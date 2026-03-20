I shed tears of joy after watching this film on the oldest known Christian hymn

'The First Hymn' is a must-see film for believers who want to use songs rooted in a biblical basis to worship in Spirit and Truth.

(LifeSiteNews) — Could an almost 2,000-year-old papyrus cause your heart to swell? I found myself shedding joyful tears after watching The First Hymn. My soul was touched by the journey to restore a song praising the Holy Trinity, originally written by an unknown Egyptian Christian. A composer, dead for centuries yet now alive in Christ, has seen his song recorded in a studio used by Taylor Swift.

The First Hymn is a documentary that chronicles the discovery of an ancient scrap of papyrus unearthed in the deserts of Oxyrhynchus, Egypt. This fragment contains the remnants of the oldest known Christian hymn. Like Indiana Jones searching for the Holy Grail, Wheaton College Professor John Dickson shares how the earliest beliefs about the Trinity were solidified in this music. The hymn expresses the unity of the true God—Father, Son, and Holy Spirit—long before the Council of Nicaea formalized the doctrine.

Analyzed at Oxford University archives, The First Hymn reveals the rich musical practices of early believers. Beyond the historical context, Dickson was determined to ensure this ancient treasure did not remain locked under glass at a university. It needed to come to life today, much like how the Dead Sea Scrolls confirmed the historical accuracy of the Bible and infused new excitement into the hearts of modern Christians.

The production value of The First Hymn is as solid as the pyramids. The sonic landscape is rich, and the visuals—spanning from the ancient Middle East to Nashville, TN—create a “symphonic” narrative.

My favorite element of the documentary is Dickson’s narration; his flair for storytelling feels like a whimsical tour of a chocolate factory with Willy Wonka. Yet he employs the highest academic scholarship to legitimize his quest while remaining accessible to the average Christian music lover. His narration is not that of a “talking head”; rather, he invites you into his musical playground with infectious excitement.

When seeking musicians to breathe life into the papyrus, Dickson could have chosen a scholar at The Juilliard School. Instead, he reached out to Chris Tomlin, whom TIME magazine described as “potentially the most often sung artist in the world.” Joining him was Ben Fielding, whose songs—including “Goodness Of God,” “What A Beautiful Name,” “Who You Say I Am,” and “Mighty To Save”—are sung regularly by the global Church.

Which “flavor of Christians” will value this film most? The hymn’s lyrics will surely resonate with Catholic, Orthodox, and Protestant Christians alike, as they reflect the unity of early believers. In the same way that “Amazing Grace” touches the hearts of even diehard atheists, the diversity of contemporary talent used to revive this song is a joy. The First Hymn is performed by a Coptic Christian female vocalist and a university musical ensemble, climaxing with a live performance by Tomlin and Fielding before a packed arena in Texas.

Ultimately, why does The First Hymn matter today? While the Dead Sea Scrolls proved the veracity of the Bible, The First Hymn reminds us that whether it is Elevation Worship, MercyMe, or Crowder, the heart of Christian worship still beats the same. As Zephaniah 3:17 states, “The Lord your God is in your midst, a mighty one who will save; he will rejoice over you with gladness; he will quiet you by his love; he will exult over you with loud singing.”

Throughout the centuries, followers of Jesus have consistently returned that love to the Lord through exuberant song. This is a must-see film for believers who want to use songs rooted in a biblical basis to worship in Spirit and Truth.

Thomas Ciesielka is a Christian publicist with decades of experience in media and communications. Bringing a faith-informed perspective to his analysis, he explores storytelling, performance, and the broader cultural impact of film. His reviews reflect a deep appreciation for cinematic craft while thoughtfully engaging the moral and spiritual themes that shape today’s entertainment landscape.

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