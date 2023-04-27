Hunter Biden laptop: How Antony Blinken helped carry out regime change in America

Antony 'Al' Blinken, formerly a campaign staffer for Joe Biden, appears to have been rewarded with high office for his actions to mislead the American people during the 2020 presidential election.

(LifeSiteNews) — In private sworn testimony to the House Judiciary Committee former acting Director of the CIA admitted he had acted on the advice of Secretary of State Antony Blinken to help Joe Biden “win the election.”

A letter sent to Blinken was tweeted on April 21 by the House Judiciary Committee detailing his role in the deliberate subversion of the U.S. presidential election.

#BREAKING: Testimony Reveals Secretary Blinken and the Biden Campaign Were Behind the Infamous Public Statement from Former Intel Officials on the Hunter Biden Laptop

Blinken is said to have approached the then head of the CIA to collect fifty names from the intelligence community to brand the damaging information on Hunter Biden’s laptop as “Russian propaganda.” This lie was repeated on air by Joe Biden during a Presidential candidate debate with Donald Trump.

Regime change in the USA

The use of information warfare – framing evidence as enemy propaganda – is a technique drawn from the playbook of regime change that Blinken and his fellow Deep State neoconservatives have often used abroad.

The application of information warfare against the American people in this manner is not only a serious crime, but evidence that the practice of regime change has corrupted domestic politics.

Sweetheart foreign Ukraine deals

Political access to (then) Vice-President Joe Biden

Success at home, failure abroad

Blinken’s State Department is committed to the destabilization and overthrow of the Russian state. It has been wholly unsuccessful in this attempt, despite preparing an army for eight years in Ukraine. Billions of dollars in cash and weaponry has been channeled into one of the world’s most corrupt nations, in an attempt to undermine the Russian state in a war of attrition.

It is plain to see that Project Russia – as George Soros’ institute terms the aim of Russian regime change – is unlikely to succeed on any timescale.

What has happened instead is that the Deep State faction behind the war has seriously undermined American democracy at home.

Damage control

In an April 21 piece by The Hill, a prominent Washington DC news site, White House spokesman Ian Sams attempted to limit the impact of the revelations – claiming Blinken did not direct Morrell, and that the then CIA head had acted independently.

Sams tweeted a denial that Blinken influenced Morrell, seeking to use misdirection once again in framing the revelations as:

House Republicans…weaponizing their power to re-litigate the 2020 election in a wacky strategy to get on Fox News.

However, the second page of the letter to Blinken contains Morrell’s sworn testimony that he had no intention to gather fifty intelligence experts to debunk the laptop – containing many emails and details of the Biden family’s business dealings in Ukraine and elsewhere.

A Washington Post article of March 30, 2020 reported that the emails found on the laptop were genuine – and not Russian propaganda. The mention of the laptop and its contents were nevertheless suppressed by social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.

Ian Sams is clearly more intelligent than his bosses, but the strategy he shares with them of discrediting the facts is wearing thin.

The Biden laptop

To brand the contents of the laptop as enemy propaganda is partly correct. What the laptop contains is damning to the enemies of democracy in the White House.

It shows the extensive business dealings of Hunter Biden with Chinese companies – and in Ukraine – whilst his father was vice president of the USA. As the Washington Post reported in a further article:

The verified emails cover a time period from 2009 to 2019, when Hunter Biden was acting as a consultant to companies from China and Ukraine, and exploring opportunities in several other countries. His father was vice president from 2009 to 2017.

The laptop and its contents had been in the possession of the FBI for almost a year before it was reported in the New York Post in August 2020, as the Presidential campaign was nearing its peak.

Many questions about the drive remained impossible to answer definitively. That includes what happened during a nearly year-long period of apparent inactivity from September 2019 — about five months after Hunter Biden reportedly dropped off the laptop at the repair shop — until August 2020, when the presidential campaign involving his father was entering its final months.

The whole story of the laptop follows a classic pattern of information warfare. Where damaging facts appear, they are first suppressed – and then reframed as the lies of the enemy. This misdirection smears the opposition – in this case Trump, who was fighting attempts to impeach him on fabricated charges of Russian collusion.

Russiagate and laptopgate

The two examples of alleged corruption at the highest level demonstrate the capture of U.S. power and the corruption of its institutions. A sitting President – Donald J. Trump – was falsely accused at the behest of his defeated rival, Hillary Clinton. The Russiagate probe she launched was a politically motivated smear campaign which produced no evidence.

As Glenn Greenwald reported in The Intercept in April 2019:

Mueller, in addition to concluding that evidence was insufficient to charge any American with crimes relating to Russian election interference, also stated emphatically in numerous instances that there was no evidence – not merely that there was insufficient evidence to obtain a criminal conviction – that key prongs of this three-year-old conspiracy theory actually happened. As Mueller himself put it: “in some instances, the report points out the absence of evidence or conflicts in the evidence about a particular fact or event. (Emphasis added)

This is lawfare – the use of the legal process to hamper and harass political opponents, and is itself a misuse of the judiciary. Such actions degrade respect for the law and for due process, as justice is perceived to be a weapon to wield against political adversaries.

Much of the news reporting of Russiagate ignores the report itself and maintains that, far from being a hoax cooked up by Trump’s Deep State enemies, the evidence was present but simply insufficient to impeach. The truth is that there was no evidence at all.

On the other hand, the laptop is genuine and its acceptance as such would likely have effected the outcome of the election. Its contents raised serious questions over the integrity of the Biden family, and their monetization of the reputational prestige of holding high office.

A matter of principle

The damage done under this administration to the stability of the United States, of its alliances and its global power, has been tremendous.

It has promoted mediocrities and ideologues – such as Blinken and Victoria Nuland – on the merit of their successful actions in destroying democracy at home and abroad.

It is a serious and inescapable charge that the people running the world’s foremost Christian nation are doing so against the interests of their own population, and contrary to the values of democracy and of Christ himself. To this faction, sincere values of charity, sincerity, freedom and justice are simply tools to be manipulated in a process which has degraded the very idea of America itself.

The question remains – what does America stand for – and for how long?

