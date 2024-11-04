How the corruption of Democrat elites enabled the rise of Donald Trump

Democrats never stop to consider just how much their party elites have contributed to the rise of Donald Trump in American politics. The emotion they call 'hate' is more accurately described as resentment of the abuse inflicted by society's elites.

(Courageous Discourse) — It’s long been observed that the opposite of love is not indifference, but hate. I thought of this yesterday when someone sent me an essay titled “I Hate Hate,” by fellow Substack author Elliot Kirschner. What seems to have triggered Mr. Kirschner to write his essay were bad jokes told by Tony Hinchcliffe – one of 30 speakers at a recent Trump rally in Madison Square Garden. To be sure, Hinchcliffe’s joke about Puerto Rico wasn’t funny, and the comedian’s participation in the rally strikes me as yet another example of how Trump and his people make needless trouble for themselves and their supporters.

However, instead of writing rational criticism of Hinchcliffe’s bad jokes and the stupidity of the Trump campaign for including him in the lineup, Mr. Kirschner wrote a diatribe based on his assertion that hate lies at the heart of Trump’s campaign.

This campaign is fueled by hate – hate for diversity, for progress, for women, for democracy, for expertise, for facts, for the truth itself. At its center is a pathetic, egotistical would-be dictator, fueled by his own petty, self-serving hatreds. The word ‘hate’ originates from the Old English hata, meaning ‘enemy’ or ‘opponent.’ Its roots lie in the divide between ‘us’ and ‘them’ – in the act of othering. But real hate isn’t a game; it can mean life or death, sometimes on unimaginable scales.

As the author states in his title, he too is in the grip of hate, and it clouds his ability to make rational assessments of candidate Trump and the popular emotions he taps into.

People who strongly identify themselves as Democrats never stop to consider just how much their party elites have contributed to the rise of Donald Trump in American politics. The emotion they call “hate” is more accurately described as resentment – that is, the resentment of common people who perceive that they have long been abused by their society’s elites.

The spawning of candidate Trump happened shortly before the 2008 presidential election, in the darkest days of the 2008 financial crisis, when Citibank executive Michael Froman wrote an e-mail to Barack Obama’s advisory team in which he proposed Obama’s entire cabinet.

When WikiLeaks revealed this in 2016, it struck me as one of the most extraordinary acts of corruption in American history. Citibank, which had played a key role in the mortgage-backed securities fraud that caused the financial crisis, would soon not only enjoy immunity from prosecution by Obama’s Attorney General Eric Holder, it would also be the largest beneficiary of U.S. Treasury and Federal Reserve largesse in in the Great Backdoor Bailout of Wall Street Fat Cats. This spectacular act of legalized corruption was noted by the former Federal Reserve official Andrew Huszar in his 2013 Wall Street Journal piece “Confessions of a Quantitative Easer.”

Innumerable commentators about financial crises in history have observed that if the financial class is never punished for its dangerous excesses, it will inevitably result in popular resentment and the perception that the political system is rigged for the benefit of the rich. This will in turn lead to the rise of a populist candidate who taps into popular resentment.

Following a financial crisis, it is therefore imperative to punish financial executives who committed acts of fraud. And yet, as the Intercept noted in a 2016 piece, Eric Holder did not prosecute a single major Wall Street executive.

In this same spirit, one of the first things Hillary Clinton did between her tenure as Obama’s secretary of state and her presidential campaign was earn millions of dollars giving private speeches to Goldman Sachs executives in which she made statements that seemed directly inspired by Machiavelli’s Prince. This PR disaster for the Democrats was also revealed by a 2016 WikiLeaks e-mail publication. Again the message was clear: as soon as Clinton announced she was running for president, she started raking it in from fat cat supporters like Goldman Sachs.

READ: Like Reagan, Trump isn’t controlled by the DC uniparty or the globalist elite

The DNC recognized the PR disaster of the WikiLeaks dump, which is why it changed the subject from the content of the e-mails by fabricating the biggest hoax in American political history – namely, the Trump Russian Collusion Hoax. Why address the stupendous corruption on display in the WikiLeaks e-mails when you can mesmerize the public with a massive lie about Russian perfidy in league with Donald Trump?

For my part, I found the Russian Collusion Hoax, which tortured the psyche of the American people for years, to be the most loathsome dirty trick ever performed by the DNC. I also strongly suspect that this hoax is connected with the mysterious murder of Seth Rich in the summer of 2016.

In a similar spirit, Hillary Clinton couldn’t resist accepting massive contributions to her Clinton Foundation from all manner of shady billionaires such as the Ukrainian oligarch, Victor Pinchuk. As was noted in a 2016 New York Times piece:

Victor Pinchuk, a steel magnate whose father-in-law, Leonid Kuchma, was president of Ukraine from 1994 to 2005, has directed between $10 million and $25 million to the foundation. He has lent his private plane to the Clintons and traveled to Los Angeles in 2011 to attend Mr. Clinton’s star-studded 65th birthday celebration.

My Democrat friends have asked me why I am so suspicious of U.S. government relations with Ukraine. I reply by sending them this report from their beloved New York Times.

Last but not least was the DNC’s deliberate decision to promote Donald Trump in the 2016 Republican Primary with its so-called Pied Piper Strategy. As the liberal publication Salon noted in a 2016 piece “How the Hillary Clinton campaign deliberately ‘elevated’ Donald Trump with its ‘pied piper’ strategy“:

Republican Donald Trump, a far-right demagogue who campaigned on a slew of bigoted, xenophobic policies, has won the 2016 presidential election in a shocking victory few people predicted. What was not often acknowledged in Trump’s heated race against Democrat Hillary Clinton, however, was how her campaign fueled his rise to power. An email recently released by the whistleblowing organization WikiLeaks shows how the Clinton campaign and Democratic Party bear direct responsibility for propelling the bigoted billionaire to the White House. In its self-described ‘pied piper’ strategy, the Clinton campaign proposed intentionally cultivating extreme right-wing presidential candidates, hoping to turn them into the new ‘mainstream of the Republican Party’ in order to try to increase Clinton’s chances of winning.

The exact same people who formulated the DNC’s “Pied Piper Strategy” never grow weary of telling us that Trump poses “a grave threat to democracy.” If that is the case, why in hell did the DNC deliberately elevate him as a candidate?

The single most destructive act of Democrat Party leadership is the deliberate cultivation of Trump Derangement Syndrome in order to distract attention from the weakness, vice, venality, and corruption of Democrat elites. Trump Derangement Syndrome is closely related to Russian Derangement Syndrome, and the DNC married these two psychoses with its Trump Russian Collusion Hoax.

We now live in a country in which tens of millions of people are so blinded by violent hatred for Donald Trump that they are no longer able to perform a rational evaluation of anything pertaining to politics. I believe that this hate is infinitely more destructive and dangerous that the so-called “hate” that Elliot Kirschner attributed to Tony Hinchcliffe’s bad jokes at the Trump rally.

Reprinted with permission from Courageous Discourse.

Share











