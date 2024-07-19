How US involvement in the 2014 Ukraine coup helped build the modern censorship complex

In a July video interview former Trump State Department officer Mike Benz argued that, rather than asserting strength, controlling information has become a central tactic in the Biden administration’s foreign policy.

(Conservative Treehouse) — At one time, merchants and other people using coins were very happy if a coin, when dropped on, say, a counter, had the proper metallic ring, of ringing sound, indicating that the metal was the right kind, not a base metal. If something has the ring of truth, then it sounds true. Not much of a guarantee, but there it is.

In the lengthy discussion below (clipped to save time) there is a segment which holds good value. Mike Benz is discussing Ukraine and whether or not the current U.S. position should be pro-Ukraine and anti-Russia. Benz delivers a strong and compelling outline about how the modern censorship process was created from the 2014 Ukraine operation.

As we battle against the Great Reset with an even Greater Awakening, the value in knowing the details of our current state is large. At the 01:14:43 point of the interview, Benz rings the truth bell hard for around 10 minutes.

Benz’s compelling outline is bolstered by the reality of the Biden administration’s approach toward Russia and is factually the baseline for why I have always called this conflict World War Reddit.

Go back to February 24, 2022, when Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh emphasized how U.S. foreign policy would be driven by who could “tell a better story.”

Within this narrative construction Singh sounds like the senior head of a Google human resources operation telling the department heads how they need to convey their feelings in order to hire the talent for continued growth in the industry. This is a direct quote:

Ultimately, the goal of our sanctions is to make this a strategic failure for Russia; and let’s define a little bit of what that means. Strategic success in the 21st century is not about a physical land grab of territory; that’s what Putin has done. In this century, strategic power is increasingly measured and exercised by economic strength, by technological sophistication and your story – who you are, what your values are; can you attract ideas and talent and goodwill? And on each of those measures, this will be a failure for Russia. [Emphases added]

Singh boils down geopolitical power to a cultural issue of social likeability. To push this approach toward foreign policy NATO said the messaging needed to change from “tanks to tweets.”

Let this sink in.

Realize that what Singh was saying in 2022 is directly in alignment with what Benz outlines as the intelligence confrontation that came from 2014. Controlling action that is against the interests of the Deep State is driven by controlling information. Defeating a referendum of the people is done by controlling the information, messaging, and discussion therein. This is the censorship shift that now leads our foreign policy.

People said I was nuts at the time, when I presented that Singh example of the insanity of cognitive disconnect that exists in the Biden administration (Western NATO Alliance) worldview.

There’s no way U.S. strategic geopolitical policy would be dumbed down to such a TikTok level, I was told. You are interpreting the policy language too literally, they said.

I warned about the potential of this insufferable, TikTok (socially inspired) foreign policy outlook to be dangerous.

The majority of the strategic geopolitical world doesn’t operate on these Western constructs of “feelings” and sensitive values. The majority of the world is a construct of individual nations looking out for their self-interest. It is a cold, brutal, and calculated assembly, prone to influence based on strength, not expressive feelings and emotions intended to influence values.

Now, look at the NATO message through the communication prism coming from the U.S. State Department and CIA. This information control operation is essentially a pantomime, a script, complete with timed air raid sirens, lighting, and optical illusions.

We are closer to expanded war than people realize. Not because an unsufferable NATO alliance is manipulating events in Ukraine under the auspices of World War Reddit, but rather because that same collective alliance is filled with weakness.

A NATO alliance strategy based on fiction, women defense ministers, fictitious images, wokeism as a military priority, diversity, equity, feelings, and a worldview that is transparently silly.

As Mike Tyson said, “everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face.”

Reprinted with permission from Conservative Treehouse.

Tell Congress to stop the Biden administration from funding wars in Ukraine and Israel

