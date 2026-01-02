I spent an evening with Dr. Fauci, the biggest murderous monster of the 21st century

During intermission at a recent Broadway musical, I heard an eerily familiar voice over my right shoulder in the row behind me. It belonged to none other than Dr. Anthony Fauci.

(LifeSiteNews) — A few days after Christmas, a friend and I went to see a stage production of the Broadway musical “Hello, Dolly!” at a suburban theater just outside Washington, D.C. During intermission, I heard an eerily familiar voice over my right shoulder in the row behind me. I turned to see who was speaking, and sure enough, it was Dr. Anthony Fauci.

I was faced with the realization that we had been sitting within a few feet of one of the greatest monsters the world has ever known.

I vowed not to let his presence disturb my inner peace or our enjoyment of the show, but my mind kept returning to the sinister role he played in the COVID pandemic, and before that, when he likewise fumbled the government’s response to the AIDS crisis.

Is he as big of a murderous monster as Hitler, Stalin, or Pol Pot? Maybe. His depraved actions triggered a cascade of deadly, soul-crushing policies and events, leaving many individuals, families, communities, and the global economy reeling.

Despite his denials, evidence points to the fact that he’s responsible for the weaponizing of COVID against the Western world by funding gain-of-function “research” at the now infamous laboratory in Wuhan, China.

As the pandemic began sweeping across the Western world, reaping death and destruction, he championed the quick production and the mandatory reception of untested COVID “vaccines,” resulting in the incapacitation and deaths of many – including adolescents and young athletes – who developed myocarditis.

And though he has denied his role, he appeared to favor the lockdowns across the United States, which trapped people in their homes and brought the economy to a screeching halt.

The “stay-at-home orders” were unprecedented burdens on civil liberties. Thanks to Fauci, the United States effectively existed for well over a year under martial law.

Some cities encouraged citizens to snitch on their neighbors suspected of skirting lockdown orders. There were scenes of lone surfers and joggers, moms taking their kids to playgrounds, Christians sitting in their cars in church parking lots, and peaceful pro-life abortion protesters being ticketed or arrested and hauled off by police – despite practicing common-sense social distancing. The U.S. felt more like communist East Germany under the Stasi’s reign of terror than the land of the free and the home of the brave.

Many – especially the elderly – died alone, forcibly isolated from their families. Likewise, many families had to wait for months to bury their dead loved ones.

All of it was deemed “inhumane and unnecessary.”

And with tens of millions thrown out of work while elites continued their lives of privilege unruffled, the most powerful and prosperous nation in the history of the world began to feel more like a third-world country.

With citizens ordered to stay home, businesses forced to shut down, and even church services banned – with violators subject to onerous fines and jail time – it certainly feels that way.

He also insisted on forced mask-wearing and social distancing. Those who disobeyed were viewed as social pariahs, if not criminals.

The lockdowns closed schools across the country. Kids were deprived of their education and physical interactions with their friends, hobbling their natural development.

Employees who asked for religious exemptions from the abortion-tainted COVID “vaccine” mandated by their employers lost their jobs, including airline pilots, medical workers, teachers, firefighters, and policemen.

In an incredibly ironic, un-self-aware move, the theater posted a photo on social media of Fauci posing with the “Hello, Dolly!” cast and musicians, proclaiming they were honored to welcome him to the performance, despite the fact that he is ultimately responsible for shutting down their theater and the theater industry across the country for two years.

Although he bolted the theater before I had a chance to engage him, I had thought long and hard during the second act about what I would say to Fauci if I had the chance.

I decided I would challenge him with two questions:

Do you repent of your very grave sins against humanity? Will you return to Christ and the Catholic Church?

John Patrick is a guest contributor to LifeSiteNews.

