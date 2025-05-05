How the Canadian border has been captured by transgender ideology

(LifeSiteNews) — The Canada Border Services Agency has a range of policies to ensure the privacy and security of travelers crossing the border. One is that any strip searches—which can be conducted if the border guards believe people are hiding something on their persons—must be conducted by an officer of the same sex as the traveler or, if an officer of the same sex is not available, another suitable person of the same sex.

It is fair to wonder how this policy might be impacted by the Canada Border Services Agency’s new, “LGBT-informed” policies which, according to a report from Juno News, “allow new recruits to wear male or female uniforms, regardless of their biological sex.” A new recruitment package shared with the independent media outlet True North revealed that “the federal agency in charge of border control also allows uniformed officers to wear both ‘male’ and ‘female’ uniform components at the same time.”

In other words, if Canada’s border guards wish to engage in crossdressing on the job, this is explicitly endorsed by the Canadian government in written policy. According to Juno News:

A closer look at the February 2025 updated CBSA’s candidate information package shows a section highlighting a number of initiatives designed to promote an “inclusive and diverse organization.” These initiatives include gender-neutral washrooms, the inclusion of preferred pronouns in employee email signatures, and allowing uniformed officers to mix and match gender-specific uniforms. The CBSA now also offers training for frontline officers that includes 2SLGBTQI+ scenarios with actors, maintains multiple 2SLGBTQI+ advisory committees, and recognizes both “Pride Season” and “Public Service Pride Week.” The agency also boasts a dedicated “2SLGBTQI+ Champion” to represent these interests across all levels of its operations.

One of the most significant unreported on stories of the past decade of Canadian government is the extent to which federal policy has been shaped through partnerships with LGBT activists NGOs, which have sought to reshape government in their own image. In the case of the Canada Border Services Agency, a partnership with the group Serving with Pride apparently prompted the changes. SWB describes itself thusly:

The vision of Serving with Pride is one of an optimized work environment including diversity, integrity, awareness and equity of 2SLGBTQ+ employees within policing, corrections and criminal justice professions, where there are no barriers, stereotypes or bias AND positive policing, corrections and criminal justice systems where organizations are sensitive to the unique needs of the 2SLGBTQ+ community and consistently build bridges to better understand and serve them.

In short, SWB encourages law enforcement to view the world through rainbow-colored glasses. One of their explicitly stated goals is to “encourage, advance and promote 2SLGBTQ+ policing,” whatever that is. Another aspect of SWB’s mission is to support “corrections and criminal justice personnel to be ‘out’ in the workplace”; this apparently includes the endorsement of crossdressing for border guards.

READ: Viganò tells Bannon the conclave’s authority is ‘compromised’ because of Bergoglio’s reign

According to Juno News, the CBSA’s “facility in Rigaud, Quebec, has already installed gender-neutral washrooms, and other government buildings are expected to follow suit” and the “changes reflect trends seen across Canada’s federal institutions under nearly a decade of Liberal rule.” As I noted in previous column, the mainstream press mocked True North for asking Prime Minister Mark Carney about his views on gender—but the worldviews of our politicians have a direct impact on real-world policy on virtually every level.

It isn’t just the big pieces of legislation that change a country. It is the top-down imposition of gender ideology on every single government institution that impacts the daily lives of Canadians. The Trudeau decade saw the Canadian government transition into an enforcer of LGBT ideology. Prime Minister Mark Carney will likely bring more of the same.

READ: Matt Walsh tells Tucker Carlson homosexual adoption is an ‘abomination’

Share











