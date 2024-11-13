Here’s what really happened with the Israeli soccer fan attack in the Netherlands

Violence broke out following the arrival of Israelis attending a soccer match in Amsterdam on November 8. Western politicians denounced the violence as an 'antisemitic pogrom,' failing to note that the fans were celebrating genocide in Gaza.

(LifeSiteNews) — Reports came in on November 8 of Israeli soccer fans being attacked in the Dutch capital of Amsterdam. Claims of Jews being lynched in a pogrom circulated on social media – and in the Israeli and Western press, showing scenes of disturbing attacks which began on the night of November 7.

Investigations have revealed that the tale of the alleged Amsterdam “pogrom” is the tale of two sides, as framed by the son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. On one side are the events in their true context, and on the other the usual narrative of “antisemitism.”

Violence broke out following the arrival of Israeli fans attending a soccer match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Amsterdam’s Ajax. The reports led Netanyahu to send an emergency flight to “rescue” the fans. International condemnation was swift to follow the “violent pogrom” condemned by the State of Israel for its “horrific antisemitism,” and which was described by President Joe Biden as “despicable and echo[ing] dark moments in history when Jews were persecuted.”

Prominent Zionist Bari Weiss also described the events as a pogrom:

There is a pogrom unfolding right now on the streets of Amsterdam. https://t.co/kV2LGpaGgd — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) November 8, 2024

As did American outlets:

Vicious attacks on Jews, such as those in Amsterdam, must never be tolerated. Governments and citizens must hold the perpetrators accountable and aggressively confront antisemitism. History shows what can happen when societies allow hatred of Jews to flourish. pic.twitter.com/NkH2kr46KW — US Holocaust Museum (@HolocaustMuseum) November 8, 2024

Rebel News’ Avi Yemini was one among many others who claimed “Jews were being lynched” in Amsterdam.

This context may be helpful if you're wondering where all the cops are tonight as Jews are being lynched on the streets of Amsterdam Never again is now pic.twitter.com/ClMpdjNflH — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) November 8, 2024

The Jerusalem Post reported prominent Zionists claiming that “Jewish blood” was being shed on the eve of a notorious action against Jews in Nazi Germany.

Israeli leaders and international Jewish figures have reacted with horror to the scenes of violent antisemitism that unfolded in Amsterdam on Thursday night following a soccer match between Maccabi TLV and Ajax. Yaakov Hagoel, chairman of the World Zionist Organization (WZO), said, ‘We are forced to witness as Jewish blood is once again shed with impunity. ‘I call, in the strongest and most unequivocal terms, on the leaders of the world: The responsibility for the safety of Jews in your countries is yours alone.’

Jonathan Greenblatt, the leader of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), also denounced the “Jew hunt” as evidence of a resurgent and irrational hatred of Jews. He said in an X post on November 8:

“It is particularly haunting that on the eve of Kristallnacht, Jews on the streets of Amsterdam were hunted, chased, attacked, and forced to hide from an antisemitic mob whose goal was to harm as many Jews as possible.”

Western leaders joined Biden in condemning the violence, as groups such as the ADL demanded action from Western governments to defend Jews.

United Hatzalah’s Eli Beer was among the voices calling for action against a rise in “worldwide antisemitism,” also made by Greenblatt’s ADL.

Eli Beer is the source of the false claim that Jewish babies were burned in ovens, and the major source of other claims of despicable October 7 atrocities which, according to Israeli TV, “simply did not happen”:

An Israeli spokesman debunking some of the allegations given to the press…… This is a fascinating watch! pic.twitter.com/gwjbqogti3 — Daniel Fooks (@DanielFooksArt) January 24, 2024

Beer’s organisation raised a reported $45 million in donations following his sensational claims of babies found in microwaves, ovens, and other atrocities he invented – and presented to Republican lawmakers in the United States as fact on October 30, 2023:

Yet it is not only Eli Beer’s claims which should be treated with caution. Looking again at the events in Amsterdam, a different picture emerges.

Mossad was on the flight

The story begins with the report from the Jerusalem Post that Mossad agents would be accompanying the soccer team on its flight to Amsterdam. The secretive Israeli intelligence service, whose former motto was “By deception shall you make war,” was said by the Post to be providing protection “just in case.”

“In addition to Maccabi’s regular security personnel, Mossad agents will join the team in Amsterdam to provide maximum protection.”

The presence of secret intelligence agents noted for kidnapping, subversion, and assassination was not noted in any reports of the violence which followed the match. Politico said “Israeli fans ambushed.” In a BBC report, the mayor of Amsterdam condemned “hit and run attacks on Israeli fans.” The BBC news feed was full of reports of outrage – but scant on providing essential context.

One outlet, however, did report on how this violence began. That was the U.K.’s Sky News, whose initial report showing that the violence was instigated by Israeli fans was later replaced with one which did not include this context.

Sky News has edited and re-uploaded a new version of their video on the violence in Amsterdam, claiming the previous edit “didn’t meet Sky News’ standards for balance and impartiality.” In other words, they changed it to be more sympathetic to the Israeli rioters who instigated… https://t.co/bP8HEbZoAJ pic.twitter.com/ZY6xHkZfE5 — Wyatt Reed (@wyattreed13) November 10, 2024

The GrayZone’s Wyatt Reed broke down Sky’s decision to replace their original report, in which they justified publishing “a re-edit of a previous video which didn’t meet Sky News’ standards for balance and impartiality.”

Reed said this was simply to remove any reference to the fact that the violence was incited by the actions of the Israelis themselves: “In other words, they changed it to be more sympathetic to the Israeli rioters who instigated the violence.”

In his report, Reed went on, saying Sky also “added an entire minute of Israeli propaganda.”

Reed shows how evidence of Israeli fans attacking Amsterdam residents and tearing down Palestinian flags on private homes was omitted.

“Maccabi fans were seen attacking locals” was one sentence redacted from the second report, and “Crucial and factually-correct context that ‘Israeli far right ultras are notorious for their racism and physical violence’ was removed entirely.”

READ: Prominent Jewish rabbis further explain the immorality of Zionism

The conclusion to the original broadcast was replaced with “a full 58 seconds of pro-Israel advocacy.” As Reed explained:

“This includes a statement by Dutch Prime Minister [Dick Schoof] falsely claiming that the mayhem was ‘simply antisemitic violence,’ and testimony by one of the Israeli hooligans themselves, who compares the violence to October 7 without mentioning that it was initiated by his compatriots.”

The first broadcast ended with a very different verdict on the night’s events. As Reed said:

“Previously, the narration ended: ‘Dutch, Israeli, and British leaders denounced the attacks as antisemitic, and even referred to as a pogrom. But their statements failed to mention the assaults by the Israeli hooligans against Dutch citizens.’”

Reed’s work was “plagiarized” by Haaretz on November 11, with the Israeli outlet reprinting his work “word for word” in its own report on the events in Amsterdam.

BREAKING: Israeli outlet Haaretz has blatantly plagiarized my post about Sky News editing their video on the Amsterdam riots, lifting a number of sentences word-for-word and only slightly revising the rest. A side-by-side analysis shows at least five paragraphs of the Haaretz… https://t.co/ewv4piRzkC pic.twitter.com/dUUujTN9pL — Wyatt Reed (@wyattreed13) November 11, 2024

Rachel Fink and David Cohen filed a piece for the Israeli newspaper on November 11 which made extensive use of Reed’s post, leading GrayZone founder Max Blumenthal to ask Haaretz’s editors: “Where can we email an invoice for the Wyatt tweet you stole?”

The plagiarized piece included comments from Israelis condemning any attempt to establish the truth of the night’s events. After Israeli Channel 12 broadcasted the Sky reports side-by-side, Yair Netanyahu, the Israeli war leader’s son, asked, “Whose side is Channel 12 on?”

Netanyahu junior’s remark is a reminder that everything we see involving Israel is considered by Zionists to be a weapon in the information war.

Israeli fans celebrating ‘genocide’

The Israeli fans were singing songs celebrating the murder of children in Gaza – and arrived chanting “f*** the Arabs,” as the Times of Israel reported on November 8.

The New York Times had already concluded that “Violent Attacks in Amsterdam Linked to Antisemitism.”

On their return from Amsterdam, the same fans were singing: “Why is school out in Gaza? All the children are dead.”

“Why is school out in Gaza? There are no children left there.” Tel Aviv Maccabi fans return from Amsterdam and re-start their genocidal chants at Ben Gurion Airport. pic.twitter.com/fOoFR5JdQV — Expat Vibes (@expatvibes) November 9, 2024

These chants were published alongside Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s condemnation of the “horrible acts of antisemitism and violence” witnessed in Amsterdam.

Here is the most recent interview with Max Blumenthal on the Amsterdam situation that just took place today with Judge Napolitano providing even more information on the Zionist PR stunt.

Blinken and Biden had in the past also repeated atrocity propaganda such as Eli Beer’s false claims of October 7 atrocities, with the president also claiming to have seen pictures of murdered children which did not actually exist.

The shameful use of the antisemitism charge to shield Israeli extremists from their outrageous actions has once again played out in the captive media. Viewers should not hold their breath for a retraction from the political class that has been happy to repeat the Israeli propaganda line regardless of the evidence.

