How the error of Christian Zionism arose from a Rothschild-funded Bible translation

The Rothschild family and their allies funded a false interpretation of the Bible that would deceive Christians into identifying Israel as an instrument of God when, in reality, it was intended to become the capital of a godless New World Order.

(LifeSiteNews) — In view of the imminent threat of extinction faced by the Palestinian Arabs in Gaza, a number of traditional Catholics have warned against the error of so-called Christian Zionism, which identifies the Jewish people with the secular state of Israel and asserts that the state of Israel is anointed by God. More and more Catholics are becoming aware of the fact that the secular state of Israel was the brain-child of the Rothschild family and their allies who deliberately funded and fostered a false interpretation of the Bible that would deceive Christians into identifying the state of Israel as an anointed instrument of God when, in reality, it was intended to become the capital of a godless New World Order.

In this article, we will see that the single most effective means to this end employed by the Rothschilds and their allies was a translation and commentary on the Bible that falsely extended God’s blessings upon Israel under the Old Covenant to a secular association of Jewish people who rejected the New Covenant. This translation and commentary was the Scofield Bible, published by the Rothschild-owned Oxford University Press at the end of the 19th century.

We will also see that the Scofield Bible not only provided a false scriptural basis for Christian Zionism. It also provided a false reconciliation between the “long ages” of Lyellian geology and Darwinian evolution and the sacred history of Genesis through the so-called “gap theory” which claimed to discover a “gap” between Genesis 1:1 and Genesis 1:2 that could accommodate the long ages of molecules to man evolution. By deceiving huge numbers of Protestants and Catholics into embracing some form of Christian Zionism and some kind of “long ages” alternative to the traditional Catholic reading of Genesis, the Scofield Bible and its promoters paved the way for Teilhard de Chardin’s “better Christianity” based on evolution that has become the “spirituality” of the New World Order.

It is an axiom of authentic Catholic spirituality that a founder who is an unrepentant moral monster can only bring forth monstrosities. The man chosen by the Rothschilds and their allies to corrupt the thinking of Christians so as to pave the way for a godless state of Israel proved himself an accomplished liar long before he was chosen for that task. In the words of researcher T.J. Smith:

Scofield started out as a crooked Kansas lawyer and politician. In 1881, the Atchison Globe reported: ‘C. I. Schofield [sic], who was appointed United States District Attorney for Kansas in 1873, and who turned out worse than any other Kansas official, is now a Campbellite preacher in Missouri. His wife and two children live in Atchison. He contributes nothing to their support except good advice.’ That same year, the Topeka Daily Capital published this: ‘Cyrus I. Schofield [sic], formerly of Kansas, late lawyer, politician and shyster generally, has come to the surface again, and promises once more to gather around himself that halo of notoriety that has made him so prominent in the past. The last personal knowledge that Kansans have had of this peer among scalawags, was when about four years ago, after a series of forgeries and confidence games, he left the state and a destitute family and took refuge in Canada. For a time he kept undercover, nothing being heard of him until within the past two years when he turned up in St. Louis, where he had a wealthy widowed sister living who has generally come to the front and squared up Cyrus’ little follies and foibles by paying good round sums of money. Within the past year, however, Cyrus committed a series of St. Louis forgeries that could not be settled so easily, and the erratic young gentleman was compelled to linger in the St. Louis jail for a period of six months.’ However, court cases against Scofield were inexplicably dropped. As Joseph M. Canfield, who is probably Scofield’s most thorough biographer, noted: ‘The very sudden dropping of the criminal charges without proper adjudication suggests that Scofield’s career was in the hands of someone who had clout…’ Scofield immersed himself in Darby’s teachings and made rapid ecclesiastical progress: by 1881 he was already pastoring in St. Louis, despite having no seminary training or religious education. In 1882, Scofield moved to Dallas and began an extended term as pastor of the First Congregational Church. Possibly this move was necessitated because his criminal past and familial irresponsibility were too well known in the Kansas-Missouri region. As Rev. John S. Torell wrote: ‘There were a number of wealthy and political power brokers in the membership of the First Congregational Church in Dallas. … I do know that most churches in the United States are heavily infested with Freemasons. George Bannerman Dealey was a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church in the later part of his life. But he was also heavily involved in the occult, majoring in the Scottish Rite of Masonry with a 33rd degree and active as a Shriner, and was also a member of the Red Cross of Constantine. Most likely he had a hand in getting Cyrus into Masonic circles and particularly the Lotos Club in New York.’ Meanwhile, back in Kansas … in 1883, Scofield’s wife Leontine, and her children, were granted a divorce on the grounds of abandonment. Within six months of the divorce, Scofield married a new wife, Hettie. The apostle Paul wrote to Timothy, ‘But if any provide not for his own, and especially for those of his own house, he hath denied the faith, and is worse than an infidel’ (1 Tim 5:8). Scofield’s fans gave him a free pass on this teaching and, big surprise, the Scofield Reference Bible makes no commentary on this verse. Although Scofield became quite wealthy from his reference Bible, there is no evidence that he ever shared his riches with his abandoned family, or ever made restitution to the people whom he had defrauded in Kansas and Missouri. By 1892 Cyrus began using the title ‘Dr. Scofield.’ However, there is no evidence Scofield ever received a doctorate. He never attended a college or seminary. Again, this deceit was performed to erase any ‘red flags’ from those doubting his new version of the Scriptures.

Separating the wheat of truth from the chaff of error

The success of the Scofield Bible and its promoters in winning over tens of millions of Protestants to the false theology of Christian Zionism demonstrates the necessity of Catholic Tradition to preserve the correct interpretation of Sacred Scripture. Neither Christian Zionism nor the “gap theory” could find any foundation in the sacred liturgy or in the writings of the Church Fathers. Consequently, neither one of these errors could gain any traction among Catholics, as long as Church leaders and theologians practiced a traditional approach to biblical exegesis.

With the acceptance of evolution by most Catholic intellectuals during the first half of the 20th century, however, most theologians adopted the modernist mindset, which held that doctrines could evolve in ways that contradicted their previous formulations – like the new doctrine on the intrinsic evil of capital punishment which contradicts the authoritative teaching of Pope Innocent III in a profession of faith that he required of the Waldensian heretics before they could be received into the Church.

One source of confusion for traditional Catholics derives from the fact that while God did not positively will the erection of a secular state of Israel, He did foresee and foretell the return of the Jewish people to the Holy Land and their final conversion to faith in the New Covenant. In an excellent summary of the patristic teaching on the conversion of the Jews before the end of the world, author Michael Vlach cites Fr. Denis Fahey who

gives the names of theologians through the twelfth century who believed ‘that the Jews will be converted.’ The list includes Tertullian, Origen, St. Hillary, St. Ambrose, St. John Chrysostom, St. Jerome, St. Cyril of Alexandria, St. Prosper of Aquitaine, Cassiodorus, Preniasius, St. Gregory the Great, St. Isidore, Venerable Bede, St. Anselm, St. Peter Damian, and St. Bernard…

According to Fr. Fahey, in his work The Kingship of Christ and the Conversion of the Jewish Nation, the view that “the Jews will be converted … towards the end of the world can be proved from the texts of the Fathers, century by century.” Moreover, Vlach rightly points out that

the Salvation of the Jews, as expected by the early church theologians, was not merely a trickle of believing Jews throughout history but an eschatological event that took place with the prophesied comings of Elijah, Antichrist, and Jesus. For early theologians, the salvation of Israel would be a spectacular ‘last days’ occurrence.

St. Augustine summed up the view of many of the Church Fathers when he wrote:

The time will come, the end of the world will come, and all Israel shall believe; not they who now are, but their children who shall then be. … The following events shall come to pass, as we have learned: Elias the Tishbite shall come; the Jews shall believe; Antichrist shall persecute; Christ shall judge; the dead shall rise; the good and the wicked shall be separated; the world shall be burned and renewed.

Rightly interpreted in light of the Fathers, the Scriptures that predict the return of large numbers of Jews to the Holy Land before the rise of the final Antichrist bear witness to their divine inspiration, since, humanly speaking, few things were less likely to occur in the context of the world situation during most of the last 2,000 years.

Theistic evolution: The religion of the Antichrist

In his excellent summary of the patristic teaching on the final conversion of the Jews, Vlach highlights the Fathers’ conviction that the final Antichrist would initially deceive the Jews. He writes:

Cyril of Jerusalem (c. 315-3 86), when discussing events regarding ‘the end of the world drawing near,’ discussed the coming of the Antichrist and his temporary deception of the Jews. … the Antichrist will deceive ‘the Jews by the lying signs and wonders of his magical deceit, until they believe he is the expected Christ. …’ Thus, for Cyril, the coming Antichrist would deceive the Jews for a time until they believed in Jesus. John Chrysostom (349-407), who often made harsh statements against the Jews, still believed in a future salvation of the Jews. He linked the coming salvation of the Jews with the coming of Elijah: ‘[Elijah] the Tishbite comes before that other [second] advent … And what is this reason? That when He is come, He may persuade the Jews to believe in Christ, and that they may not all utterly perish at His coming. Wherefore He too, guiding them on to that remembrance, saith, ‘And he shall restore all things’; that is, shall correct the unbelief of the Jews that are then in being.’

According to Chrysostom, the coming of Elijah means “the conversion of the Jews.”

Just as Christian Zionism paved the way for the Antichrist by persuading Christians to cooperate with godless international financiers and power brokers in the erection of a godless secular state of Israel, so the denial of the sacred history of Genesis paved the way for the “new theology” of the Antichrist based on evolution, whereby the words and liturgical actions of traditional Christianity acquire a new, totally contradictory meaning, which allows the Antichrist to offer his followers freedom from the constraints of the natural law and the traditional doctrines of the Catholic faith to enjoy demonically-induced spiritual experiences that confirm them in a state of spiritual and moral blindness.

Like a new Arius, Father Teilhard de Chardin replaced the traditional reading of the sacred history of Genesis with his “new Christianity,” based on evolution. One of Teilhard’s favorite themes was that the evolution of the individual man had come to an end and had given way to a collective evolution of mankind. According to Teilhard, this collective evolution requires the erection of some kind of global government that will guide mankind to its ultimate fulfillment. Both of these themes appear in the Vatican II document Gaudium et Spes, which boldly asserted that the eradication of war “requires the establishment of some universal public authority … endowed with the effective power to safeguard, on behalf of all, security, regard for justice and respect for rights.”

The traditional teaching of the Church has always been that the tranquility of order is achieved through the social reign of Christ the King, and not through merely human efforts or institutions. However, after Gaudium et Spes, Pope Paul VI hailed the United Nations as a the “last great hope for concord and peace” and exhorted the world to “let unanimous trust in this institution grow, let its authority increase.” Pope St. John Paul II reinforced this new attitude, expressing the “esteem of the Apostolic See and the Catholic Church for this institution” and hailing the United Nations as “a great instrument for harmonizing and coordinating international life.”

That the “coordination of international life” by the United Nations might not be favorable to the glory of God or to His Church has become increasingly apparent, as the various agencies of the United Nations use their moral authority and financial resources to advance the anti-culture of death, promoting godless sex education, sexual immorality, abortifacient contraception and abortion, while hailing as “rights” sins which cry out to heaven for vengeance and undermining traditional morality throughout the world. To make matters worse, the champions of global government have intensified their efforts to enforce these “rights” through an International Criminal Court which will have authority over the whole world.

Theistic evolution and the New World Order

According to Teilhard de Chardin, the evolution of consciousness and global government must be accompanied by a new religion that will bring all prior religions to their fulfillment. Teilhard even waxed poetic over the exciting evolutionary breakthroughs that could be achieved as man – dare we add, through his enlightened global government? – discovers how to manipulate his “biological” makeup to assist in his own evolution. Enraptured by the possibilities opened up by atomic fission and the detonation of the first atomic bomb, Teilhard asked:

Was it not simply the first act, even a mere prelude, in a series of fantastic events which, having afforded us access to the heart of the atom, would lead us on to overthrow, one by one, the many other strongholds which science is already besieging? The vitalization of matter by the creation of super-molecules. The remodeling of the human organism by means of hormones. Control of heredity and sex by manipulation of genes and chromosomes. The readjustment and internal liberation of our souls by direct action upon springs gradually brought to light by psychoanalysis. The arousing and harnessing of the unfathomable intellectual and effective powers still latent in the human mass.

In the 50 years since The Future of Mankind was published, the world has seen plenty of “remodeling of the human organism by means of hormones” in the form of birth control pills – resulting in the deaths of half a billion tiny children each year by conservative estimates, ten times the number of children murdered in surgical abortions. During the same period, the world has witnessed an orgy of “control of heredity and sex” not so much by the manipulation of genes as by the destruction of tens of millions of little girls (for the crime of being girls) and of children of both sexes for the crime of having some real or imagined genetic defect.

The dangerous mRNA genetic therapy forced on hundreds of millions of people during the recent Coronamania constitutes a further fulfillment of Fr. Teilhard’s perverse prophetic vision. And as to the “liberation of our souls” through “psychoanalysis,” there is no doubt that the psychologist and psychiatrist have replaced the priest and confessor as the liberators of souls, offering secular humanist counseling and drugs in place of Catholic teaching and the life-giving sacraments. Moreover, the fulfillment of Teilhard’s vision has been accomplished in large part through the work of that “last great hope for concord and peace,” the United Nations.

‘Evolution straight to the divine’

Since “the stuff of which grace is made is strictly biological,” in Teilhard’s system, it is not a gift of participation in the divine nature, conferred upon our first parents at creation or restored to souls through baptism. It is a by-product of evolution. Even Christ is “saved by evolution” since His Incarnation is a product of the same evolutionary process by which He, according to Teilhard, evolves the entire universe to its cosmic fulfillment. Indeed, in this system, even atheists participate in the evolutionary process which propels them along with adherents of the Catholic religion towards the “Omega point.” Of Marxism and Christianity, Teilhard wrote:

The two extremes confronting us at the moment, the Marxist and the Christian, each a convinced believer in his own particular doctrine … [must be] we must suppose, fundamentally inspired with an equal faith in Man. … Is it not incontestable that despite all ideological differences they will eventually, in some manner, come together on the same summit? … for in the nature of things everything that is faith must rise, and everything that rises must converge.

This brand of Teilhardian theistic evolutionism has become the predominant religious belief of the champions of global government and a New World Order. Transpersonal psychologist Ken Wilber, a favorite of such globalist luminaries as Bill Clinton and Al Gore, has become one of the most widely translated academic authors in the United States by peddling an elaborated version of Teilhard’s theistic evolutionary religion. Wilber credits Teilhard with hastening the Western world’s acceptance of the most important shift in modern thought – from:

The idea of history as devolution (or Fall from God) … [to the idea] of history as evolution (or a growth toward God) … Evolution is simply Spirit-in-action, God in the making, and that making is destined to carry all of us straight to the Divine.

The appeal of this way of thinking to powerful individuals and groups seeking a justification for harsh measures deemed necessary to hasten mankind’s “growth toward God” appears starkly in the statements of Adolf Eichmann at the end of his life. As Hitler’s choice to implement the “final solution” and eliminate as many Jews as possible, Eichmann was kidnapped from South America after the Second World War and taken to Israel to stand trial for crimes against humanity. As he awaited execution, he was interviewed several times by a Lutheran pastor who sought to reconcile him with God before his death. Eichmann repeatedly dismissed the pastor’s call to faith and repentance, arguing that he believed in the god of evolution who had used millions of years of struggle for existence to evolve the first human beings. Rather than take responsibility for his part in the murder of hundreds of thousands of human beings, Eichmann insisted that such actions were an inevitable part of the evolutionary process which would be overcome, not through repentance and conversion to a new life in Christ, but through evolution, which would gradually transform human nature, willy-nilly, over aeons of time.

Reading the works of Wilber and his fellow travelers brings home how much the architects of the New World Order resemble Eichmann and his Nazi colleagues in their willingness to use whatever means will achieve their evolutionary ends. The cooperation of Church leaders in the establishment of a godless global government supported by a Teilhardian one-world religion is suicidal; it shockingly demonstrates what Sister Lucia of Fatima referred to as the “diabolical disorientation” of our times.

There are undoubtedly many reasons why Our Lady of Fatima chose to appear as Our Lady of Mount Carmel in her final apparition to the three shepherd children. One reason was surely to connect the fulfillment of her promises to the return of St. Elijah in the days of the final Antichrist and to the final conversion of the Jews to the holy Catholic faith. Her apparition as Our Lady of Mount Carmel also underscored her plea to all her children to wear the Brown Scapular as a sign of consecration to Jesus through her Immaculate Heart. A third reason can be derived from the very meaning of “Carmel,” which in Hebrew denotes “the garden” or “vineyard” “of God.”

Indeed, it is by living our consecration to Jesus through Mary in every thought, word, and action, as symbolized by wearing the Brown Scapular, that we will obtain the Triumph of the Immaculate Heart that will usher in the social reign of Christ Our King throughout the world. In the subsequent era of peace, the defeat of the global revolution against God will give way to a restoration of all things in Christ, so that even our relationship with creation will be healed and the earth will once again become – not perfectly, but to a considerable extent – a “Carmel,” a “Garden of God,” before the advent of the final Antichrist, the Second Coming of Jesus, the Final Judgment, and the end of the world.

Hugh Owen is the convert son of Sir David Owen, the first Secretary General of International Planned Parenthood Federation. He is also the founder and director of the Kolbe Center for the Study of Creation, the producer of the DVD series “Foundations Restored,” which provides a comprehensive defense of the traditional Catholic doctrine of creation from the perspective of theology, philosophy and natural science and which exposes the fatal flaws in the molecules-to-man evolution hypothesis in its theistic and atheistic forms. He can be reached through the Kolbe website www.kolbecenter.org or through the Foundations Restored website where the first two episodes of the DVD series can be viewed gratis: www.foundationsrestored.com

