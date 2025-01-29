How Trump handles these two crucial issues will likely determine his legacy

The Federal Reserve was established in secrecy to benefit a small group of powerful families at the expense of the American people. Trump has expressed support for ending the Fed, but he has chosen not to focus on this since the election.

(LifeSiteNews) — Praised be Jesus. As President Trump has completed his first week in office, enthusiasm is high among Christian Patriots. Many are hopeful about the speed with which he has moved to prioritize American interests, with the most notable early achievement being his crackdown on illegal immigration, capturing nearly half a million illegals in just a few days.

However, critics suggest such optimism is premature. In the coming days, Trump’s true commitment to his other high-profile promises will be revealing. Specifically, these promises include:

The Epstein & Diddy Lists: Will Trump keep his word and release these lists, or was that just an empty promise, he knowing that doing so would implicate some of his peers?

More than any other issue, protecting our children from pedophiles is the litmus test for Trump’s true alignment. So far, this easy-to-accomplish promise is still pending.

Exposing Treasonous Actions: Trump has railed against corrupt politicians who have become deca-millionaires thanks to money earned through their betrayals. Tucker Carlson has brought new light to the scope of this corruption by uncovering Israel’s stunning influence over American politics. Carlson was told that the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) assigns a “babysitter” to each US congressman. Each US congressman is lobbied by his “AIPAC guy” to ensure the congressman’s actions support an Israel-first agenda. Pat Buchanan summed up the off-the-radar situation by saying the US government is “an Israeli occupied territory.”

Will Trump daylight the truth around political corruption, or will he bow to pressure and bury such an expose of our politicians?

If Trump fails to bring political corruption to justice just as he never got around to draining the swamp in his first term, it will be an egregious failure indelibly smearing his legacy. At the opposite end of the spectrum, will Trump restore the Lord’s Prayer to schools as promised, allowing our children once again to reach out to Almighty God, interceding for our nation?

Taking on Big Pharma and Big Food: Following the agenda set by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Trump has an historic opportunity to protect the nation’s health by tackling the pharmaceutical and food industries. This would include holding them accountable for their betrayal of the nation, a treason which brought irreparable harm to many families. The weeks ahead will reveal if Trump’s socializing with these criminals was to fool those enemies of America, or if he has instead fooled the American voters into believing in his sincerity on this critical issue.

The Role of Financial Reform

As Trump navigates his presidency, how he handles two crucial financial issues will significantly impact his legacy: the Federal Reserve and America’s national debt.

The Federal Reserve: The Federal Reserve was established in secrecy to benefit a small group of powerful families at the expense of the American people. Trump has expressed support for ending the Fed, but he has chosen not to focus on this since the election. If he follows through, however, it will restore the financial structure envisioned by the Founding Fathers. Since the Fed’s creation, the dollar has lost 98% of its value, devastating much of America’s working class. Ending the Fed would rip power from elites, return it to citizens, and make Trump’s influence on American finance epic – arguably greater than that of any president or capitalist since our founders.

America’s National Debt: With the U.S. national debt spiraling out of control, the dollar’s purchasing power has plummeted. Trump has appointed Scott Bessent, a currency superstar, to head the Treasury Department. Billionaire Bessent built much of his wealth by betting against unbacked paper currencies like the dollar which, as he knows, have never protected wealth. Bessent has been vocal about the dangers of America’s debt and stated that gold is his largest investment as it is a critical hedge against America’s debts and richly valued markets. How will Trump and his administration tightrope the dollar’s impending decline without a panic while instituting what is next?

The Rise of Gold and Cryptocurrency

Trump faces a delicate balance as many Americans have been speculating on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, which are juxtaposed with Bessent’s strategy of allocating to gold as safer protection from the dollar. Central banks and other nations, including China and Saudi Arabia, are aligned with Bessent’s view and have been accumulating gold. Evidence suggests these uber-informed national investors are buying gold far faster than admitted, again unappreciated by the American public.

Looking for an alternative to the dollar for Americans, Trump has in contrast increasingly supported cryptocurrencies, aligning with proponents such as Michael Saylor. Saylor, who escaped jailtime despite overseeing finanical “irregularities” that bludgeoned his company’s stock from $300 to $3 and impoverished many investors, has reinvented himself as crypto’s loudest supporter.

Central banks and nations, buyers of gold vs. Saylor, buyer of crypto. It is a dichotomy worth reflecting upon as one thinks about allocations and time-honored methods of wealth protection.

WATCH: Bitcoin blows past $100k since Trump’s election. Here’s what to know

The Problem with Cryptos: A Risk for the Public?

Trump furthered his alignment with crypto recently by creating the Trump crypto, a move replicated by Melania before his inauguration. Unarguably, the move constitutes a concurrent money grab. But Melania probably has no idea about the potential pain she could be creating for families in general and women in particular who admire her and are choosing to put savings into her crypto.

Bitcoin, the $TRUMP coin, the $MELANIA coin, and Fartcoin all have several key commonalities:

None are backed by anything.

All are entirely dependent upon believers joining their network.

But each has succeeded in enriching the original issuers.

President Trump’s coin has made him more money than all his lifelong companies and business transactions combined. Holding over three-quarters of the $TRUMP coins himself, Trump’s stake in the $TRUMP coin amounts to $25 billion. Melania’s foray into crypto has earned her a quick $3 billion.

Cryptos such as Fartcoin were introduced with the same properties and ambitions as the $TRUMP coins.

Fartcoin traded this week with a near $2 billion valuation as its founders laugh all the way to the bank.

If groupies start asking why such coins deserve these valuations, there may be broader realization that crypto has properties of Ponzi schemes.

Financial Advisors and Media Influence

We believe that media has been paid by institutions such as foreign central banks and by elites to distract the American people from the urgency of acquiring meaningful gold allocations. The impact of 20% gold allocations on the Sharpe ratios in portfolios is not discussed so that these institutions can buy more gold less expensively than they could if the public realized its importance. The elites would then have to compete with public buyers.

We now view in hindsight the Coronavirus scandal as an enrichment of a few at the cost of many; the current push to own cryptocurrency and AI, instead of encouragement to own gold, will be also be viewed differently in four years. We expect that the massive gold buying by central banks and other elites today will prove to have been the informed decision and, once again, the amateur investor who aligned with media and his financial advisors’ recommendations will be the big loser.

Investors will then look back on the warnings from Warren Buffett, Paul Singer, and so many our generation’s most successful investors who sounded alarms in this environment and ask, “How could we have been fooled by media and big finance again?”

A Final Word on Trump and the Future

We are grateful that Trump is at the helm and pray for him and his family. We are hopeful that Trump will follow through on his promises, especially in exposing corruption, and deal a death blow to evil in America. But when it comes to reforming financial systems, we prefer physical gold and silver as lower risk protection over the unbacked currencies of governments and cryptocurrency. Within crypto, Bitcoin will likely trade higher, given Trump’s push, but be sure you will not be devastated if history should matter again and unbacked assets with monster charts and media hype are re-priced.

As was the best course of action around the deceitful COVID hype, we suggest doing the opposite of what media suggests and the average retail investor is doing today and be sure your allocations to physical gold and silver are approximately 20%, tailored to your specifics. Not all gold has or will generate the same returns; we would welcome talking with you to craft a plan specific to your family.

Instead of buying Trump crypto, we submit that honoring him in tangible one ounce silver bullion rounds, such as you can see below, will prove a much better investment for your family in the years ahead. God bless, and God bless America.

DJT 1 Oz. Silver Round – “Wanted for President”

Drew Mason is the Managing Partner of St. Joseph Partners.Views represented in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of LifeSiteNews.

An investor may get back less than the amount invested. Information on past performance, where given, is not necessarily a guide to future performance.

