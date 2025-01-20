Help this pro-life businessman run to replace Trudeau as Liberal Party leader

In order to get on the ballot, pro-life businessman Michael Clark needs to obtain nomination signatures from at least 300 Liberal Party members, including at least 100 from each of three different provinces or territories. Can you help us obtain those 300 signatures?

(Campaign Life Coalition) — Something unbelievable is happening!

As you known, Justin Trudeau has been the most pro-abortion Prime Minister in history and quickly turned the Liberal Party into a pro-death institution that is inhospitable to pro-life Canadians.

Well, God has presented us with an incredible opportunity to reverse this tragic state of affairs.

We’ve learned that Michael Clark, a well-known Christian community organizer and businessman – who’s also strongly pro-life – has secured the $350,000 buy-in fee and will be submitting his application to run in the Liberal Party of Canada leadership contest.

He believes that under Justin Trudeau, the Liberal Party stopped being a centrist party and veered too far to the extreme left. He hopes to restore it to its roots as a centrist party.

Clark also told us that his leadership campaign platform will include a promise to repeal Justin Trudeau’s 2014 ban on pro-life Canadians running as Liberal Party candidates.

The Liberal Party once boasted a strong contingent of pro-life MPs such as Dan McTeague, Paul Szabo and Tom Wappel. Can this happen again?

Clark is committed to ending Trudeau’s discriminatory ban on pro-life Liberal candidates and restoring the party’s once proud tradition of allowing a diversity of viewpoints and healthy debate on moral issues like abortion and euthanasia.

However, in order to get on the ballot, Michael needs to obtain nomination signatures from at least 300 Liberal Party members, including at least 100 from each of three different provinces or territories. The deadline for him to submit those signatures to the party is Thursday January 23rd.

Can you help us obtain those 300 signatures?

If you’re not already a member of another federal party, you’re entitled to join the Liberal Party for FREE (yes, that’s correct – it’s totally free), so long as you are a resident of Canada. Once you’ve joined, you’re permitted to sign Michael’s nomination. It’s that easy!

Take action to get Michael Clark on the ballot!

Step 1: Join the Liberal Party for free (no long-term commitment needed), at the following link: www.liberal.ca/register

Step 2: Download Michael Clark’s nomination form by clicking here, print it off and then sign it.

Step 3: Scan your signed nomination petition and email it back to Campaign Life Coalition at [email protected]. We’ll gather them up and pass them onto Michael.

Don’t let this rare opportunity to positively reshape Canada’s political landscape slip through your fingers!

Reprinted with permission from Campaign Life Coalition.

