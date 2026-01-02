How you can help create a culture of life in 2026

Our actions this year can show moms, babies, the elderly, and the sick that they are valuable not because of what they can do but because of who they are.

(LifeSiteNews) — With 2026 upon us, many of us are contemplating goals for the upcoming year. While the majority of New Year’s resolutions typically center around physical health, Our Lord wants us to focus on something much more important—our spiritual health. In the Gospel of John, Jesus told His Apostles, “If you keep My commandments, you will remain in My love, just as I have kept My Father’s commandments and remain in His love. I have told you this so that My joy may be in you and your joy may be complete. This is My commandment: love one another as I love you.”

It is mind-boggling that Jesus loves us so much that He wants our joy to be complete! Yet He knows that that can only happen if we remain close to Him, if we continually strengthen our faith, and if we love one another as He loves us. How do we show others that love? We make sure our words and actions speak to the value of all people, and we allow that love to flow outward and fuel our pro-life work.

This is not an easy task in today’s world, which is why Jesus gave us His mother as our heavenly mother. Mary’s obedience to God serves as a beautiful example for how we can turn the anger and hatred we see around us into joy that can transform hearts and minds. So as we think about how we can make changes in our behaviors to create a culture of life this coming year, let us go to our spiritual mother for guidance. And there’s no better place to learn from her love and faithfulness than in the Joyful Mysteries of the Rosary.

The Annunciation

At the Annunciation, Mary willingly gave her yes to God because she trusted in Him. Let us also say yes to God, with both our words and our actions, by cherishing those around us. If you have felt called to pray in front of an abortion facility, now is the time to say yes. If you have felt that you should volunteer at a nursing home, now is the time to say yes. If you have felt called to sit with a homebound neighbor or family member who needs company, now is the time to say yes. We can learn so much from Mary’s example, as we allow it to guide our every action and to turn our yeses into joyful responses that show we value those around us.

The Visitation

Mary traveled a great distance on foot to visit her elderly cousin to help with her pregnancy. How can we use her example to help someone in our lives or communities who needs assistance during pregnancy or afterward? Do you know any pregnant moms who need a helping hand? What about any single moms or moms of young children? There is always someone who feels alone or who needs to feel uplifted. Show these women that you value them and their children by giving your time or your treasures to improve their lives.

The Nativity

Christ’s incarnation as a baby causes us to think deeply about the sanctity of life. He could have come as a fully grown man, but He chose to grow in Mary’s womb and be born as a vulnerable baby. When we think about this, we can’t help but ponder the preciousness and dignity of all babies—born and preborn. We should then use these truths as teaching moments for others so that they too see the dignity of all human beings. Throughout this new year, take time to show others the beauty of babies. Post pro-life memes and sonogram images on social media, teach your children and friends scientific facts about the preborn baby, volunteer at a pregnancy resource center, or simply donate items to one of these centers. Your actions will show the love you feel at the creation and birth of a baby and can help soften even the hardest of hearts.

Presentation of Jesus in the Temple

Mary and Joseph took Jesus to the Temple to consecrate Him to the Lord. There they met Simeon, a righteous man who had been promised by God that he would not die until he saw the Messiah. When he saw Baby Jesus, he immediately knew who He was, and he told Mary, “Behold, this child is destined for the fall and rise of many in Israel, and to be a sign that will be contradicted (and you yourself a sword will pierce) so that the thoughts of many hearts may be revealed.” Though Mary and Joseph faced many challenges, they fully trusted in God’s goodness and in His promises. We can use their example to help parents facing the challenges of crisis pregnancies to see God’s goodness and to understand that God has a plan for their baby and that He loves them all immensely.

The Finding of Jesus in the Temple

When Jesus was just 12, He stayed behind in Jerusalem after Mary and Joseph left to return home. When they realized Jesus was not with them, they returned and searched for Him for three days. They finally found Jesus teaching in the Temple. Mary and Joseph did not give up their search, just as God never ceases searching for us when we walk away from Him. We can learn from them as we too search for those who are spiritually lost, especially our loved ones. Through our actions, we can joyfully illustrate the truth that everyone is worthy and valuable and that we will relentlessly pursue them because the love of Christ ignites a love in our hearts that prevents us from ever giving up on them.

This new year is a chance to make a difference—in our communities, among our friend groups, and in our homes. If we allow it, 2026 can be a year of joy and a year of profound love for others. Our actions will show moms, babies, the elderly, and the sick that they are valuable not because of what they can do but because of who they are. This is how we love one another as Christ loves us. This is how we build a culture of life.

Susan Ciancio is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and has worked as a writer and editor since 2003; more than 16 of those years have been in the pro-life sector. Currently, she is the editor of American Life League’s Celebrate Life Magazine—the nation’s premier Catholic pro-life magazine. She is also the director and executive editor of ALL’s Culture of Life Studies Program—a pre-K-12 Catholic pro-life education organization.

Share











