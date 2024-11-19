If President Trump wants to save America, he must declassify secrets that harm Americans

It is especially necessary to declassify and publish the methods, technologies, weapons, and sources used by the FBI, local police, intelligence community, and others.

It is probably a common experience for someone who has recently started following politics to discover controversial laws, rules, or regulations which have never been seriously challenged by politicians or even the media. For example, consider the following statement from an Executive Order of the Obama-Biden Administration on keeping U.S. government information secret from Americans:

This order prescribes a uniform system for classifying, safeguarding, and declassifying national security information, including information relating to defense against transnational terrorism. Our democratic principles require that the American people be informed of the activities of their government. Also, our Nation’s progress depends on the free flow of information both within the government and to the American people. Nevertheless, throughout our history, the national defense has required that certain information be maintained in confidence in order to protect our citizens, our democratic institutions, our homeland security, and our interactions with foreign nations.

It is indeed possible that there might be “certain information” which should be kept “in confidence.” A man might close his curtains not because he has bad things to hide but because he doesn’t want outsiders to observe his every action.

However, when one researches what U.S. government employees keep secret, one finds that the federal and local governments keep so many secrets that one wonders if those government employees are hiding their own corruption. Specifically, entities like the FBI, local police, and the intelligence community keep their methods, sources, and technologies secret from Americans.

When such information is kept secret, innocent Americans are at risk from the FBI, local police, and intelligence community employees. The FBI and local police entities cooperating with the FBI have secretly harmed Americans in the past, and they could continue do so because these government employees kept their actions secret. A quote from a 1970s document from the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Activities accurately describes such harm caused by the FBI and local police entities:

intelligence activity in the past decades has, all too often, exceeded the restraints on the exercise of governmental power which are imposed by our country’s Constitution, laws, and traditions […] Intelligence activity […] is generally covert. It is concealed from itsvictims and is seldom described in statutes or explicit executive orders.The victim may never suspect that his misfortunes are the intended result of activities undertaken by his government, and accordingly may have no opportunity to challenge the actions taken against him. (Pages 2-3)

The statement implies that, instead of “protect[ing] our citizens, our domestic institutions, our homeland security,” the secrecy of U.S. government employees has made it easier to harm them.

Another example can be provided. One of the Iraq wars was based on so-called belief that Saddam Hussain harbored “weapons of mass destruction.” Many American soldiers and innocent Iraqi citizens lost their lives or were disabled because of that war and related wars. And yet, years later, it was revealed that there were no such “weapons of mass destruction” and that this war was based on lies or significant errors. To quote a former U.S. government CIA employee:

This is very sad for me to say, but not only the CIA operations people, but also the CIA analysts – the division in which I worked – are responsible for corrupting intelligence to justify an unnecessary war of aggression. Now, I guess the best thing I can say to you is that a Senate Intelligence Committee conducted the investigation and drew the conclusion. And here, I quote the words of Jay Rockefeller, who was the chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. When he announced the findings, he said: “In making the case for war, the Administration repeatedly presented intelligence as fact when in reality it was unsubstantiated, contradicted, or even non-existent. As a result, the American people were led to believe that the threat from Iraq was much greater than actually existed.” What does non-existent intelligence look like? As you probably know, there were forgeries. There were all kinds of mechanical things that were used to justify this war, especially to associate Saddam Hussein with the 9/11 attacks. They did that by claiming that Iraq had ties to Al Qaeda. Then, of course, came the weapons of mass destruction. We analysts in retirement tell people that it was a scandal and that it was a fraud, but the American people were persuaded by our media. And media plays as part of the military-industrial complex. (In-text hyperlink citation added.)

Again, it was the U.S. government secrecy which significantly contributed to the harm of American soldiers and innocent foreigners.

The U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War was also supposedly based on false and/or falsified intelligence. In other words, at least two wars in which many Americans (and foreign nationals) were harmed were the result of either errors or lies which might have been identifiable if government employees were not allowed to keep such information secret. Those harmed Americans may have had to live significantly difficult lives due to the lies of only a few secretly operating U.S. government employees.

Thus, the belief (and/or lie) that U.S. government employees have to keep “certain information in confidence” to protect “national security” can be shown to be at least partially false by studying the history of U.S. government employee secrecy.

More examples of government secrecy potentially harming Americans could be provided here, possibly including examples of Americans significantly harmed by directed energy weapons (or similar weapons which remotely and secretly affect the targeted person’s brain and body, as well as home appliances and other physical objects). Such weapons might be operated by local or federal law enforcement entities.

Now, what can be done to prevent or stop such harm and protect Americans from such corrupt U.S. government employees? President Trump has said that he plans to save America, and he has also rightly said that many of America’s enemies are in the U.S. government (apparently this also implies local government employees).

But what can President Trump do? Another quote from the former U.S. government CIA employee (who openly admitted to not approving of Trump) is about the falsifications during the “Russia Hoax.” He mentions that when Trump was in his first term as President, Trump was “powerless in the face of what I [the CIA employee] call the deep state; the CIA, FBI, and Department of Justice. He couldn’t make them follow his instructions and that’s why we know so little about Russiagate.”

If President Trump is unable to make the CIA, FBI, and others follow his instructions, is there anything he can do to save America from such enemies within the U.S. government?

One thing he might be able to do is to declassify almost all, if not all, information on the FBI, CIA, and other secret operations in America (and potentially foreign countries). Scholars, including the New York University School of Law, have described how the President of the United States has significant power in declassifying information:

At its core, classified information is information relating to national security that warrants special protection from unauthorized disclosure, due to the damage to national security that may result from its release. Ostensibly, this information assists presidents in carrying out their constitutional duties as commander-in-chief and other responsibilities relating to national security and foreign affairs. But in reality, only a small fraction of this information actually reaches the president; the vast majority is used by rank-and-file government employees who perform a broad range of national security functions to support these presidential powers. It is also important to understand that the executive branch’s consistent position across administrations is that classified information is created, owned, and controlled by the president, and that Congress and the courts have extremely limited power to intrude on the president’s authority over this information.

Now, if “only a small fraction of [secret government information] actually reaches the president” and “the vast majority is used by rank-and-file government employees,” then it seems that President Trump should declassify such information and require most (if not all) of it to be declassified and publicized. It seems that the President should also have his own trusted associates go through all classified information throughout the history of America and find corruption from both the past and present.

It is especially necessary to declassify and publish the methods, technologies, weapons, and sources used by the FBI, local police, intelligence community, and others. U.S. government employees’ reasons for keeping such methods and technologies secret are absurd and, as mentioned above, could significantly contribute to harming Americans.

Additionally, like many other Americans, President Trump has publicly wondered whether several publicized events were “hoaxes” or otherwise falsified events propagated by government employees. President Trump will apparently have the power to declassify those and should have trusted people find and publicize declassified “hoaxes” or otherwise falsified actions of the FBI, local police, and other government entities (in part because such actions might be unconstitutional). Then President Trump (and millions of Americans) can say, “See, U.S. government employees have been doing these hoaxes for many years, even to the point of affecting Americans’ support for or opposition to certain regulations or policies.”

For example, all COVID-19 information held by entities like the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI would likely be interesting to many Americans, if it still exists.

Because government hoaxes would likely require many thousands, if not millions, of covert government pretenders, actors, and actresses (sometimes “crisis actors,” but sometimes not) or a similar Gestapo-like entity, President Trump should declassify and publicize the entity (or entities) and the names of the employees in that entity or similar entities. (This should not be controversial. There are many public professions which require the names of licensed professionals to be publicized; one step towards “saving America” is to require names and pictures of current and former secretly operating government employees to be publicized due to their ability to secretly harm others).

There are many different FBI “Field Offices” and other branches of those offices throughout America. It is possible that many FBI employees viciously dislike other Americans. For example, FBI employees might not like faithful Catholics due to their opposition to homosexuality, contraception, abortion, and so on. Declassifying and publicizing information on those FBI employees seems to be necessary to protect American Catholics from those who might secretly harm them or have harmed them in the past.

Other things President Trump should declassify and publish include the businesses or “proprietaries” that are owned, operated, or influenced by the FBI and/or other law enforcement entities. The USA is based on freedoms which include the confidence that a business is a business and not government employees attempting to entrap, provoke, or surveil.

Many other things should likely be declassified and published if the American way of life is going to be saved from the enemies within the government: the methods, sources, technologies, and actions of local and federal prosecutors and their teams should likely be declassified and published.

There are probably objections to the above suggestion. Some might say, “But what about Russia? Don’t you know that Russia will get us if we declassify information on the FBI and local secret police?! Or they might say, “Didn’t you read about how the FBI recently saved Trump from a crazy Iranian?! The FBI needed to be secret to get the Iranian!”

First, the FBI says that the FBI might falsify information. Thus, anytime the FBI reports that they have prevented this or that crime, it must be known that they might be lying and/or falsifying information. When the FBI says, “We got an Iranian!” they might be lying or otherwise falsifying information. Americans should be taught about this significant fact; it should be continuously emphasized.

Second, keeping government information secret allows for other countries to get into the U.S. government and potentially even harm Americans from within those government entities. If Russia is really the threat they are made out to be, wouldn’t they want to be in every FBI field office? Government secrecy provides such an opportunity. Secrecy also allows other governments to trick or bribe intelligence employees, potentially resulting in loss of many lives.

Emphasis should be on declassifying and publishing information from every FBI field office and other branches throughout America, not simply the FBI offices in Washington D.C. Some of these phrases are redundant, but radical Muslims, radical feminists, radical homosexuals and “transgenders,” or any other harmful person could be employed by any one of the FBI field offices due to their employees not being publicized. Requiring FBI employees and cooperators to be publicized at least allows citizens near those FBI field offices and other branches to be able to determine if there is a threat in those entities.

(Defunding the FBI and other secret policing entities in America should likely also be done; ultimately, the problem is government secrecy, and unless it is discontinued or significantly limited, one can be sure that such government secrecy will be a direct cause of the destruction of America from within the government.)

Thus, to save America, President Trump should consider declassifying and publishing everything, or almost everything, about the FBI and other secretly operating government entities (according to what is allowed by law).

