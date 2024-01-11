How the genocide case against Israel could upend the narratives of the globalist order

Even the most sophisticated propaganda machine in the world cannot conceal the horror in Gaza. A decision to pursue the charge of genocide would be a major loss for the Israeli government – and the global system which backs it.

(LifeSiteNews) — The International Court of Justice is convening Thursday to decide whether Israel will answer charges of genocide over its current and historical treatment of the Palestinians.

The case, brought by the government of South Africa in December 2023, is not only detailed, but is supported in the main by the words and deeds of the Israeli state. In an application for a swift “provisional” intervention by the court, the case argues “acts and omissions by Israel … are genocidal in character, as they are committed with the requisite specific intent … to destroy Palestinians in Gaza as a part of the broader Palestinian national, racial and ethnic group.”

If this argument is deemed to have merit by the court, the consequences for Israel and its global allies will be immediate: the court will issue an order for Israel to halt its assault on Gaza pending a judgment, which may take years.

As a result, it is not only Israel’s reputation which will suffer. The whole global system funded by its several industries of death faces a degree of shame and condemnation which may signal a sea change in world affairs.

The court and the case

Like the International Criminal Court, the ICJ is based in The Hague – in the Netherlands. Unlike the ICC, it cannot sentence individuals for the crime of genocide, but its verdicts carry influence with the 193 members of the United Nations.

It describes itself as “the principal judicial organ of the U.N.” That an arm of this organization could be used to utterly discredit the closest ally of the United States is itself an indication of how the global system is no longer functioning as it once would.

The U.S. has lost control of the U.N., and though its court has no power to punish states it finds guilty, any movement towards a case of intentional genocide would reduce Israel and its allies to pariah status. Israel is frequently cited as the “greatest ally” of the United States.

The case is brought by the government of South Africa, which has neither forgotten nor forgiven Israel for its support of the former apartheid regime in their nation – which the U.N. and many rights groups, together with a former head of Mossad, claim is continued in Israel.

The South African case charges that “the conduct of Israel – through its state organs, state agents, and other persons and entities acting on its instructions or under its direction, control or influence – in relation to Palestinians in Gaza, is in violation of its obligations under the genocide convention.”

Following the legal mechanisms pursued by the South Africans, the court does not have to decide on any of the charges today. If it agrees that any of the actions of the Israelis fall within the definition of genocide, then it will issue an order to freeze the conflict as these charges are fully investigated.

Self-incrimination

Much of the evidence for the charge of genocide is quoted directly from Israeli officials, including the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. On page 61, the case proceeds to cite many examples of “direct and public incitement to commit genocide by Israeli state officials.”

These officials include the Israeli leader, the head of the Israeli army, and the extremist Zionist ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

It is telling that a central plank of the global system – rights-based activism – has been turned against Israel. The method of advancing “human rights” as a means of dissolving social cohesion and sovereignty is one practied by NGOs such as the Soros-funded Open Society Foundations.

In this case, human rights are not presented in a serious manner, but are simply a means of marketing abortion alongside sexual and identitarian extremism – whose promotion destroys social bonds and replaces nations with antagonistic, self-centered factions.

The South African case by contrast does not only allege the willful and organized destruction of human life, but is a crucial departure from the established routine of using rights as cover for an anti-life agenda.

A major player in the global system will have these words defined not by a captive media, but by comparison with reality. This is not an argument that any system of information control, however sophisticated, can hope to win.

A record of death-dealing

Netanyahu’s government has strong form in promoting death and destruction as a force for good. On abortion, and in its world-leading COVID “vaccination” program, the Netanyahu government has proven its dedication to a death cult agenda shared by the depopulationist factions of globalism.

Following the U.S. Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade in June 2022, which resulted in stronger measures to defend the preborn, Israel made abortion pills freely available.

Netanyahu personally canceled a domestic program to develop a non-mRNA treatment for COVID-19, reversing a previous decision. On his orders a reported 100 percent of Israelis were then injected with the notoriously dangerous Pfizer BioNtech “vaccine.”

Professor Shmuel Shapira, who headed the canceled project, spoke out in 2022 to warn Israelis of the dangers not only of the mRNA injections, but also that presented by those such as Netanyahu who assured them they were safe.

Why was this done? According to Shapira, for reasons which bear no regard for human life: “My advice is to follow the ego, the interests and the money.”

Those interests lead beyond Netanyahu, to an international order threatened both by the failure and success of this case in the International Court of Justice.

The price of defeat or the cost of victory

A decision to pursue the charge of genocide would be a major loss for the Israeli government – and the global system which backs it. Should Israel lose, it will be internationally isolated, leading to intense pressure to halt its war in Gaza – and move towards some peaceful settlement.

Should it win, it faces the prospect of annihilation as its continued actions will likely spark a war none can hope to contain. Both outcomes are a nightmare for a global system whose close cooperation with Israel is instrumental in its chief business model: regime change.

This system, led in the U.S. by a faction of neoconservatives which has effectively captured American foreign policy, is one which partners devastation abroad with the destruction of freedom at home.

So far, power has been preserved by the imposition of a severe system of propaganda, censorship, and the suspension of liberties trialed heavily under lockdown and constantly refined in the selling of the war in Ukraine.

That system of control has now failed. Even the most sophisticated propaganda machine in the world cannot conceal the horror in Gaza. The trial of Israel is already a verdict against the censorship-industrial complex, which has for years presented the destruction of life, of nations, of your liberties, your religion and your heritage and homeland as progress.

Judgment day may still be years away. Yet the writing is already on the wall. Whatever the court decides today or in the coming weeks – or years – the empire of lies is losing the battle against reality. Should the court decide that a case of genocide is merited, it makes for a loss which may well save the world from disaster.

