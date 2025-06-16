How should Trump respond to the immigration disaster he inherited from Biden?

Today, we don't know how sending not just the National Guard but the U.S. Marines to Tinseltown is going to go or, in truth, fully why it was ordered.

The nation is facing the possibility that "the buck" stopped stopping here with the autopen presidency of Joe Biden. The phrase, though, was not only popularized by a Democrat president who expanded the federal bureaucracy and might never have meant the phrase the same way the country would like to take it; it might also not apply to Donald Trump either.

Representatives in the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee recently expressed skepticism at Joe Biden’s mental cognizance when using not one but several autopens to sign presidential orders, proclamations, and additional official documents. Among the biggest questions and dangers opened up by a president’s sustained use of an autopen is that if the president weren’t signing his name in adequate cognitive capacity to understand and to write, nor even to be present in person, then who was running the country?

“The buck is somewhere over there,” Joe Biden never said, but it is seeming more likely than ever to be the case.

The Constitution is clear that the executive role is vested in the president. That role is not to be delegated outside of his person during his term. A fundamental violation took place if anyone else were acting as the executive. We are supposed to be able to know unmistakably the actions of the specific person whom We the People elected to the office of president.

As the investigation unfolds concerning Biden being allegedly out of commission during “his” administration, the results traced to his era have been decimating to the republic. Allegedly tens of millions more illegal aliens entered our borders via channels parallel to the lawful immigration process during the Biden presidency. A percentage of them could well be sleeper cells for attacks on the United States of America and may be involved in last week’s and this week’s street unrest.

We also have Democrat rank-and-file citizens who believe that Trump-supporting citizens committed an “insurrection” at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, thanks to Biden’s Justice Department, bias-driven federal prosecutors, and the narrowly constricted flow of information allowed by the former restrictions on the White House press pool.

According to the best information that can currently be gathered, all these disasters for America derived partially from Biden’s watch and also on a potential unseen entity’s watch. That’s not the way the republic is meant to operate.

Consistent autopen is liable to be consistently auto-deadly to the U.S. If only we could prosecute for the betrayals of any and all unseen persons who engaged, with mental capacity, comprehension, and intent, in actually deciding what would be signed by the executive of the United States government.

Not least of the calamities under Biden et al, illegal immigration and communist organizing were so supported by the federal gravy train that foreign aliens and “mostly peaceful activists” were confidently supplied in taking on the LAPD last weekend with fire.

Out of these developments of the absent last administration, grim and serious circumstances have now arisen. The National Guard and the U.S. Marines have been sent to stand ready in the streets of Los Angeles to support Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) missions.

President Donald Trump signs his own orders, by hand, verbally, intentional, on camera, and appears to be in his vested power at the executive branch of the United States government.

If executive power is in fact vested in Donald Trump, then we will be able to say that whatever goes down is on his watch. History could analyze and judge fairly.

However, we must still have vigilance about where “the buck” is, when it comes to operations projecting force out of Washington, D.C.

The numbers of foreign aliens in the southwestern U.S. metropolitan areas is in the many millions, and violent actors waving foreign flags have been significant. The Trump administration in its proper power could be properly deporting and diffusing the agitators.

On the other hand, the U.S. Marines are rarely engaged on U.S. streets. One American’s invasion and national emergency draining our sovereignty and economy is another American’s open borders dream. Considering the Posse Comitatus Act, legal and political tensions could flare into escalated violence in the country the likes of which have scarcely been seen before.

Indeed, violent upheaval and fractionation via lawfare, media propaganda, and street provocation is exactly what communists in the country, and some in influential government agencies adjacent to the president’s power, want to occur.

In the streets of LA and beyond, the United States military supports National Guard and police personnel in maintaining order and carrying out customs and border enforcement. It sounds like back-the-blue patriots are seeing their day arrive. The ostensive mission is to reverse the invasion of illegal aliens, and to bring justice to corrupt officials and street thugs actively aiding and abetting the border crossers who wave foreign nations’ flags as they burn police vehicles.

Is that the mission that’s truly going down, though? If all is above board, then yes. Trump, having regretted not stopping the deadly 2020 riots more resolutely, could be making sure he doesn’t make the same mistake, deploying 700 Marines to the City of Angels to stabilize civil order.

In this view, if the illegals and sympathizers commit violent actions against security forces, ground intelligence will be clear to see. Law enforcement will be swift and effective. Collateral damage will be controlled and minimized. Illegals will be reduced in number by deportation, and self-deporting will accelerate as illegal aliens realize their time to go back has come. Accomplices to illegals will be arrested and tried.

In an alternate plausibility, however, the PR battle could be allowed to go badly. A false flag detonation among residents of the Los Angeles area, the LAPD, or the Marines themselves could be followed by a media storm laying the blame on the commander in chief, the president. More violent cells could activate, and Americans could lose assurance that Trump holds the executive reins. If the people are disgusted, hope for orderly arrests that fortify our border enforcement would decrease. Dividing and lighting a match in a tinderbox are known ways of making a subjugated mess out of a republic.

Citizens of all stripes may be well-advised to keep an eye out for contingents, whether they be left-coast activists, the Pentagon, intelligence agencies, NGOs, a foreign government, or anyone else who mounts attempts to play the White House like a fiddle. If such organizations are effective against the U.S. military and its resolute-in-appearance chief, who would really have been in charge?

“The buck stops here” was highly reassuring for generations that events unfolded under the president’s watch. That is, if it were ever true; it all but certainly was not under Biden. Today, we don’t know how sending not just the National Guard but the U.S. Marines to Tinseltown is going to go or, in truth, fully why it was ordered. The dominos are in place, either for an epic, heroic movie, or a long, heartbreaking one.

