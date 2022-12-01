Here’s what climate activists don’t want you to know: the science

Sadly, most of the media are so compliant and incurious that they just go along with the radical agenda to destroy capitalism and the US.

(American Thinker) — Politicians, bureaucrats, the United Nations (UN), and a bunch of rich people had another climate change gabfest in Egypt that ended recently. These people flew in hundreds of private jets for a conference where they pretended they can control global temperatures, sea levels, and storm activity forever and pretended they care about their carbon footprint.

Instead of presenting scientific facts, they base their policies on inaccurate and easily manipulated computer models. Facts would be inconvenient when they are trying to scare eight billion people into submission.

In 1989, the UN predicted we had only ten years left to save the planet from the existential threat of climate change. In 2022, 33 years later, their newest dire prediction is that we still have around ten years left. No matter how far off previous predictions have been, the new predictions are more threatening. They have to figure out a way to confiscate massive amounts of money from the people for their radical “green” agenda.

Here are some facts they don’t talk about:

That extreme cold has hit the South Pole this month.

That the South Pole had record cold temperatures in the six-month winter of 2020–2021.

That 2022 was a relatively mild hurricane period, just like the ten years after Hurricane Katrina hit.

That we had extreme cold weather in the U.S. this month along with record snow in the Northeast.

That the Arctic ice caps have been expanding the last ten years, contrary to predictions that the ice would be gone by now.

That the coral reef off Australia is growing with a vengeance.

That wildfires were down 80 percent from the last five-year average.

After 150 years of exponential growth of crude oil and coal use, and rapid growth in the population and all the other components we are told cause warming, the dire predictions have all been false.

The temperature is up only one to two degrees after a Little Ice Age ended in 1860, and the Earth now has a temperature similar to over 1,000 years ago in the Medieval Warming Period.

Extreme cold records continue to tumble at the South Pole. Three recent days – November 16, 17, and 18 ­– have exhibited a daily record, with the latter plunging to -45.2°C (-49.36°F), compared with -44.7°C (-48.46°F) on the same day in 1987. The records follow the six-month winter of 2020–21, which was the coldest since records began in 1957. Inexplicably, all these facts and trends have escaped reporting in the mainstream media.

In fact, anything getting colder barely gets a look-in these days. Arctic sea ice is making a significant, near silent comeback. Summer ice at the end of September covered 4.92 million square kilometers, which was 1.35 million sq. kms higher than the 2012 low. Over on land, the Greenland ice sheet may have increased in size over the last year to August 2022. Meanwhile, the zoologist Dr. Susan Crockford has reported that this is the fifth year out of the last seven that enough sea ice has formed along the west coast of Hudson Bay by mid-November for hunting polar bears to be able to head out to the ice, “just as it did in the 1980s”

Of course, it has been a very bad year for climate catastrophists all round. Coral is growing on the Great Barrier Reef with a vengeance, just a few years after journalists and their ‘experts’ warned it was likely to disappear. According to the latest satellite data, the global temperature hasn’t moved for over eight years. A little extra carbon dioxide in the atmosphere has led to significant “greening” of the planet, a process that over the last 30 years has undoubtedly reduced world hunger and famine.

So, what did all these greenies come up with as the solution to control the climate?

They decided that richer, developed countries should have a slush fund where they confiscate trillions from taxpayers to give to corrupt third-world politicians and dictators who have decided over the years to keep their citizens poor by not using natural resources.

Pakistan has had floods throughout its history. There are no scientific data that indicate that this year’s deadly flood was caused by developed countries’ usage of natural resources.

The corrupt, dishonest UN calls the biggest polluter and country with the second biggest economy in the world, China, a “developing country” so the Chinese wouldn’t have to pay into the slush fund and wouldn’t have to pretend they were going to reduce their carbon footprint starting in 2030.

I would like all these radicals to say how they will mine, transport, and produce the highly flammable pollutant lithium and batteries without machines powered by petroleum.

Sadly, most of the media are so compliant and incurious that they just go along with the radical agenda to destroy capitalism and the U.S.

Claiming that oil and coal consumption are responsible for temperature and sea level rises and more powerful storms is as dishonest as claiming that Donal Trump and Russia colluded and as dishonest as claiming that President Joe Biden had no knowledge or participation in the kickbacks to the Biden family from foreign sources.

Reprinted with permission from American Thinker.

