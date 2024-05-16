How conservatives adopted the term ‘Judeo-Christian’ to justify the Zionist agenda

Where does the phrase 'Judeo-Christian' come from and why do we hear it? It has been used by people who for political reasons wish to form in the minds of the public a 'common faith,' which can be used to direct support for Zionism.

(LifeSiteNews) — Where does the phrase “Judeo-Christian” come from? Why do we hear it, and what does it mean? Here I explain that the term has been used by people who for political reasons wish to form in the minds of the public a “common faith,” which can be used to direct support for a foreign agenda.

That agenda is not Christian. It is Zionism. The strange relationship between the two may surprise you both in its origins and in its remarkable power to shape what you think, what you see on television, and why your politicians and pundits are so fond of this 90-year-old meme.

Most Zionists are ‘Christians’

Most Zionists are not even Jews. It is estimated that the U.S. is home to 31 million “Christian” Zionists, outnumbering Jewish Zionists by 30 to one.

Where did this strange tribe of mostly evangelical “Christians” come from, and why do I use the scare quotes to bracket them?

The answers to these questions will probably surprise you.

READ: Former US diplomat warns Israel is committing ‘national suicide’ by continuing war in Gaza

‘Judeo-Christian’ is 90 years old

The term “Judeo-Christian” was almost unknown until 1934. This Google Ngram, mapping its usage, shows that the term became popular in the 1930s, peaking at certain times thereafter.

It did not feature in the 1776 Pennsylvania Constitution of the State whose authors included Benjamin Franklin and “has been described as the most democratic in America.”

It demanded that “each member” of its House of Representatives, “before he takes his seat, shall make and subscribe the following declaration, viz: I do believe in one God, the creator and governor of the universe, the rewarder of the good and the punisher of the wicked. And I do acknowledge the Scriptures of the Old and New Testament to be given by Divine inspiration.

“And no further or other religious test shall ever hereafter be required of any civil officer or magistrate in this State.”

First mention: To convert the Jews to Christ

The term first appeared in a letter from 1821. It was written in Warsaw by an evangelical Christian called Alexander McCaul. He had gone to Poland on a mission from the London Society for Promoting Christianity Amongst the Jews, which was founded in 1809.

McCaul wrote:

From all I can see there is but one way to bring about the object of the Society, that is by erecting a Judæo Christian community.

The object of the Society was the conversion of the Jews to Christ.

Roosevelt and the ‘common faith’

Yet when the term took off, it had no evangelization in mind – and was vehemently opposed by evangelical Christians in the U.S.

It was Franklin D. Roosevelt who helped to popularize the phrase. Although he did not use it himself, it took off during his “liberal-democratic” presidency.

“In a series of pronouncements on American civil religion, Roosevelt introduced the underlying idea that American values could claim descent from both of these biblical faiths,” reported The Boston Globe in 2012, in a piece titled “A very young Judeo-Christian tradition.”

Though he didn’t use the phrase ‘Judeo-Christian’ itself, he argued that it was this unique heritage, one that fused religion and democracy, that placed the country on the side of pluralism, tolerance, and peace.

Roosevelt did say the “chief religious issue is not between our various beliefs,” to the “newly formed National Conference of Christians and Jews, in 1936.”

Echoing the calls in the 1920s by John Dewey for a secularized “common faith” to be manufactured for the American people, Roosevelt said the chief religious issue is not what you believe, but that you believe.

It is between belief and unbelief. It is not your specific faith or mine that is being called into question – but all faith.

READ: Pro-Israel groups attempt to downplay Gaza death toll by manipulating UN figures

A common faith

It had been the dream of the architects of liberal managerialism to direct American democracy through the “manufacture of consent,” as Walter Lippmann put it. He agreed with Dewey that a “common faith” was a central pillar of a system designed to create cohesion and compliance under the direction of elites. This system would be called “liberal democracy.”

Both Lippmann and Dewey believed that the public did not care for what the rules of order were, only that there should be rules. This too is the origin of the “rules-based order,” and, like the “Judeo-Christian” idea, is a phrase never explained by those who repeat it.

Evangelicals against ‘Judeo-Christianity’

Roosevelt’s common faith was strongly opposed by the National Association of Evangelicals, whose response was to attempt – twice – to get Congress to pass an amendment enshrining Christianity.

As this report from 2016 in Aeon records:

Evangelicals, meanwhile, resisted the encroaching pluralism. In 1947, and again in 1954, working with political allies, the National Association of Evangelicals introduced the Christian amendment into Congress: ‘This nation devoutly [recognizes] the authority and law of Jesus Christ, Savior and Ruler of all nations, through whom are bestowed the blessings of Almighty God.’ Out of step with the burgeoning postwar pluralism, the Christian amendment was not passed.

Eisenhower and the common faith against communism

As the Google Ngram shows, its usage peaked at the end of the Second World War and rose again with Eisenhower’s use of the term to distinguish the U.S. and its empire from that of the godless Soviets.

Eisenhower said in 1952, a month before his inauguration that “our form of government has no sense unless it is founded in a deeply felt religious faith, and I don’t care what it is. Of course, it is the Judeo-Christian concept, but it must be a religion with all men being created equal.”

AIPAC: Zionist domination begins

A small uptick was seen in 1954, which saw the founding of the American Zionist Committee for Public Affairs, later AIPAC. This is the Israel lobby which now owns the U.S. government and whose preferred candidates have occupied the White House for decades. As the Washington Post reported in 2018:

‘America’s Pro-Israel Lobby,’ born in awful knowledge, has always existed to make Israeli realities and priorities palatable to Americans.

Later, Eisenhower “responded to the decolonization struggles of the later 1950s by dropping the term from his vocabulary,” as K. Healon Gaston points out. The term, she argues in her 2019 book Imagining Judeo-Christian America, “was rooted in arguments over the nature of democracy that intensified in the early Cold War years, [but] later became a marker in the culture wars that continue today.”

Whose culture? The noteworthy correlation of the frequency of this term with events in and around Israel may furnish an answer.

Israel’s crimes and the use of ‘Judeo-Christian’

The liberal-democratic idea cohered strongly around this “Judeo-Christian” common faith at significant points in history. The “pluralism” burgeoned most obviously with the beginning of the 1967 Arab-Israeli War, and again in 1982 with Israel’s invasion of Lebanon. Both years saw a sharp rise in the use of the phrase “Judeo-Christian.”

Another peak came in 1986, as then Senator Joe Biden said that fellow members of the Senate and Congress “should stop apologizing for their support of Israel.”

“There’s no apology to be made. None,” he said.

He made this speech on June 5, 1986, the day after Jonathan Pollard pleaded guilty to charges of selling U.S. military secrets to Israel.

The CIA report of Pollard’s plea quotes the Washington Post report published on June 5 – the day of Biden’s defense of Israel:

Jonathan Jay Pollard, a former civilian Navy counterintelligence analyst, pleaded guilty yesterday to participating in an espionage conspiracy directed by Israeli officials in which Pollard was promised more than $300,000 for delivering suitcases full of U.S. military secrets, according to federal prosecutors. Pollard routinely obtained secret documents from the Navy and U.S. intelligence agencies for more than a year and dropped the data off at a Washington apartment that his Israeli contacts had equipped with photocopying machines, according to documents filed by prosecutors in U.S. District Court. The operation, prosecutors said, was managed in this country first by an Israeli Air Force colonel and later by a science consul at Israel’s New York consulate, and was directed from Israel by Rafael (Rafi) Eitan, a former terrorism adviser to two Israeli prime ministers.

READ: ‘Hell on earth’: Inside the overlooked plight of Christians in Gaza

On October 5, 1986, the British Sunday Times revealed the existence of Israel’s secret nuclear weapons program. Israel responded to the upcoming revelation with the kidnap of whistleblower Mordecai Vanunu by agents of Mossad, who then spent 18 years in Israeli prisons – with over 11 years in solitary confinement.

The term “Judeo-Christian” continued to soar.

The next year, 1987, saw the First Intifada break out in Palestine. It went on for five years, with this violent resistance to Israeli occupation mirrored with a further steep spike in the frequency of the term “Judeo-Christian.”

In 1993 the Oslo Accords were signed, and the term’s use tailed off with the assurance of a Palestinian state.

The 1994 murder of Yitzhak Rabin by extremists tied to current Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir resulted in another cycle of international condemnation for Israel, with current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu alleged to have incited the assassination of Rabin, whose plan for a two-state solution he has consistently sought to destroy.

This year saw “Judeo-Christian” pass its peak, but the term continues to be used in the so-called “culture wars.”

The real culture war here is to replace Christianity with a hyphenated hybrid.

Who is fighting that one?

The ‘super Jewy goyish’ Christian Zionists

A remarkable article from 2016 reveals much about the “culture wars” taken so seriously – but for the wrong reasons – by the media.

Writing for the Jewish independent outlet Forward, Rabbi Jay Michaelson invites you to meet the “evangelical Christians behind Ted Cruz” saying “they’re super Jewy.”

His report explains how the evangelicals of America changed from strident opponents of the “Judeo-Christian” to its most rabid supporters.

The answer is money, and the influence it buys.

The Wilks brothers’ weird ‘religion’

The Wilks brothers are billionaires who run their own “church” – “The Assemblies of Yahweh.” They do not celebrate Christmas, but do wear Jewish garb and celebrate Jewish festivals like Sukkot.

This weird display left Rabbi Michaelson somewhat disturbed.

On the one hand, surely it feels creepy to watch a group of highly goyish, hardcore conservative evangelicals blow the shofar, wear the tallit and observe Passover.

What is the point of this not-Christian, not-Judaic Zionism? It has no ambition to convert the Jews, as did the author of the term “Judeo-Christian.”

Michaelson went on:

These aren’t Jews for Jesus; they’re not here to convert us. These are Jesus people for Judaism, creating a new hybrid religion in front of our eyes.

What they also create is a completely manufactured “conservative” media and political class, whose “anti-woke” posturing is window dressing for the main event: putting Israel first.

The capture of the conservative mind

People like the Wilks brothers sponsor your “conservative” politicians, as when they gave $15 million to “Tel Aviv” Ted Cruz. He has received over $1.5 million from AIPAC in addition.

Ted Cruz works for AIPAC and Israel, not Texans. pic.twitter.com/hO56gExZy3 — SZH (@StopZionistHate) May 5, 2024

Here’s Tel Aviv Ted telling you Biden has been undermining Israel:

𝗙𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗕𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻 𝗪𝗵𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝗛𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗜𝘀𝗿𝗮𝗲𝗹

WATCH: Sen. @tedcruz‘s damning verdict on the Biden policy towards Gaza, Hamas and Israel. pic.twitter.com/Q7GyeG65Hi — Jewish News Syndicate (@JNS_org) May 12, 2024

But wait! Tel Aviv Ted is ANTI-WOKE!

Tel Aviv Ted also said on May 9 that Joe Biden, who is the number one all-time highest recipient of funding from the Israel lobby, is an enemy of Israel (unlike UNWOKE Ted).

For decades, Biden has undermined Israel and emboldened countries and terrorist groups who hate them. Joe Biden is the best friend Iran, Hezbollah, or Hamas could ever have.

Here is a list of the U.S. politicians who have received the most money from the Israel lobby between 1990 and 2024.

Note this does not include donations such as the $15 million given to Cruz by the Wilks brothers, and only documents PAC donations such as those from AIPAC (originally known as the American Zionist Committee for Public Affairs).

As you can see, Joe Biden is the winner here, with UNWOKE Ted coming in at number 12.

If you would like to know how many U.S. politicians are bought and paid for by the Israel lobby, and for how much, you can find out by following AIPAC Tracker on X (formerly Twitter) here.

Zionist conservative media

Who else tells you that the WOKE CULTURAL MARXISTS have taken over America – whilst cheerleading its capture by Israel?

Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire was founded with the Wilks’ brothers money. Dennis Prager’s PragerU has also been given millions by them. Both Dennis Prager and Ben Shapiro are Zionist Jews.

As The Guardian reported in September 2023:

In 2015, Farris Wilks gave $4.7m to help launch the Daily Wire and remains an owner of the media company, whose founding editor and co-owner Ben Shapiro has forged ties with Dennis Prager, the PragerU founder and talkshow host.

“The two brothers have given at least $8m to PragerU,” the report adds.

A host of other “Christian” Zionist groups are documented in handing millions to U.S. senators and congressmen, notably in the run-up to Israel’s “war” on a civilian population.

The Daily Wire parted company with recent Catholic convert Candace Owens over her “antisemitic” remarks, including ”Christ is King.”

READ: Daily Wire obtained gag order against Candace Owens while ‘negotiating’ a debate with her: report

The Guardian said on her departure from the Zionist Daily Wire:

Owens has [criticized] U.S. support for Israel but also mused about “political Jews” and a “very small ring of specific people who are using the fact that they are Jewish to shield themselves from any criticism’, remarks Shapiro called ‘absolutely disgraceful’.

Yet Ben “Benocide” Shapiro still has a major promoter of both Zionism and the “common faith” intended to replace Christianity.

Shapiro’s ANTI-WOKE headline act, Jordan Peterson, has made his own contribution to the “conservative” pundits’ attempt to recast the genocide of Palestinians as a “culture war” issue.

Give 'em hell@netanyahu Enough is enough — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) October 7, 2023

Jordan Peterson repeatedly insists that “woke” culture is against “the Judeo-Christian” culture of the West, which he also identifies with the Enlightenment. He said in one “anti-woke” word salad that the “transgender” craze is a “postmodern, anti-Enlightenment, and anti-Judeo-Christian insistence” on the reality of unreality. He repeatedly insists again and again on the centrality of the “Judeo-Christian” to the civilization of the West, without once pausing to consider that the concept is only a few decades older than he is.

It is, in fact, intended to replace everything he claims to defend.

His contention that the Bill of Rights was inspired by “Judeo-Christian” values is contradicted by James Madison being its author. Madison was most likely a deist, one who believes in a non-supernatural God. Deists of his time were unhyphenated Christians. When he spoke of the freedom of conscience in religion, he was almost certainly defending the profession of Protestant Christian sects.

The concept of a common faith is a property of modern liberal political control. It is designed to shape public opinion in line with a given agenda.

Along with vast amounts of money, from within and without the political system of U.S. politics, the “Judeo-Christian” cult has been the most successful of all of these new age movements intended to capture the popular mind. A phrase invented to convert the Jews to Christ, it is now used to lead Christians away from Him. It is the watchword of the world’s best-financed death machine.

Share











