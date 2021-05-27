How to overcome the pressure to get a COVID vaccine

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

May 27, 2021 (True Whole Human) — Recently a friend of mine who adamantly did NOT want to get a COVID vaccine, did so anyway because of pressure from her peers and her employer.

For any of you who feel pressured to get a COVID jab and feel like it’s becoming impossible to say no, I’ve got your back.

Before I’m done you will:

Understand why vaccine mandates and coercion are illegal. Have a practical way to converse about your decision to opt-out. Feel confident in your decision, and (I hope) feel emboldened to speak up.

Side note: In case you missed my recent article on 18 reasons I won’t be getting a COVID vaccine, you might check it out if you want additional talking points beyond what's below.

Dealing with employer & school mandates

If I were an employee or student who was required or feeling coerced into getting a COVID vaccine, here’s how I would strategically handle it…

Ask for exemptions

Politely, and with a curious tone, ask what exemptions are in place for people who need to decline the shot?

If you get any pushback for asking that question, you can kindly say that is between you and your doctor.

Hopefully, you’ll be presented with how to file/qualify for the allowed exemptions and that will be the end of the story.

If asking for exemptions does not prove to be fruitful, here’s what I would do next.

Point out liability

Pharma can’t be sued for injuries or deaths caused by their vaccines, but companies, schools, and individuals that mandate them, can be.

If your institution is trying to mandate or coerce you into taking something against your will, not only is that 100% ILLEGAL (more on that below), by forcing you to take a product, they make themselves liable if you get injured or die.

No organization wants to hear that, but given the way our government is promoting the COVID "vaccines," it is understandable that most institutions don’t even know that mandates are illegal, nor do they understand the liability mandates expose them to.

To give you legal and ethical ground to stand on, let’s start here...

Vaccine mandates for experimental COVID shots are against the law in the US.

You can see the actual law in this letter sent to all Universities currently trying to mandate the COVID shot.

Mandates (and shockingly many of the government sponsored vaccine ads) go against FTC law regarding deceptive advertising.

Mandates create all sorts of problems with HIPPA (medical-privacy) law – in case you care to see the list of ongoing lawsuits that have arisen when people’s HIPPA rights are violated, you can click here.

Furthermore, coercion tactics are in violation of U.S. and International Law.

The opening frame of the Nuremberg Code—written after WWII to make sure no one is ever again forced to participate in medical interventions without their consent—states this:

The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, over-reaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion; and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved, as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision.

Did you catch that part about: “without…any coercion”?

In actuality, these mandates, and the entire COVID narrative violate all 10 items of the Nuremberg code.

If you want to see what a group of 1,000 lawyers and 10,000 doctors are doing to highlight these issues and begin new crimes-against-humanity trials, you can click here.

The short version: The good guys are punching back.

The bottom line: Mandates and coercion are ILLEGAL.

Period.

If your school or employer goes to court and is found guilty of breaking these very-clear laws, they will lose.

Let that sink in…and now let’s talk about how to practically…

Stand up for your rights

Here are two tactics you can consider to help you point this out the problems with mandates?

Good Cop: You could mention this liability issue as a way to show you are looking out for the best interest of your school or employer—i.e. you could be the hero that keeps them out of court, helps craft a respectful policy, and saves them countless dollars in legal battles.

Bad Cop: You could overtly mention litigation and that you would be happy to file a lawsuit if anything happens to you or your peers. This may or may not be good for office politics (or your education/career path), but if you’re in a position of leverage this may be the fastest way to sway in your organization’s policy.

Before I get to how I might handle peer-pressure or medical-pressure, permit me a…

Critical thinking interlude

Given the above, I’d argue there are some critically important questions to ask:

Why are our governments literally spending billions of taxpayer dollars to overtly coerce all of us to take these experimental products?

Are they ignorant of the law (seems implausible) or are they actively, knowingly engaged in something illegal?

Why is the White House not quick to point out to businesses that mandates and coercion are against the law?

Why is the FTC not cracking down on illegal and deceptive advertising? – Why is it left to non-profits to take our institutions to task?

Why are donuts, cash, or reestablishing pre-covid privileges (like going to a ballpark in NY without a vaccine and sitting where you used to) not at least being frowned up as manipulation, or discrimination, if not overt coercion?

It’s not as if the federal government, and even some states, are being subtle about trying to get everyone to take these “vaccines.”

They are shoving it on us, and using every well-honed tactic of fear, guilt, shame, and attempts to withhold freedoms that they can come up with.

If you don’t think this is happening, as kindly as I can say it, you’re not paying attention.

This propaganda is happening from the White House podium and our taxpayer dollars are funding the largest, coercion-based, “vaccine” promoting, media blitz in history.

In case you missed it, here's a recent quote from Joe Biden?

"The rule is now simple: get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do. The choice is yours."

I'm not a lawyer, but that sure sounds like coercion Mr. President!

...and you're not even being subtle about it.

Shame on you.

You are breaking the Nuremberg code.

You are contributing to the division in this nation.

You are being dismissive of the risks these products carry.

You're tying our freedoms to compliance with what you think it best.

You are stepping into the middle of a private decision between us and our doctors.

You are unraveling trust in science, medicine, and our government.

When did you become so emboldened as to blatantly violate the law?

Are you actually ignorant of the law, or do you know better and do this anyway?

It makes me wonder if you're a President...or a puppet.

Side note: I’m saving my thoughts on the wizards behind the curtain for another post about how you can talk me out of my “conspiracy theory.”

For now, here’s the point...

If our federal government can unashamedly break the law, encourage social media titans to censor all dissent, suppress or withhold all non-vaccine treatments, and erode our freedoms, who then is actually looking out for us?

This isn’t a gray area. Mandates and coercion are black-and-white illegal.

Even if you want to get the “vaccine” (fine, that’s your choice), does it not bother you to see what our federal government is doing?

If clear examples of government overreach don’t bother you, I’m guessing (I could be wrong) this is because they have worn you down by taking away so many of your freedoms that you’re willing to make this intellectual compromise just so life can “go back to normal.”

Am I right?

Dear friends, if you think giving up your freedoms has ever resulted in getting them back, you don’t know history.

The only way we take back our freedoms is to fight for them.

As sincerely as I can ask: At what point will you look at the bigger picture and say “OK, this has crossed an unethical line”?

What more would have to happen before you say that?

Even if you like the so-called "vaccine," what is your line in the sand for unethical government overreach, and when will you stand up and do something about it?

OK…interlude over…back to how to effectively push back against pressure to get a “vaccine.”

Find legal help

Given that our leaders aren’t likely to be held accountable or change their tune in the next few months, let’s turn our attention back to the immediately practical.

If I’m in your shoes…and the above didn’t cause your school or employer to (quickly) remove the mandate, or at the very least hastily find an exemption, I’d make sure to kindly submit (in writing) my objection to being forced to take it, and let it be known that if I am forced to do so, or if my employment is threatened, I would have to consider legal action.

If you need help finding an attorney to pushback against your school or employer, here are some resources for you:

Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) - In order to obtain potential legal assistance, email ICAN at [email protected] and provide a copy of the written notice from your school or employer stating that the COVID-19 vaccine is required. You can also see this letter ICAN is sending to all universities mandating vaccines.

America’s Frontline Doctors, Legal Eagle Dream Team (love that name) – has put together fantastic letters you can share with your employer or school to put the fear of God in them by showing them how untenable a vaccine mandate is and the scary volume of liability they would have if they tried to.

Children’s Health Defense – has put together this simple one-page letter explaining the law to any employer or school that attempts to mandate the COVID vaccine.

Health Freedom Defense Fund - They aid families and individuals whose health rights have been infringed and they support legal challenges to unjust laws that undermine our health and freedoms. You can contact them and see a list of resources here. Their legal team can also send Cease-and-Desist letters on your behalf if needed.

State-by-State List of Vaccine Attorneys. If you need help for a more specific situation, you can check out this list of attorneys standing by to help.

For those living in Canada, you might be able to find legal help here.

I’m sure there are other places you can find legal help and letters to submit to your organization (if you know of more please let me know and I will add them), but the above should get you started.

Now let’s turn our attention to…

Dealing with medical or peer pressure

If you are under pressure from anyone in the medical profession to get a covid jab, here are some ways I might handle it.

#1: FIRE YOUR DOCTOR

Doctors work for you, not the other way around.

If a healthcare professional is pressuring you to take the shot, politely (or confrontationally if that’s your style) fire that doctor or nurse and find a new one.

There are plenty of doctors who are happy to protect (and champion) your right to decline the shot.

If your relationship with your doctor (or a friend/peer) is one you want to keep and you’d rather take more of a bridge-building/educational approach, you can pivot to this strategy:

#2: ASK THE UNANSWERABLE QUESTION

As I detailed in my last post, there are so many show-stopper, inconvenient, exposing questions to ask about these “vaccines,” but let me give you the simplest one that is probably all you need.

Ask for a Lab Test to Screen You for Susceptibility to Vaccine Injury

In other words, ask your doctor (or friend) what type of lab tests are available to make sure that your body (or someone with your health condition) is not at risk for having any of the known, heart-wrenching, life-altering injuries detailed in this video from the Informed Consent Action Network.

If you didn’t watch the above video montage yet, please find the time.

Those stories are just a fraction of the ones that the powers-that-be would prefer to sweep under the rug in their unabashed vaccine propaganda.

The point is…

None of the people in the montage above were tested for counter-indications that would have been a red flag for a possible vaccine injury.

Why?

Because testing for susceptibility doesn’t happen.

The best “screening” I could find is this laughable, propaganda document from the CDC that basically says unless you have a severe allergic reaction to polyethylene glycol (or your first COVID jab), you should be good to go.

The bottom line: There is no test your doctor can give you to screen you for possible complications.

Not one.

Let that sink in.

If you don’t believe me, ask for a test.

The pushback you may get...

If you ask the unanswerable question, you’ll likely get the standard, canned reply… “Not to worry, the vaccines are safe and effective, and the risks are one-in-a-million.” (BTW, injuries are way more than one in a million).

In case you get that predictable reply, here’s all you have to do—repeat your question.

Say, “I get it doc, but how do we know MY body is not at risk for becoming injured”?

An honest doctor (or nurse/pharmacist, etc.) will tell you there’s no way to know.

No modestly-informed person, certainly no medical professional, disputes that all medical products carry risks.

Furthermore, is there any medical professional or public-health leader who denies that these shots have injured or killed people?

From blood clots, to menstrual issues, to Bell’s palsy, to anaphylaxis’, body-wide hives, life-altering tremors, and death, these vaccines carry very real risks.

#3: LET MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS DO SOME REASONING FOR YOU

In case you’re reasoning with someone in the medical profession, let me drive home the unanswerable question with a video interview of three nurses who were devastatingly injured when they got a COVID “vaccine.”

Healthcare workers Shawn Skelton, Angelia Gipson Desselle Kristi Simmonds appear on a recent episode of Del Bigtree’s HighWire. SOURCE: The HighWire with Del Bigtree / Rumble

All three nurses:

Suffer from debilitating tremors.

Are unable to work, thus they lost their income.

Are unable to drive.

Get no worker’s compensation.

Have no recourse to sue the manufactures.

Have mountains of debt from all their medical bills.

Have been abandoned by their own medical profession.

Can’t file an insurance claim because their situation isn’t covered.

Have to rely of family members to meet their most basic and personal needs.

Blame themselves for not “doing their homework.”

Two of the nurses didn’t even know the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) existed before they took the shot.

One of them even said if she had been presented with the “anecdotal” information about all the risks, she would have still gotten the shot.

Do you suppose she thinks differently now?

Do you think she wouldn’t take back her choice in a heartbeat?

These nurses were all “pro-vaccine,” obviously.

They all “trusted the science” and now have been left with injuries that may be lifelong.

How do you know this wouldn’t happen to you?

Is this the time for blind faith, or is it the time for tougher questions?

#4: OTHER INCONVENIENT QUESTIONS YOU CAN ASK

In case you need any other questions to reason with your friends or medical professionals, here are some other talking points to choose from:

Ask when the clinical trials for these “vaccines” ended? Hint: They haven’t. They aren’t schedule to be over until near the end of 2022 or sometime in 2023.

Ask to see the results of the long-term safety studies. Hint: There aren’t any. How could there be?

Ask to see the “package insert.” What’s that? It’s an informative piece of paper that should come with every shot. If you can find one, you can ask questions like: What does it mean "There is no FDA-approved Covid-19 vaccine?" (p.1), or Why doesn't it list "stopping transmission or infection of the 'SARS-CoV-2 virus'" as one of the benefits (p.3)? Hint: that's because SARS-CoV-2 is the virus--Covid-19 is the symptoms you manifest. Accidental omission? Hardly. Ask when we’ve ever used an unapproved vaccine (or any vaccine) in the middle of an outbreak. Hint: We never have. Why not? What problems could that cause?

Especially if you’ve already had COVID: Ask when have we ever vaccinated people for a disease they have already overcome? Hint: We never have. Why would we do that now? What risks does that present?

Ask what other medical product has ever been prescribed for every medical condition, every gender, and (almost…they’re working on it) every age? Hint: Not one. So, what makes these products something that is “safe and effective” for everyone, without even adjusting the dosage regardless of how old you are or how much you weigh?

Ask if they’ve seen any of these 18 reasons not to get the shot.

You might even curiously point out that:

In 1976, our government stopped a rushed vaccine program (for H1N1) because:

450 (of 45,000,000 who were vaccinated) reported developing Guillain-Barre syndrome (.00001%)

30+ people died (less than .000001%)

For comparison sake...

(NOTE: The numbers below rely on a reporting system that is notorious for capturing only a small fraction (1%) of known adverse events, Nonetheless, let's compare the best data we can find from US and EU government agencies.)

That's probably a few more clotting disorders than you heard about in the news...

…and yet the COVID-vaccine agenda marches on.

What would it take for us to finally be alarmed at the carnage these vaccines are causing?

If you formally ask the CDC such questions, be prepared for a long silence.

With all that said, let’s step back from logical arguments and get personal.

Dealing with the emotional loss of family, friends, and freedom

Now, you may be thinking, “OK, I get it—the vaccines carry real risks and the mandates are illegal.”

BUT, if I cause a ruckus or say no to the shot, I’m also saying no to seeing my family and friends, I’m likely losing my ability to travel, and I may have a pick an uncomfortable fight with my work/school, etc.

If that’s you, perhaps this quote from Benjamin Franklin can be of value:

“He who gives up a little freedom to gain a little security, deserves neither and will lose both.”

Yes, your life, and your choices in the near term may get annoyingly, unpalatably disrupted.

Your family may refuse to talk to you.

You may have to find new friends.

You may travel less…for a while.

But, what is better, handing over your freedom and gambling that you won’t get injured, or adjusting your strategy and expectations, finding new friends, and fighting for your freedom.

Which choice will you look back on and say was the right choice?

Here are two things I can tell you:

Given that demand for the COVID jab is plummeting, the propaganda engine is kicking into high gear. The pressure is not going to let up anytime soon. You’re either going to cave, or find your backbone.

You are NOT alone. The truth-loving, science-protecting, freedom fighters are not cowering in their basements. I’ve been encouraged to meet so many of the them (doctors, nurses, scientists, and activists) since writing this post that went viral.

In addition to knowing you’re not alone, be encouraged by looking at the revolutions of history that have overthrown tyranny.

What you find is that there's a good chance we don't even need a majority. If (from the estimates I’ve seen) 13-20% of us will get loud, organized, and stand up for truth, we win this!

Look, I know it takes courage to stand in the fire.

I know these conversations are uncomfortable, but do you have a better option?

As I said above, once they take our freedom, they won’t give it back.

If we cave in now, there will be more mandates, and more erosion of our freedoms.

Here’s the beautiful thing about speaking truth and asking genuinely-thoughtful questions — there’s no need to be rude, or bombastic; truth just needs to be spoken.

People will recognize truth when they hear it.

Where can you let your voice be heard and stand up for what's right?

In conclusion

I hope you found this both practically helpful and inspiring.

Don’t be bullied into compromising your integrity and succumbing to an illegal mandate.

The time to stand up for truth is upon us. It may get uncomfortable, but so be it.

For all of you who’ve felt too fearful to speak out, we need you.

Find the courage to stand in the fire and join the fight.

Truth is going win!

Published with permission from True Whole Human.