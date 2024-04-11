How denying the humanity of unborn children has led to our current cultural madness

Violate the natural law and eventually no one is safe from the madness and tyranny that will lead us all into human extinction.

(LifeSiteNews) – If I said that I was Napoleon, wore a hat like him, wore a blue sash across my chest, and stuck my hand inside my vest, you would consider me deranged. A candidate for pity and psychiatric treatment. But what if I had a coterie of play-along sycophants, who supported my delusion simply because I had money to give them, to go along with this charade? They would surround me with a protective cocoon, and while we walked down the street, announce, “Make way for the Emperor, Napoleon Bonaparte!”

Then what if I had the government apparatus behind me, and made outlandish claims that I was some sort of victim when people noticed this was all a childish playground scam, gone into new and amazing ways of make-believe? And people would get fired from their jobs if they did not go along?

At cocktail parties on Friday nights, people might share with each other the zany stories of how they play along because they don’t want to lose their jobs or get sued. But this would end when someone at the cocktail party reported to Napoleon that there was “disinformation” being spread about his authority and power.

Now, in the Mad Reality of 21st century America, we have a naval medical officer, wearing appropriate insignia, having the gravitas of the media and federal government playing along with the claim that he is a woman. And why? Simply because he dresses like one, says he is one, and may have had medical or hormonal interventions to try to “make” him one.

How did this happen, and when did it happen?

I submit it occurred when we pretended that the unborn child was not fully human. If you can convince yourself of that, and consequently construct an entire gobbledy-gook of statutory, constitutional, and case law behind it, then a dog can be a cat, squares are round, and the earth is flat. It’s no problem, because we say so.

It is the modern version of the timeless story The Emperor Has No Clothes.

As has been said many times over, once you convince yourself that a subset of humanity is inhuman and not worthy of protection, you can do anything with them. Before a single hair on the head of the Jews was touched by the Nazis, some 900,000 Germans were scratched.

Who were they? People with dwarfism, children with Down’s syndrome, mentally incompetent and insane, “useless eaters,” and eventually severely handicapped veterans. Frederic Wertham, author of The German Euthanasia Program, catalogued the cooperation of the German psychiatric profession even before Nazis came to power.

People kept silent as their family members were carted off to institutions and shortly received a letter stating how their loved ones unfortunately happened to die while there. Their silence might have indicated cooperation and relief, but also perhaps the fear of making a complaint.

Violating natural law leads to anti-human madness and tyranny

So now we have the 1864 Arizona law that protected unborn children, kicking in thanks to a court ruling. Since my master’s thesis is entitled The 19th Century Physicians’ Crusade Against Abortion, I know something about this topic. I can email you a copy.

Perhaps some copies should go to the supposedly pro-life, Republican, conservative legislators who are shocked, and want a more “reasonable” and “up to date” law. Such a court ruling is a bridge too far for them, despite the fact that they believe that “life begins at conception.” The same “conservatives,” led by Donald Trump, just recently criticized the Alabama Supreme Court’s IVF ruling, and lauded the Alabama legislature for quickly protecting the “humane” IVF industry, allowing it to continue creating Designer Children.

This was supposedly…“pro-life.”

So, what about this allegedly ancient Civil War law?

Horatio R. Storer led the AMA into this crusade to protect unborn children. It began before the Civil War, and had northern and southern physicians working on a state-to-state basis to protect the unborn child.

Here is what the AMA had to say in 1871:

No other doctrine appears to be consonant with reason or physiology but that which admits the embryo to possess vitality from the very moment of conception. [Abortion] is the work of destruction; the wholesale destruction of unborn infants. [The ethics of the AMA should be] ”thou shalt not kill.” This commandment is given to all without exception. It matters not at what stage of development his victim may have arrived. It will be unlawful and unprofessional for any physician to induce abortion. [Abortionists are] men who cling to a noble profession only to dishonor it; false brethren; educated assassins; modern Herods [and] executioners. These men should be marked as Cain was marked; they should be made the outcasts of society.

Now, ask yourself, who had a better handle on obstetrics: today’s AMA or the AMA of the 19th century? Without fetal stethoscopes, ultrasound, fiber-optic cameras, biochemistry, microbiology, and all the other amazing advances since then, the physicians of the 1800s nevertheless had a burgeoning knowledge of the humanity of the unborn child, and acted upon truth.

Yet they did have something that today’s AMA lacks: a respect for the natural law.

Violate the natural law and eventually no one is safe from the madness and tyranny that will lead us all into human extinction.

The Arizona ruling can easily be ignored. For decades I have been telling supposedly pro-life governors that the executive authority holds power over the judiciary. Here in Alaska, we have had the ability all along to intercept the mad rulings of our corrupt judiciary about the definition of human life, privacy, abortion funding, parental rights, and gestational limits. It is just a matter of time before Arizona’s pro-abortion governor moves on the advice of her erstwhile and allegedly pro-life opponent Kari Lake, to “Do something quickly.”

None of this would be a problem if we exercised sexual self-control, both outside and within marriage. But it is human selfishness that drives this engine of madness, and God understands it completely.

The term “pro-lifer” – like the terms “liberal,” “conservative,” “man,” and “woman” – is losing its meaning.

