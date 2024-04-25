House Speaker Mike Johnson embraced Ukraine funding after intelligence community lobbied him

The U.S. Intelligence Community (USIC) is at the epicenter of all modern corrupt politics. Similar to every other person I have ever met in Congress, House Speaker Mike Johnson was pressured by the USIC and accepted their position.

(Conservative Treehouse) — This is more than a little interesting and aligns with my own research and discussions. House Speaker Mike Johnson was lobbied by former CIA Director Mike Pompeo and current officials from the CIA, DNI, and Intelligence Community (IC).

This effort, and his son starting at the Naval Academy, is what changed Johnson’s mind about allowing the U.S. intelligence community to have his full support in the IC war against the American people.

The story is shared by CNN, the official outlet for perspectives and viewpoints held by the U.S. State Department (CIA), so keep the narrative origination in mind. Here are the key points as written in the article (emphasis added):

The speaker’s embrace of Ukraine aid represents a remarkable evolution for Johnson, who voted against funding for the country as a rank-and-file member. But almost immediately after securing the speaker’s gavel, sources say he began to hear directly from critical Republican national security voices – including Donald Trump’s former secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, who impressed upon him the urgent need to approve assistance for Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion. In March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lobbied the speaker directly. Within minutes of the House approving a new military aid package for Ukraine on Saturday, Zelensky offered his thanks to US lawmakers, and in particular to Johnson for his decision that “keeps history on the right track.” And more recently, Johnson received a key intelligence briefing from CIA Director Bill Burns, who painted a picture of the dire situation on the battlefield in Ukraine and the global consequences of inaction, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation. The briefing left a lasting impression, and Johnson became increasingly convinced the fate of Western democracy was on his shoulders, sources close to him said. Another factor that sources say weighed heavily on his decision-making: Johnson’s oldest son was recently accepted into the Naval Academy. “To put it bluntly, I would rather send bullets to Ukraine than American boys. My son is going to begin in the Naval Academy this fall. This is a live-fire exercise for me as it is so many American families,” Johnson told reporters.

The U.S. Intelligence Community (USIC) is at the epicenter of all modern corrupt politics. Every element of weaponized government, each example of action taken, can be traced to an agency within the USIC.

Similar to every other person I have ever met in Congress, House Speaker Johnson was pressured by the USIC and accepted their position. Johnson then changed his mind on the priorities of the USIC, sided with them in everything they requested, and pushed all he knew about the corrupt and weaponized conduct of the USIC to the side.

Keep in mind, we know the core ideology of the USIC is political and corrupt. We also know the core motives of the USIC are weaponized against anything that would remove their power tentacles from control. We know this because the former USIC inspector general was an institutionally corrupt guy named Michael Atkinson.

Before becoming the Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG), Michael Atkinson was the chief legal counsel at the DOJ National Security Division. Atkinson was the office lawyer for the Deputy AG in charge of the DOJ-NSD. Essentially, Atkinson was the internal compliance officer within the DOJ-NSD responsible for making sure all the rules and regulations of the national security division were maintained and accurate.

Michael Atkinson was Acting DAG Mary McCord’s lawyer when she was head of the DOJ-NSD, and when she submitted the fraudulent Title-1 FISA warrant against Carter Page that was used as a surveillance tool against Donald Trump and his campaign.

Atkinson would know the granular details of the FISA application, because it was his job at the DOJ-NSD to audit every U.S. Attorney Office that submitted FISA applications – including Washington, D.C.

When Mary McCord left the DOJ-NSD, she went to work for Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler on the joint House committee to investigate Donald Trump. When Michael Atkinson left the DOJ-NSD, he went to work as the Intelligence Community Inspector General.

It was Atkinson who changed the rules allowing an anonymous whistleblower in the CIA (Eric Ciaramella) to make accusations against the office of President Trump. Whistleblower Ciaramella previously worked for Joe Biden when the corrupt Burisma business venture with Hunter Biden in Ukraine was set up.

Atkinson set up the system for Ciaramella to make an accusation against Trump while keeping Ciaramella’s name hidden. This previously not permitted secrecy stopped the general public and D.C. people from knowing the background political motives of the claim against Trump by hiding Ciaramella.

The combination of Michael Atkinson’s work in the DOJ-NSD (Page FISA warrant), and the work he then did to set up the fraudulent CIA claims against President Trump (with Eric Ciaramella), stands as irrefutable evidence of the corrupt and weaponized activity by the Intelligence Community Inspector General. This shows how the IC is corrupt/weaponized.

The cherry on the proverbial corruption cake happened when ICIG Michael Atkinson helped construct the fraud against Trump; he then turned over all the fake whistleblower evidence to the Shiff/Nadler committee. The head of that committee was Mary McCord, Atkinsons former DOJ-NSD cohort. In essence, Atkinson gave McCord another fraudulently constructed set of documents to attack Donald Trump.

The first time McCord and Atkinson worked together, it was to conduct surveillance of Donald Trump and then hide the evidence. The second time Atkinson and McCord worked together, it was to impeach Donald Trump and then hide the evidence.

I hope everyone can see how the embeds within the Intelligence Community are completely political and working diligently to retain and operate a weaponized system. The functionaries deeply inside the mechanisms of the intelligence apparatus are the ones doing this; it’s not just the heads of the executive agencies as appointed by the Obama/Biden administration.

Main point: The Intelligence Community overall is corrupt – soup to nuts. If the IC was not comprehensively corrupt, someone like ICIG Michael Atkinson could never become inspector general.

Now… think about everything that stems from the outcomes of the Intelligence Community! Everything about everything the IC puts into the D.C. system; everything that creates policy and executive/legislative action is politically motivated and corrupt.

It’s not just about renewing FISA-702 surveillance on Americans, it’s everything.

THINK!

Think about wars, borders, national security, threats domestically, threats ignored or downplayed due to ideological makeup of the IC. Instructions given to politicians, briefings to the president, advice to policymakers, positions of military assets, foreign policy, election security, DHS mandates, border impacts, and so much more.

Meanwhile, the judicial branch defers to the IC on all matters of national security. Think about the ramifications.

It’s not hard to see how fully collapsed our system is once you realize how fully corrupt the intelligence apparatus has become.

See the problem? Go deep here.

Reprinted with permission from the Conservative Treehouse.

