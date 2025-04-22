Here’s what the cardinals must do to cleanse the Church after Pope Francis’ death

Surely a holy and fearless man who loves the Catholic Church exists in the College of Cardinals?

(LifeSiteNews) — “And Jesus went into the temple of God, and cast out all of them that sold and bought in the temple, and overthrew the tables of the money changers, and the chairs of them that sold doves: And he said to them: My house shall be called the house of prayer; but you have made it a den of thieves.” Matthew 21:12-17

If ever there’s a turning over the tables in the temple moment, it is now at the death of Jorge Mario Bergoglio.

Throughout his 12 tyrannical years, Bergoglio packed the temple of God with his den of thieves, who stole the innocence of nuns, children, and seminarians. His den of thieves robbed Catholics of the beauty and transcendence of the traditional liturgy. He and his cabal of thieves homsexualized and radicalized dogma, squandered finances, and perverted global politics.

The self-styled merciful one, the Buenos Aires bouncer, reigned with an iron clad fist, replacing prayer with pachamama, catholicism with synodality, faith with climate politics, and transparency with subterfuge.

He and his modern-day thieves sold out the faithful underground Catholic Church of China, drove them further underground, and replaced crucifixes with the photo of Chairman Xi.

Bergoglio and his temple money changers drained Vatican coffers for financial Elton John biopics, sketchy London real estate deals, and endless Vatican bank scandals.

Imagine Jesus’ fury over the boasts of the St. Gallen Mafia robbers who tampered with and rigged the 2013 papal election of Jorge Bergoglio.

Ponder Jesus’ anger over the tsunami of financial, moral, and dogmatic scandals in the Bergoglio temple for over 12 years.

Tremble at Jesus’ wrath bellowing throughout the Sistine Chapel at Bergoglio who protected and elevated predators, concealed secret deals, excommunicated holy priests and bishops, persistently pilloried the pious, shuttered Catholic Churches worldwide, dogmatized communism and homosexuality, embedded climate change into tenets, and hired heretics.

Where is the outrage? The time is long overdue for the tables to be turned on Bergoglio and his mitered minions.

Crack the whip and chase out the sexual predators, their protectors, the heretics, the freemasons, and modernists in the Bergoglio St. Gallen Mafia.

Bergoglio’s infamous “hagan lio” (make a mess) managerial and doctrinal style leaves behind a Church in utter chaos, corruption, bankruptcy and doctrinal shambles.

Exhume this disastrous regime by root and branch, expose every cover up, unearth every damnable apostate, purge every predator, and reveal every secret buried in the ruins of this cataclysmic regime.

Before the first vote of the next conclave is cast, the Church must judge Jorge “Who am I to Judge” Bergoglio.

The cardinals must tighten their cinctures, steel their spines, break out their breviaries, and reclaim their muzzled and frightened voices, and turn over the tables in the temple.

Only a DOGE-like exhumation and cleansing of the rot of the Francis fiasco can salvage the temple of Jesus Christ.

An Interregnum Intervention of DOGE-like proportions

Surely a holy and fearless man who loves the Catholic Church exists in the College of Cardinals? Is there a leader who is willing to pick up his whip, turn over the tables and chase the thieves out of the temple and restore holiness and prayer to the Temple of God, as Jesus did?

A conclave cannot occur unless and until the Holy See regains holiness and transparency. Otherwise, the process and successor will be forever tainted by Francis freemasonic filth.

The College of Cardinals needs a DOGE-like examination of widespread heresy, corruption, and freemasonry in this Vatican.

Freemasonry in the ranks of the Curia

“May God in His Mercy bring to naught their impious designs; nevertheless, let all Christians know and understand that the shameful yoke of Freemasonry must be shaken off once and for all.”

~St. Pope Pius X

On the very eve of Bergoglio’s election, Freemason Grand Master Gustavo Raffi jubilantly celebrated the choice of Jorge Bergoglio, stating that “this is the ‘white smoke’ that we are waiting for from the Church of our time.” Raffi continued his victory lap by commenting on March 14, 2013, that “with Pope Francis nothing will ever be the way it was before. The choice of fraternity for a Church of dialogue and not contaminated by the logic and temptations of a temporal power.“



The haunting and prescient words of Raffi, ‘nothing will ever be the way it was before’ and ‘Church of dialogue’, emerged as the Bergoglio blueprint for the last 12 years.

The shadow of freemasonry persisted in this pontificate throughout this pontificate. Shockingly, Cardinal Francesco Coccopalmerio attended the 2024 Milan meeting entitled “The Catholic Church and Freemasonry” and stated that “an evolution in mutual understanding had taken place between masonry and the Church over the past 50 years.” Senior churchmen at the meeting called for a “permanent dialogue” with the secret sect condemned by the Catholic Church. What is Coccopalmerio’s relationship to freemasonry?

Meanwhile, cardinals should demand release of Archbishop Gagnon’s 1978 report on freemason infiltration in the Vatican and purge any known freemasons from their ranks.

Demos Memos

In addition, each of the 137 conclave cardinals should read the two Demos memos, one written by the late Cardinal George Pell, and the other written anonymously, which articulate the vast problems plaguing the Catholic Church and the Roman Curia under Bergoglio.

Release Demos I: and Demos II: The Next Pope

RELATED: Pope Francis has died aged 88

Vatican Finances and the Vatican Bank

As advisors to the Pope, the cardinals must be fully informed about the actual financial condition of the Holy See and the Vatican Bank, and apprised of the solutions for financial stability, integrity, and transparency.

In 2013, Bergoglio promised the Conclave that he would bring financial stability and accountability to the IOR. The opposite occurred. Francis mired the Vatican bank and finances in a pernicious pattern of corruption, incompetency, and mismanagement.

Shockingly, Francis canceled both internal (Libero Milone) and external auditors (PwC), and threatened the financial integrity of the Vatican Bank..

The College of Cardinals should demand an immediate reinstatement and implementation of the PwC audit which was terminated by Cardinal Becciu in 2016.

Release these documents to the College of Cardinals

To establish a complete and thorough examination of the Vatican clergy sex abuse and its cover-up, disclose the following documents to the entire College of Cardinals to establish transparency and ensure that a holy man assumes the Chair of Peter:

The entire 2 volume 2012 “Red Dossier and/or Secret Dossier” investigated by Cardinals Herranz, DeGiorgi, and Tomko at the direction of Pope Benedict XVI. The dossier identifies financial fraud and mismanagement, sexual and moral corruption, and theological corruption at the Vatican. Bergoglio suppressed and concealed it.

Release the entire file on the following individuals and institution:

Theodore McCarrick Fr. Marko Rupnik Fr. Timothy Ratcliffe Fr. James Martin, SJ Bishop Gustavo Oscar Zanchetta Cardinal Tucho Fernandez Bishop Juan Madrid Barros Fr. Julio César Grassi Argentine Provolo Deaf Students Institute



Furthermore release:

all Vatican documents relating to the Capozzi drug orgy file, including all police reports, arrest reports, and convictions.

all documents relating to sexual abuse allegations of any present cardinals.

any and all documents of cardinals aligned to freemasonry.

any dossier, files or information regarding Cardinal Oscar Maradiaga.

all files regarding Cardinals Blasé Cupich, Robert McElroy, Kevin Farrell, Wilton Gregory and Joseph Tobin.

all files, including the coroner reports on Cardinal George Pell, documents regarding his hospital, death, and transportation to Australia.

any and all SWIFT banking System correspondence, including from the Bank of Italy, on or about January 1, 2013 -February 12, 2013.

any and all documentation regarding interaction with the Central Intelligence Agency and the Obama-Biden Administration regarding the abdication of Pope Benedict.

any payments made by the Vatican to any political candidate in the last 12 years.

any and all files from the Secretary of State and elsewhere regarding Msgr. Battista Ricca, Prelate of the IOR.

the entire, unedited global survey on the Traditional Latin Mass.

any complaints of harassment, sexual assault complaints filed by the Swiss Guards against any priests, prelates or employees of the Vatican.

any clergy abuse sex settlements paid out by the Vatican or any other Holy See/Curial entity or individuals.

any and all files, correspondence, reports, and dossiers regarding the St. Gallen Mafia.

Release to the world in its entirety the full, complete, unedited, and accurate Third Secret of Fatima.

Meanwhile, no cardinal with a history of predation or fraud should attend or participate in the upcoming Conclave. See Cardinal Keith O’Brien.

People’s Republic of China/CCP Secret Deal

Regarding the “secret deal” with the People’s Republic of China, cardinals must:

Conduct an independent financial audit to determine if the Peoples Republic of China deposits a regular grant/sum in the Vatican Bank or a related bank account.

Conduct a forensic audit to ensure that all technology and communications in the Vatican, including Huawei, are free of Chinese influence, interference, and eavesdropping.

Release all 4 iterations of the CCP-Vatican secret deal, including all correspondence from McCarrick, Parolin, the dicastery of the Secretary of State, the CCP, and all prelates in the Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association.

Not permit Chinese cardinals to attend the Conclave.

Immediately terminate the Entire Vatican-CCP secret pact. The entire Vatican secret pact with the People’s Republic of China should be terminated forthwith. The College of Cardinals should issue a formal written apology to the Chinese Catholics of the Underground Church for the damage and suffering caused by the secret deal.

The Smoke of Satan

Jesus drove out the thieves who corrupted His temple. With the same righteous anger, the College of Cardinals must crack the whip and chase out the entire Bergoglio borgata.

The smoke of satan infiltrated the Bergoglio regime and choked out the faith. It will further pollute the upcoming Conclave. The time to air it out is now.

Be not afraid. He’s dead.

RELATED: Pope Francis’ funeral to take place Saturday

Share











