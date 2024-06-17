How weddings offer us a foretaste of the joys of heaven

Weddings prefigure heaven; when we attend one, we leave the weary workaday world for a moment. We almost, as it were, step outside of time and hear a profound echo of eternal bliss and our intended destiny.

There is nothing quite like the overwhelming joy of a wedding celebration. At a good Catholic wedding, an ethereal light seems to flicker and dance over everything — the tables, the dishes, the dance floor, the gifts, the glasses, the candles, the flowers, the guests themselves, and, especially, the bride and groom. Most of us have experienced a surge of joy that we might find difficult to explain when we attend a wedding: Everyone is smiling, everyone's face is lit up, especially the faces of the couple as they join their hands, newly bedecked with rings.

Where does this joy come from? Of course, it is a happy day when two who love one another are at last united, and there is the hope of new life to come. But the joy runs deeper than that; at a wedding, we are privileged to touch something archetypal in human life, something deep, ancient, and bountifully good.

Sometimes, when I am at a wedding, observing the merry festivities, I am reminded of the words of Odysseus as he surveys the feast of the Phaeacians in Book 9 of The Odyssey:

‘Lord Alcinous, my most worshipful prince, it is indeed a lovely thing to hear a bard such as yours, with a voice like the gods.’ I myself feel that there is nothing more delightful than when the festive mood reigns in a whole people’s hearts and the banqueters listen to a minstrel from their seats in the hall, while the tables before them are laden with bread and meat, and a steward carries round the wine he has drawn from the bowl and fills their cups. This, to my way of thinking, is something very like perfection.’

All feasts partake of this sense of celebrating all that is best, most noble, and most glorious in Creation and in human communion, but wedding feasts especially so. Last summer, I attended the wedding of one my best friends, whom I have known since childhood, and during his first dance, with his new bride in his arms smiling up at him, I thought, this is something very like perfection.

What is this perfection, exactly? It goes beyond what a pagan like Homer could understand and experience. In a word, it is the perfection of heaven. Weddings prefigure heaven; when we attend one, we leave the weary workaday world for a moment. We almost, as it were, step outside of time and hear a profound echo of eternal bliss and our intended destiny.

This is not mere fantasy but a reality grounded in Scripture and the doctrine of the church. Throughout the Bible, heaven is compared to a wedding feast. In one of His most famous parables, for example, Our Lord says, “The kingdom of heaven is likened to a king, who made a marriage for his son. And he sent his servants, to call them that were invited to the marriage” (Matthew 22: 1-3). In Matthew 25, the parable of the wise and foolish virgins, heaven is again compared to a marriage celebration and Christ to the bridegroom.

This pattern of imagery goes all the way back to the Psalms: “Hearken, O daughter, and see. … the king shall greatly desire thy beauty; for he is the Lord thy God, and him they shall adore. … All the glory of the king’s daughter is within in golden borders, Clothed round about with varieties. After her shall virgins be brought to the king: her neighbours shall be brought to thee” (Psalm 44:11-15). Also in the Old Testament, the Canticle of Canticles expresses Christ’s love for the soul in precisely the language of a husband’s love for his wife.

Then, in Apocalypse 19:7-9, the point is made even more clearly: “Let us be glad and rejoice, and give glory to him; for the marriage of the Lamb is come, and his wife hath prepared herself. And it is granted to her that she should clothe herself with fine linen, glittering and white. For the fine linen are the justifications of saints. And he said to me: Write: Blessed are they that are called to the marriage supper of the Lamb.” John the Baptist uses the same mysterious language in John 3:29, describing Christ as a bridegroom, almost as a matter of course: “He that hath the bride, is the bridegroom: but the friend of the bridegroom, who standeth and heareth him, rejoiceth with joy because of the bridegroom’s voice. This my joy therefore is fulfilled.” And, finally, St. Paul famously makes the same comparison in Ephesians 5:25: “Husbands, love your wives, as Christ also loved the church, and delivered himself up for it.”

In this Heavenly wedding, Christ is, of course, the bridegroom, and the Church (and each individual member) is the bride.

These are not just idle images that the divinely inspired writers came up with on a whim, by way of example: They express real, vital realities. It’s not as if the union of Christ and the Church is a reflection of human marriage, or that heaven is a reflection of a human wedding celebration. It’s quite the reverse: Christ’s union with the church, brought to perfection in heaven, is the original; our marriages on earth are the likeness. Christ’s love for the Church is the ultimate romance — ours are reflections, pointing to their source.

This is what gives Christian marriage its great dignity. According to the Catholic Encyclopedia, “The love of Christian spouses for each other should be modeled on the love between Christ and the Church, because Christian marriage, as a copy and token of the union of Christ with the Church, is a great mystery or sacrament.” In this way, Christian marriage goes beyond the level of a mere reflection in the sense that it also causes what it symbolizes — it brings about the very union between Christ and the soul that it signifies. The Catholic Encyclopedia continues, “It would not be a solemn, mysterious symbol of the union of Christ with the Church, which takes concrete form in the individual members of the Church, unless it efficaciously represented this union, i.e. not merely by signifying the supernatural life-union of Christ with the Church, but also by causing that union to be realized in the individual members; or, in other words, by conferring the supernatural life of grace.”

Because Christian marriage, as a sacrament, communicates grace to the spouses, it increases their souls’ union with Our Lord, which is precisely what the marriage symbolizes. Thus, even as it signifies, it brings about that which is signified.

I think the faithful will find in heaven that our human weddings were just a glimpse of the Wedding Feast of the Lamb, and our joy now a miniscule flickering of that greater joy then — a mere spark from the fire. But that foretaste is part of what causes the wonderful exaltation of our souls that we feel at a wedding.

Let us pray that we may one day be among those who exchange the spark for the living flame.

