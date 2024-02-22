Healing from the wounds of the Church hierarchy’s betrayal during COVID

(LifeSiteNews) — I was in Rome early this January for a nine day Ignatian Retreat. In solitude so to speak, except for a meeting at the close of each day at the Gregorian University with my retreat guide. Each morning, I passed some time in meditation inside a rather bustling St.Peter’s Basilica, praying within the relative stillness and quiet of the Blessed Sacrament Chapel. In the evening, I walked past a growing number of homeless tents around St.Peter’s square, on my way past Castel Sant’ Angelo along the Tiber towards the Gregorian.

The days passed in a mix, mostly of intense desolation or absence of God’s presence, to occasional moments of consolation and light. I used to rejoice in years past at the sight of the majestic Basilica and the consoling spiritual presence that rested over Her. The light in the papal apartment at night in one sense reminding me of the tabernacle light that burns when the Lord is present. This light is now noticeably absent, seemingly as if the Lord were no longer present…

I had hoped by the latter half of 2023, the Vatican’s Academy of Sciences planned review of the COVID-19 policy of the Catholic Church, including the widely reported adverse health events from the mRNA vaccinations, would have taken place. Unfortunately this review was postponed due to the October Synod. I say “unfortunately,” since the health data now widely available on publicly accessible sites show that excess deaths continue to trend higher globally within highly vaccinated countries, across all age groups, and most disturbingly among the younger generation, 16 to 35 years.

Other health related issues, particularly turbo cancers, heart disease and sudden death syndrome are all on the increase (There are more than three thousand peer reviewed medical scientific papers covering adverse health effects of the covid-19 vaccination on www.react19.org alone, an advocacy and science based support organization for people suffering from long-term COVID-19 vaccine effects).

A growing body of international medical experts are now concerned this may well be an adverse consequence of the global mRNA COVID-19 vaccination program.

There is a clearly observable data correlation between the surge in all adverse health events and the commencement of the global COVID-19 vaccination program, which needs to be urgently investigated by both National Health Institutions and the WHO. Fertility rates also continue to plunge in the western nations, whether the mRNA COVID-19 vaccination is also playing a role needs to be clarified. (The late renowned German pathologist Dr.Arne Burkhardt in an autopsy of two men who died as a consequence of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccination, found that the sperm of the deceased had been entirely or almost entirely replaced by the spike protein in the testes).