How the Biden admin intends to manipulate ballots in the upcoming election

Biden’s open border policies are intended to import people whose identities can be used to generate ballots, which are then harvested and filled out by Democratic operatives, focusing on creating ballots rather than legitimate votes.

(Conservative Treehouse) — The people behind President Joe Biden that used illegal voter registration, subsequent ballot harvesting, and ultimately corrupt ballot counting to install Biden into office, have threatened to veto any legislation that would impede their election fraud operation.

By now we should all know the essential process being deployed. This is the reason for the open border policies.

The Biden administration (DHS) is not “importing democrat voters.” Instead, DHS is importing people, names, that allows the state fraud process to generate ballots. This is an important distinction.

The migrants will not use the ballots. The DNC harvesters will collect them, fill them out (Team Obama), then the precinct workers will scan them and count them (Team Clyburn). Illegals don’t need to vote. They only need to exist to create a ballot.

When people say the voter fraud issue has not been proven in the courts, there is another important distinction. Here is a typical example of such court cases:

Were the 400,000 ballots accurately counted?

COUNTY: Yes.

COUNTY: Yes. Were the 400,000 ballots accurately matched to 400,000 voter registration rolls?

COUNTY: Yes

COUNTY: Yes Were the 400,000 voter registrations legal?

COUNTY: Um, that’s not our job.

That’s the game. The game is rigged.

The people in charge of making sure voter registration rolls are legal and accurate have a vested interest in making sure the voter registration rolls are not legal and accurate.

The difference between “ballots” and “votes” is previously explained here and absolutely critical to understand before moving forward.

Thankfully, a large percentage of conservatives, intellectually honest independents, and even some establishment republican donors, have read our research and are now starting to have the votes vs. ballots conversation. That understanding is critical, because any conversation that does not accurately identify and accept the problem is futile.

The importance of electoral rolls

As we saw from the California initiation point (Motor/Voter), in order to most effectively use the mass distribution of ballots as an electioneering process you first need a massive state secretary voter file in order to generate physical ballots.

Remember, votes require people – ballots require systems. However, those systems need a physical person for attribution of the ballot. That’s where the import of people, the open border, comes in.

Any institutional system that can link people into the SoS system to generate a larger registration file for ballot distribution is a net positive. The key point is not to generate voters, the key is to generate ballots – the more the better. Mass printing of ballots is the origin of the electioneering process.

Any state or federal system that links a physical identity to the secretary of state voter rolls is good. Any system, like the USPS postal change of address system, that would remove physical identities from the state voter rolls is not useful. The goal is to maximize the number of systems that generate registration, that eventually generates ballots.

Beyond the driver’s license issue, it’s everything. Sign up for public assistance, get registered to vote. Sign up for state benefits, get registered to vote. Sign up for a state ID, get registered to vote. Sign up for state college, get registered to vote. Sign up for a grant, get registered to vote. Sign up for unemployment, get registered to vote. Sign up for any state system and get registered to vote. Get married, change names, change addresses, etc., that’s how the voter rolls expand and that’s how the massive distribution of ballots is created.

The corrupt state and federal governments through DHS and the DOJ then fight against anything, any effort, any process, that would purge voter rolls or fix incorrect voting rolls. To use the new electioneering system, the system operators need ballots created, they no longer need votes. They need ballots.

Downstream from this process is where you find the “ballot submission assistance” programs. This is where the local community networks, regional activist groups and widespread community organizers come into play. Instead of advertising or the previous electioneering systems around candidate promotion and Get Out The Vote (GOTV) efforts, the majority of donations to the DNC are now used in the ballot assistance programs.

Keep in mind, the origin of the ballots starts with expanded voter rolls. The rolls contain the registry status of people, regardless of their accuracy or inaccuracy.

I recently asked Catherine Englebrecht, founder of True the Vote, the following question:

Give me your best guess. Can we vote in large enough quantities to beat the DNC ballot creation system currently underway using illegal aliens?

Here is her response:

Yes, but we need three things: No polling place left unmanned. Eyes/Cameras on drop boxes Courage to fight My team is working nonstop on No. 1 and No. 2; No. 3 is the most important. We can do this.

Keep fighting.

ATTENTION!🚨 Important election integrity update and call to action from @TrueTheVote founder Catherine Engelbrecht! Please share!🚨 pic.twitter.com/O94UK6qUtO — True the Vote (@TrueTheVote) July 8, 2024

This is a more accurate description of what happens regarding voter fraud https://t.co/4HdoABTEB5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2024

Reprinted with permission from Conservative Treehouse.

