and will not stop until the American people have the answers they deserve.”

Luna presented a complete shift in how the U.S. government sees its relation to governed.

“We have been treated like children for too long and kept in the dark by those we elected to serve us.”

Luna’s remarks may serve as a statement of the Trump administration’s vision for restoring America. She argued, “If we are to endure as a nation, we must restore trust – trust through transparency.”

Marking a shift from the manufacture of public opinion by the state sponsorship of news and mass culture, Luna continued, “The American people must be trusted to think for themselves, to form their own judgments from the truth they are entitled to know.”

Official verdict on JFK ‘faulty’: ‘I believe there were two shooters’

Luna also announced Tuesday night that “based on what I have seen so far” of the unreleased JFK files, “I believe there were two shooters” involved in the assassination of President Kennedy. Luna described the official verdict of a “single bullet theory” as “faulty.”

NEW: Rep. Anna Paulina Luna says she believes there were two gunmen in JFK’s assass*nation. Luna will be leading a task force on the declassification of federal secrets, including the JFK and Epstein files. The announcement comes hours after the FBI happened to “discover”… pic.twitter.com/q2za6qDyvp — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 11, 2025

The revelations from the new JFK files have already begun. What they and the other disclosures contain will be released to inform a new vision of the national interest. The Trump administration is not only saying it is keeping its promises to Americans, but also announcing it wishes to govern in the open and will trust the public to make its own mind up, in place of manufacturing public opinion for political ends.

