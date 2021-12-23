Opinion

Here’s how to detox from the COVID spike protein – from the jab or the virus

Spike proteins can circulate in your body after infection or injection, causing damage to cells, tissues and organs, but the World Council for Health has compiled a list of medications to prevent this.
Dr.
Joseph
Mercola
Dr. Joseph Mercola
STORY AT-A-GLANCE

  • If you had COVID-19 or received a COVID-19 injection, you may have dangerous spike proteins circulating in your body
  • Spike proteins can circulate in your body after infection or injection, causing damage to cells, tissues and organs
  • The World Council for Health has released a spike protein detox guide, which provides straightforward steps you can take to potentially lessen the effects of toxic spike protein in your body
  • Spike protein inhibitors and neutralizers include pine needles, ivermectin, neem, N-acetylcysteine (NAC) and glutathione
  • The top 10 spike protein detox essentials include vitamin D, vitamin C, nigella seed, quercetin, zinc, curcumin, milk thistle extract, NAC, ivermectin and magnesium

(Mercola) – Have you had COVID-19 or received a COVID-19 injection? Then you likely have dangerous spike proteins circulating in your body. While a spike protein is naturally found in SARS-CoV-2, no matter the variant, it’s also produced in your body when you receive a COVID-19 shot. In its native form in SARS-CoV-2, the spike protein is responsible for the pathologies of the viral infection.

In its wild form it’s known to open the blood-brain barrier, cause cell damage (cytotoxicity) and, as Dr. Robert Malone – the inventor of the mRNA and DNA vaccine core platform technology – said in a commentary on News Voice, the protein “is active in manipulating the biology of the cells that coat the inside of your blood vessels — vascular endothelial cells, in part through its interaction with ACE2, which controls contraction in the blood vessels, blood pressure and other things.”

It’s also been revealed that the spike protein on its own is enough to cause inflammation and damage to the vascular system, even independent of a virus.

Now, the World Council for Health (WCH) – a worldwide coalition of health-focused organizations and civil society groups that seek to broaden public health knowledge – has released a spike protein detox guide, which provides straightforward steps you can take to potentially lessen the effects of toxic spike protein. You can view their full guide of natural remedies, including dosages, at the end of this article.

Why should you consider a spike protein detox?

Spike proteins can circulate in your body after infection or injection, causing damage to cells, tissues and organs. “Spike protein is a deadly protein,” Dr. Peter McCullough, an internist, cardiologist and trained epidemiologist, says in a video. It may cause inflammation and clotting in any tissue in which it accumulates.

For instance, Pfizer’s biodistribution study, which was used to determine where the injected substances end up in the body, showed the COVID spike protein from the shots accumulated in “quite high concentrations” in the ovaries.

Further, a Japanese biodistribution study for Pfizer’s jab found that vaccine particles move from the injection site to the blood, after which circulating spike proteins are free to travel throughout the body, including to the ovaries, liver, neurological tissues and other organs. WCH noted:

“The virus spike protein has been linked to adverse effects, such as: blood clots, brain fog, organizing pneumonia, and myocarditis. It is probably responsible for many of the Covid-19 [injection] side effects … Even if you have not had any symptoms, tested positive for Covid-19, or experienced adverse side effects after a jab, there may still be lingering spike proteins inside your body.

In order to clear these after the jab or an infection, doctors and holistic practitioners are suggesting a few simple actions. It is thought that cleansing the body of spike protein … as soon as possible after an infection or jab may protect against damage from remaining or circulating spike proteins.”

Spike protein inhibitors and neutralizers

A group of international doctors and holistic practitioners who have experience helping people recover from COVID-19 and post-injection illness compiled natural options for helping to reduce your body’s spike protein load. The following are spike protein inhibitors, which means they inhibit the binding of the spike protein to human cells:

Prunella vulgaris Pine needles
Emodin Neem
Dandelion leaf extract Ivermectin

Ivermectin, for example, docks to the SARS-CoV-2 spike receptor-bending domain attached to ACE2, which may interfere with its ability to attach to the human cell membrane. They also compiled a list of spike protein neutralizers, which render it unable to cause further damage to cells. This includes:

N-acetylcysteine (NAC) Glutathione
Fennel tea Star anise tea
Pine needle tea St. John’s wort
Comfrey leaf Vitamin C

The plant compounds in the table above contain shikimic acid, which may counteract blood clot formation and reduce some of the spike protein’s toxic effects. Nattokinase, a form of fermented soy, may also help to reduce the occurrence of blood clots.

How to protect your ACE2 receptors and detox IL-6

Spike protein attaches to your cells’ ACE2 receptors, impairing the receptors’ normal functioning. This blockage may alter tissue functioning and could be responsible for triggering autoimmune disease or causing abnormal bleeding or clotting, including vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia.

Ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine (with zinc), quercetin (with zinc) and fisetin (a flavonoid) are examples of substances that may naturally protect your ACE2 receptors. Ivermectin works in this regard by binding to ACE2 receptors, preventing the spike protein from doing so.

Interleukin 6 (IL-6) is a proinflammatory cytokine that is expressed post-injection, and its levels increase in people with COVID-19. It’s for this reason that the World Health Organization recommends IL-6 inhibitors for people who are severely ill with COVID-19. Many natural IL-6 inhibitors, or anti-inflammatories, exist and may be useful for those seeking to detox from COVID-19 or COVID-19 injections:

Boswellia serrata (frankincense) Dandelion leaf extract
Black cumin (Nigella sativa) Curcumin
Krill oil and other fatty acids Cinnamon
Fisetin Apigenin
Quercetin Resveratrol
Luteolin Vitamin D3 (with vitamin K)
Zinc Magnesium
Jasmine tea Spices
Bay leaves Black pepper
Nutmeg Sage

How to detox from Furin and Serine Protease

To gain entry into your cells, SARS-CoV-2 must first bind to an ACE2 or CD147 receptor on the cell. Next, the spike protein subunit must be proteolytically cleaved (cut). Without this protein cleavage, the virus would simply attach to the receptor and not get any further.

“The furin site is why the virus is so transmissible, and why it invades the heart, the brain and the blood vessels,” Dr. Steven Quay, a physician and scientist, explained at a GOP House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Select Coronavirus Crisis hearing.

The existence of a novel furin cleavage site on SARS-CoV-2, while other coronaviruses do not contain a single example of a furin cleavage site, is a significant reason why many believe SARS-CoV-2 was created through gain-of-function (GOF) research in a laboratory. Natural furin inhibitors, which prevent cleavage of the spike protein, can help you detox from furin and include:

  • Rutin
  • Limonene
  • Baicalein
  • Hesperidin

Serine protease is another enzyme that’s “responsible for the proteolytic cleavage of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, enabling host cell fusion of the virus.” Inhibiting serine protease may therefore prevent spike protein activation and viral entry into cells. WCH compiled several natural serine protease inhibitors, which include:

Green tea Potato tubers
Blue green algae Soybeans
N-acetyl cysteine (NAC) Boswellia

Time-restricted eating and healthy diet for all

In addition to the targeted substances mentioned above, WCH was wise to note that a healthy diet is the first step to a healthy immune system. Reducing your consumption of processed foods and other proinflammatory foods, including vegetable (seed) oils, is essential for an optimal immune response.

Time-restricted eating, which means condensing your meals into a six- to eight-hour window, is also beneficial. This will improve your health in a variety of ways, primarily by improving your mitochondrial health and metabolic flexibility. It can also increase autophagy, which helps your body clear out damaged cells. As noted by WCH:

“This method … is used to induce autophagy, which is essentially a recycling process that takes place in human cells, where cells degrade and recycle components. Autophagy is used by the body to eliminate damaged cell proteins and can destroy harmful viruses and bacteria post-infection.”

Another strategy to boost your health and longevity, and possibly to help detox spike protein, is regular sauna usage. As your body is subjected to reasonable amounts of heat stress, it gradually becomes acclimated to the heat, prompting a number of beneficial changes to occur in your body.

These adaptations include increased plasma volume and blood flow to your heart and muscles (which increase athletic endurance) along with increased muscle mass due to greater levels of heat-shock proteins and growth hormone. It’s a powerful detoxification method due to the sweating it promotes.

Top 10 spike protein detox essentials and the full guide

Below you can find WCH’s full guide of useful substances to detox from toxic spike proteins, including recommended doses, which you can confirm with your holistic health care practitioner. If you’re not sure where to start, the following 10 compounds are the “essentials” when it comes to spike protein detox. This is a good place to begin as you work out a more comprehensive health strategy:

Vitamin D Vitamin C
NAC Ivermectin
Nigella seed Quercetin
Zinc Magnesium
Curcumin Milk thistle extract

World Council for Health’s spike protein detox guide

Substance Natural Source(s) Where to Get Recommended Dose
Ivermectin Soil bacteria (avermectin) On prescription 0.4 mg/kg weekly for 4 weeks, then monthly
*Check package instructions to determine if there are contraindications prior to use
Hydroxychloroquine On prescription 200 mg weekly for 4 weeks
*Check package instructions to determine if there are contraindications prior to use
Vitamin C Citrus fruits (e.g. oranges) and vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower, brussels sprouts) Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online 6-12 g daily (divided evenly between sodium ascorbate (several grams), liposomal vitamin C (3-6 g) & ascorbyl palmitate (1–3 g)
Prunella Vulgaris (commonly known as self-heal) Self-heal plant Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online 7 ounces (207 ml) daily
Pine Needles Pine tree Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online Consume tea 3 x daily (consume oil/resin that accumulates in the tea also)
Neem Neem tree Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online As per your practitioner’s or preparation instructions
Dandelion Leaf Extract Dandelion plant Supplement (dandelion tea, dandelion coffee, leaf tincture): natural food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online Tincture as per your practitioner’s or preparation instructions
N-Acetyl Cysteine (NAC) High-protein foods (beans, lentils, spinach, bananas, salmon, tuna) Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online Up to 1,200 mg daily (in divided doses)
Fennel Tea Fennel plant Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online No upper limit. Start with 1 cup and monitor body’s reaction
Star Anise Tea Chinese evergreen tree (Illicium verum) Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online No upper limit. Start with 1 cup and monitor body’s reaction
St John’s Wort St John’s wort plant Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online As directed on supplement
Comfrey Leaf Symphytum plant genus Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online As directed on supplement
Lumbrokinase
Serrapeptidase
Or Nattokinase		 Natto (Japanese soybean dish) Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online 2-6 capsules 3-4 times a day on empty stomach one hour before or two hours after a meal
Boswellia serrata Boswellia serrata tree Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online As directed on supplement
Black Cumin (Nigella Sativa) Buttercup plant family Grocery stores, health food stores
Curcumin Turmeric Grocery stores, health food stores
Fish Oil Fatty/oily fish Grocery stores, health food stores Up to 2,000 mg daily
Cinnamon Cinnamomum tree genus Grocery store
Fisetin (Flavonoid) Fruits: strawberries, apples, mangoes Vegetables: onions, nuts, wine Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online Up to 100 mg daily Consume with fats
Apigenin Fruits, veg & herbs parsley, chamomile, vine-spinach, celery, artichokes, oregano Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online 50 mg daily
Quercetin (Flavonoid) Citrus fruits, onions, parsley, red wine Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online Up to 500 mg twice daily, Consume with zinc
Resveratrol Peanuts, grapes, wine, blueberries, cocoa Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online Up to 1,500 mg daily for up to 3 months
Luteolin Vegetables: celery, parsley, onion leaves
Fruits: apple skins, chrysanthemum flowers		 Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online 100-300 mg daily (Typical manufacturer recommendations)
Vitamin D3 Fatty fish, fish liver oils Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online 5,000–10,000 IU daily or whatever it takes to get to 60-80 ng/ml as tested in your blood
Vitamin K Green leafy vegetables Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online 90-120 mg daily (90 for women, 120 for men)
Zinc Red meat, poultry, oysters, whole grains, milk products Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online 11-40 mg daily
Magnesium Greens, whole grains, nuts Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online Up to 350 mg daily
Jasmine Tea Leaves of common jasmine or Sampaguita plants Grocery store, health food stores Up to 8 cups per day
Spices Grocery store
Bay Leaves Bay leaf plants Grocery store
Black Pepper Piper nigrum plant Grocery store
Nutmeg Myristica fragrans tree seed Grocery store
Sage Sage plant Grocery store
Rutin Buckwheat, asparagus, apricots, cherries, black tea, green tea, elderflower tea Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online 500-4,000 mg daily (consult health care provider before taking higher-end doses)
Limonene Rind of citrus fruits such as lemons, oranges, and limes Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online Up to 2,000 mg daily
Baicalein Scutellaria plant genus Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online 100-2,800 mg
Hesperidin Citrus fruit Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online Up to 150 mg twice daily
Green Tea Camellia sinensis plant leaves Grocery store Up to 8 cups of tea a day or as directed on supplement
Potatoes tubers Potatoes Grocery store
Blue Green Algae Cyanobacteria Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online 1-10 grams daily
Andrographis Paniculata Green chiretta plant Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online 400 mg x 2 daily
*Check for contraindications
Milk Thistle Extract Silymarin Supplement; Health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online 200 mg x 3 daily
Soybeans (organic) Soybeans Grocery store, health food stores

Reprinted with permission from Mercola

