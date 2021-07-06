Hydroxy hell: The deadly attack on a long-proven COVID treatment

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

This story was originally published by the WND News Center

July 6, 2021 (WND News Center) – Sadly, many people have every reason to mistrust science, medicine and the public health system because of the endless pandemic lies.

The biggest, long-lasting lie is the attack on the use of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for early COVID home/outpatient treatment. It was always more about politics than medicine and health care.

The chief protagonist in the battle against HCQ is Anthony Fauci, the darling of big media. The details of this travesty were laid out in my book, “Pandemic Blunder.”

Recently, a physician in India made this fascinating observation: “In the 1985-86 edition of ‘Harrison’s Principles of Internal Medicine’ [a highly recommended book for students in medical school], Dr. Fauci wrote that HCQ worked as an anti-viral agent despite being an anti-malarial drug. There was no COVID-19 back then. HCQ’s anti-viral properties were known.”

Did Fauci forget what he knew 35 years ago? He had no hesitancy in ignoring a mountain of evidence for the effectiveness of HCQ against the COVID virus. Maybe that can be explained by the fact so ignored by big media that Fauci is not a trained virologist. As a loyal friend of the drug industry, he has shown no skill in following any science that conflicts with that industry’s interests.

This reference to such an early work explains why physicians in Europe and the U.S. in the early months of 2020, when the pandemic was just exploding, thought to use Hydroxychloroquine. Dr. Vladimir Zelenko in New York became famous for his cocktail based on HCQ that worked to safely cure his mostly elderly patients hit with the COVID virus. In France, Dr. Didier Raoult was one of the earliest to discover its usefulness. He treated over 1,000 patients with azithromycin and hydroxychloroquine, and almost 99% recovered.

But there was much more scientific data to justify what pioneering doctors did early in the pandemic. Jump forward by about 20 years and see still more evidence that Fauci had a long-time positive view of HCQ. In 2005, he pushed HCQ as a treatment for all types of coronaviruses. It was reported that he was a strong proponent of HCQ, because it worked against SARS, a cousin of the current SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. He admitted that HCQ “completely abolished SARS-CoV infection.”

This came about because of research done in connection with the SARS outbreak that concluded HCQ was effective at stopping the SARS coronavirus in its tracks. COVID-19 is a coronavirus, and though not exactly the same virus as SARS, it is genetically related to it and shares 79% of its genome. They both use the same host cell receptor, which is what viruses use to gain entry to the cell and infect the victim.

The Virology Journal published what now seems a historic article on Aug. 22, 2005, under the heading, “Chloroquine is a potent inhibitor of SARS coronavirus infection and spread.” Five of the eight authors were from the Centers for Disease Control and Precention (CDC). “We report … that chloroquine has strong antiviral effects on SARS-CoV infection of primate cells. These inhibitory effects are observed when the cells are treated with the drug either before or after exposure to the virus, suggesting both prophylactic and therapeutic advantage.” What works with chloroquine will likely work with its safer cousin hydroxychloroquine.

Now known as an unrepentant flip-flopper, Fauci used his considerable power to block HCQ use in 2020, despite what science was saying. The follow-the-science hypocrite suddenly decided that HCQ could not be widely used, despite extremely positive results from both research and frontline doctors. He pushed the clinical results aside as “anecdotal.” Real-world data endorsed in a 2016 federal law were dismissed arrogantly by Fauci.

Which brings us to this understanding: Despite compelling real-world data starting in March 2020 that cheap, safe and FDA-approved hydroxychloroquine really worked, big media, federal officials and public health despots maintained their vicious attacks. Even into the present.

Despite recently revealed new medical data from early June proving once again HCQ’s lifesaving capability, big media in conjunction with Fauci have suppressed the remarkable results. If you doubt this, do an internet search for something like “recent positive hydroxychloroquine results.” I did and found no major news outlet covering the newest positive data on HCQ summarized below.

Why all the lies, disinformation and information suppression?

The biggest reason for steadfastly condemning hydroxychloroquine was to protect the global market for COVID vaccines.

This has been a bigger commitment by Fauci than saving and protecting lives. Importantly, HCQ was shown in many studies not only to cure COVID, but also to act as a prophylactic to prevent infection. Considering the endless reports of deaths and many serious health impacts from COVID vaccines, having a cheap, safe way to stay protected is clearly a threat to the trillion-dollar global market for them.

Early in June, the two studies showing HCQ effectiveness were released but largely ignored. They merit serious attention.

The first provided very good results for hospitalized COVID patients, which stands out because for the most part HCQ was never seen as relevant for those late-stage cases. Most studies have demonstrated its effectiveness for early home/outpatient treatment. The title of the article is “Observational Study on 255 Mechanically Ventilated Covid Patients at the Beginning of the USA Pandemic.” The patients were in a New Jersey hospital. The impressive result was that a high dose for HCQ with zinc and the antibiotic azithromycin improved survival by nearly 200% in this population of seriously ill patients.

This was the same kind of cocktail used by the early frontline doctors in France and the U.S.

Though big media ignored the New Jersey study results, former Trump administration official Peter Navarro spoke out: “I had 60 million tablets of HCQ that Tony Fauci wouldn’t allow the American public to use because of Hydroxy Hysteria.” To his credit, last summer Navarro attempted to distribute those 60 million tablets of hydroxychloroquine that were stored in the Strategic National Stockpile. However, that did not happen because the FDA refused to issue an emergency use authorization, or EUA (which it did for the experimental COVID vaccines), despite all the evidence that HCQ was effective. Navarro was correct in saying that Fauci and big media had “blood on their hands.”

Rather than treating infected people, the second new study determined that HCQ is an effective prophylactic or means of preventing COVID. The highest prevention rate of 72% was found among those given HCQ over six weeks or a longer duration. The authors of this study said this “is the largest multicenter study on HCQ prophylaxis on HCWs (healthcare workers), covering over 12,000 HCWs at the risk of COVID-19.”

To be clear, there is a mountain of evidence for the effectiveness of HCQ that can be accessed by going to this website: HCQmeta.com. This regularly updated material shows there have been positive results for 191 studies involving 270,418 patients. The studies can be accessed.

Further, a survey from Jackson & Coker in April 2020 is worth attention today. It showed an overwhelming majority of doctors would prescribe HCQ to a family member suffering from COVID. Specifically, “Sixty-five percent of physicians across the United States said they would prescribe the [HCQ] to treat or prevent COVID-19 in a family member,” revealed the survey, which questioned 1,271 doctors in 50 states. “Only 11 percent said they would not use the drug at all.” Moreover, a significant number of doctors said they would prescribe HCQ to those exposed to the virus as a preventative measure and would take it themselves if they became sick from the disease. And many have.

One of the most trustworthy experts, Dr. Harvey Risch of Yale University, made this wise observation back in July 2020: “HCQ is a political drug now, not a medical drug, and that’s caused the complete population’s ignorance. And I think we’re basically fighting a propaganda war against the medical facts.”

To sum up, the preponderance of all the medical evidence has always been that HCQ worked to safely and cheaply treat and prevent COVID. Yet big media refuse to admit this, as does Fauci. Anyone who says otherwise is a pandemic liar who belongs in hydroxy hell, because so many American deaths – over 500,000 – and so much suffering could have been prevented. The American public deserves the truth. When more people know the truth, maybe the judicial system will prosecute those responsible for so many deaths, especially Fauci.

Reprinted with permission from the WND News Center