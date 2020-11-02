How a President Biden would join with Anthony Fauci to impose scientific COVID dictatorship

November 2, 2020 (Peter M. Breggin) — On September 26, presidential candidate Joe Biden tweeted: “If I’m elected, I won’t wait to take action on COVID-19. Minutes after the race is called, I’ll call Dr. Fauci and ask him to stay on.”[1]

Biden has taken a strong position on “listen to the scientists:”[2]

“I would be prepared to do whatever it takes to save lives, because we cannot get the country moving until we control the virus. That is the fundamental flaw of this administration’s thinking to begin with,” the former vice president told ABC News’ David Muir in a clip of an interview released Friday.

“I would shut it down. I would listen to the scientists,” he said.

Tragically, Joe Biden’s refrain of “listen to the scientists,” including Anthony Fauci, means imposing an ever greater scientific dictatorship on America.

Fauci and his NIH Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) actually funded a US and China research collaboration in the development of infectious coronaviruses. This collaboration eventually lead to the Chinese becoming able to engineer SARS-CoV-2 before it escaped or was otherwise released from the Wuhan Institute.[3] Fauci not only promoted and funded the treacherous collaboration with Chinese scientists, he also sent money directly to the Wuhan Institute to support its ability to do the calamitous research on their own.

Fauci is also the steamroller behind a great many of the most draconian policies and measures associated with COVID-19. He is a man who is much more a public health dictator than a scientist.[4]

On October 9, 2020, NIH put a deadly plan into action which rules out any and all effective treatments, such as antiviral medications and steroids, for COVID-19 until the patient requires hospitalization and oxygen.[5] These NIH guidelines are contrary to the practice of many of the most informed and experienced physicians, and to the protocols used in other nations, which allow for the use of hydroxychloroquine alone or in combination with azithromycin, with various protocols for supplements, vitamins and steroids when needed.[6]

As a physician, I am not alone in calling the NIH treatment recommendations a death sentence for many patients.[7] Indeed, President Trump might have decompensated and even died on the NIH treatment protocol, which would have prohibited him from receiving any antiviral agents in the absence of supplemental oxygen.

In his second debate with President Trump, Biden warned “We’re about to go into a dark winter.”[8] If Biden wins the presidency, Fauci will not only regain his power, Biden will increase Fauci’s power by multiples — truly resulting in a “dark winter” for America with increased shutdowns, business bankruptcies, closures, job losses, societal breakdowns, and economic collapse.

There are additional reasons for Joe Biden’s affinity for Anthony Fauci. Each are lifelong members of the Deep State with roots so progressive and venal that they end up entangled with the Chinese Communist Party. We have already looked at Fauci’s deep involvement with the Communists by supporting and funding their research into making viral pathogens, while denying China’s role in making and unleashing SARS-CoV-2 on the world.[9]

Joe Biden, it recently has been confirmed, also has deep ties to China, only in his case the money has been flowing from China to the “Biden Family,” possibly in the tens of millions of dollars.[10] Joe, like Fauci, has criticized Trump’s get-tough policy on China during COVID-19[11] and he has made light of China’s overall threat to the US.[12] Biden and Fauci, running the country together, will be a devastating pair of corrupt politicians who can neither defend nor promote the interests of Americans.

Editor’s note: Peter R. Breggin MD is a Harvard-trained psychiatrist and former Consultant at NIMH who has been called “The Conscience of Psychiatry” for his many decades of successful efforts to reform the mental health field. You can read his full bio here.

Published with permission from Dr. Peter M. Breggin.