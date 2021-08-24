How effective are the vaccines? Global data suggest they are simply ‘dysfunctional’

Do the vaccines really do what they are supposed to do? It’s no stretch to regard the issue as moot. It is equally sensible to ponder without preconceptions the demonstrable rise in cases among individuals who have been vaccinated and to consult the best, non-aligned professionals who have not invested in predetermined results.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

(The Pipeline) – Despite the steady drumbeat from the media, government agencies, Big Pharma and the established medical bureaucracies attesting to the safety and effectiveness of the COVID vaccines, those who remain skeptical of their trustworthiness advance a range of countervailing arguments.

The vaccines are really panaceas, essentially unreliable, innocuous or even useless. Favorable trial results are statistically manipulated. The Pfizer math is shifty and the “per protocol” method is frankly disingenuous, constituting a violation of bioethics laws. The vaccines are potentially harmful, yielding dangerous side-effects, aka “adverse reactions,” that are routinely underreported in passive, voluntary sites like VAERS in the U.S. and Yellow Card in the U.K. Liability immunity: the PREP Act and the EUA (Emergency Use Authorization)) ensure that neither Big Pharma nor the FDA can be sued in the event that the vaccines cause harm, thus creating reasonable suspicion. The pharmaceutical giants are profiting enormously from the marketing of their product—Pfizer alone projects earnings of $33.5 billion—and rank high in lobbying and advertising budgeting, giving them decisive leverage over politicians and media outlets to enforce the party line. Major criminal settlement payments totaling in the billions levied against Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson for withholding risks and for dodgy marketing practices are a deeply troubling circumstance. Since the vaccines are experimental substances still lacking FDA approval, have not been tested for the appropriate minimum of five years or more, and are in reality a form of gene therapy, their long-term effects are unknown.

Adding to what appears to be growing doubt of vaccine efficiency and safety, there have been a surge of cases among the vaccinated, primarily with respect to the Delta variant.

According to reports, COVID cases among the vaccinated are skyrocketing in various countries around the world. Iceland, for example, is 90 per cent fully vaccinated, yet it continues to set new daily case records. The vast majority of Gibraltar’s population is fully vaccinated; notwithstanding, cases are soaring and continue to rise. Sourcing The Washington Post, Deseret News writes that Israel, the poster child for a national vaccination program, has seen a significant rise in cases, again among the vaccinated. “Among adults, about 85 percent have been vaccinated which means that Israel’s vaccinated is five times larger than its unvaccinated community.” The jab seems to be dysfunctional.

Of course, as to be expected, both the Post and Deseret twist themselves in knots trying to explain the presumably inexplicable by mobilizing expedients such as “low baselines,” dredging of selective data, re-interpretation of the Israeli prime minister’s worried remarks, and so on. Cases in the U.K. are also spiking among the vaccinated though the mainstream media and the plethora of so-called “fact-checkers” routinely tell us not to worry, the cases are mild, are somehow caused by the assumedly infectious unvaccinated (which is nonsense given that the vaccinated are supposedly immune), or compare favorably with previous case numbers, etc. But the simple fact remains that cases are mounting among the vaccinated and they cannot be so easily explained away.

In several recent articles and editorials, most recently on The Pipeline, I referred to acclaimed French virologist and Nobel Laureate Luc Montagnier, whose skepticism about the vaccine rollout is actually more than skepticism. It’s alarm. Montagnier fears that the vaccines and viral variants are intimately related, owing to a condition called antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE), a phenomenon in which viral antibodies may cause viral replication. As his research indicates, “variants will continue to proliferate as a direct result of the vaccines themselves.” On cue, Alpha, Beta and Gamma variants have appeared in the U.K., South Africa and Brazil. We now have a Lambda variant in Peru. The Greek alphabet may eventually be exhausted.

— Article continues below Petition — Canada's Health Minister: Make abortion pill reversal information available Show Petition Text 1382 have signed the petition. Let's get to 2500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Many women who choose to undergo a medical abortion procedure (Mifegymiso in Canada) change their minds having taken the first pill. And now, a safe and effective procedure called abortion pill reversal has been developed to assist these women in an attempt to help them save their pre-born child from the effects of this first pill (Mifepristone). Abortion advocates are currently engaged in a campaign to silence the message that Alliance for Life Ontario is providing women undergoing a medical abortion in Canada, including even calling facts “mis-information”. Our message is that there is a safe, effective (64%-68%) method that may save their child if they have second thoughts after starting the Mifegymiso process. That's why Alliance for Life Ontario and LifeSiteNews are now partnering on this petition: To give Canadian women a second chance at choice! Abortion Pill Reversal is being offered around the world with 2,000 little ones saved to-date. But, in Canada, abortion advocates do not want women to have a second chance at choice! Alliance for Life Ontario's Facebook page has been taken down after erroneous complaints, and now their website abortionpillreversal.ca is being attacked. Women deserve to know the truth about this second chance at choice and to know there are physicians trained and willing to help them try and save their child, if that is their choice. We need your help to let the Minister of Health know that Canadian women do not give up their right to the truth when they choose induced abortion. Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition today! Thank you. FOR MORE INFORMATION: Abortion Pill Reversal - A Second Chance: https://abortionpillreversal.ca/ Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Robert Malone, inventor of the mRNA technology used in these gene therapy vaccines, is now of similar persuasion. We have arrived at a point, he warns, where, owing to antibody-dependent enhancement, the vaccine “is causing the virus to replicate more efficiently.” Alluding to Anthony Fauci’s often contradictory postures about the virus and its mutations, Malone targets “another misleading set of statements from Dr Fauci. The escape mutants that are escaping vaccine selecting pressure are most likely developing in the people that have been vaccinated, not in the unvaccinated.” To claim otherwise is “just another convenient lie.”

We ignore the testimony of the world’s top authorities, in this instance a Nobel Laureate and an inventor of mRNA technology, at our considerable peril. Others among the world’s most reputable epidemiologists, microbiologists and immunologists, like Sucharit Bhakdi, Peter McCullough, Byram Bridle, Peter Doshi, and others, none of whom have ties to government agencies, have also sounded the alarm.

Do the vaccines really do what they are supposed to do? It’s no stretch to regard the issue as moot. It makes sense to suggest that to vaccinate or not to vaccinate should be a personal decision, as I continue to stress, rather than a political or corporate mandate. It is equally sensible to ponder without preconceptions the demonstrable rise in cases among individuals who have been vaccinated and to consult the best, non-aligned professionals who have not invested in predetermined results.

And it is certainly the better part of prudence to set the affidavits of the aforementioned authorities in the field over the protestations of a compliant and suborned media apparatus, the vigorously censoring tech platforms, and the doubtful bona fides of interested parties like Anthony Fauci, the CDC’s Rochelle Walensky, the W.H.O.’s Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and the U.K.’s Imperial College number cruncher and presumed “expert” Neil Ferguson, all of whom have whiffled back and forth since the beginning of the COVID event and whose prognostications have been clearly over-inflated. Their credibility has thus been strained to the breaking point. And, of course, let us not forget that inimitable expert on COVID mitigation, Joe Biden. Caveat emptor.

Reprinted with permission from The Pipeline

Share











