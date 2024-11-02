Imprisoned pro-lifer: Prayer is not enough, we need action to restore the right to life

Despite what you may have heard, there has never been a deficit of prayer in the pro-life movement. What has, at times, been missing is prayerful, pro-life action.

(LifeSiteNews) — On November 6, 2024, pro-lifers will know which road we will be walking. If the voters choose one candidate, the work of restoration begins on November 6.

Restoration of frenzied pro-life activism, meeting the Culture of Death on a thousand fronts. There is no magic bullet, no one pro-life initiative that will resolve the abortion issue and the threats to life. Work will begin on restoration of freedom of speech, restoration of non-political judges and courts, restoration of equal protection, restoration of freedom of association, restoration of the rights of the accused, restoration of family values and ultimately leading toward to restoration of the right to life.

If the alternate candidate is chosen by the voters, the road to restoration will run only through government approved paths. Martyrdom and imprisonment seem the only two paths that will be allowed, and restoration will only come at the end of a large dose of this. And this restoration, through martyrdom and imprisonment, will not save the United States of America. For the nation will have called down the blood on her own head and the head of her children (those to whom she allows birth).

Either way, the pro-life believer knows that restoration of the rights of babies will come, for the Hand of God is moving. But, oddly, the road through persecution may, indeed, be the less painful of the two paths. The other road to restoration will require much effort, strain and change.

To all those things for which pro-lifers are already praying, will need to be added (with no reduction in prayer) the effort to organize, research, broadcast, and educate on the truth of the right to life. It needs to be said directly because the seeds of sloth have sprouted in our modern movement. Despite what you may have heard, there has never been a deficit of prayer in the pro-life movement. What has, at times, been missing is prayerful, pro-life action.

Allow me here to suggest several initiatives, just in the area of pro-life journalism, which, as far as I can tell from my jail cell, are not being followed up on, and could greatly impact our protective love of children:

The late-term abortionist, Santangelo, at whose business we rescued and for which we are imprisoned, had his Washington, D.C., dumpster filled with dead babies and ticketed for delivery to a biofuel company in Maryland. Why? What do they do with the dead bodies of babies?

Who is the chief medical examiner for Washington DC? What is his name, and who are his political friends who got him this appointment? Where is his post-mortem report on the Washington 5 – the full term babies killed by Santangelo?

What has Planned Parenthood been doing since David Daleiden exposed their organ harvesting (from live babies) on the dark market nearly 10 years ago? Has Planned Parenthood reported their earnings from these sales? Have the Planned Parenthood “medical people” done the harvesting and selling for their personal profit? Have they reported this income to the IRS?

Knowing perfectly well what Bill Clinton’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein was about (it’s quite obvious), what was HILLARY CLINTON’S relationship with Jeffrey Epstein about? She, too, stayed on one of Epstein’s properties (New Mexico). Did it concern a shared desire to live forever by utilizing fetal tissue and cells?

Now, these are just a few fascinating stories that most people would want answers to, if they knew about them. I am one man, and I found these stories. I have no doubt that enterprising journalists can think of more.

Without going into such detail, I am also calling for all pro-life artists, writers and playwrights to incorporate true stories of abortion tragedy and celebratory pro-life events into their work. Our crisis pregnancy centers and maternity homes are full of these stories.

Pro-lifers, forced back upon the most timid and unreliable of allies – Republicans – need to study and equip themselves with political tools which will stiffen Republican spines or provide for better candidates. Learning and practicing primaries against unacceptable candidates is a very successful tool. Certain pro-lifers know how to do this; they need to be listened to and followed.

Pro-life educators need to create contemporary educational presentations and curricula to introduce into our schools. Even parochial schools are failing to present a coherent image for pro-life goals. With Dobbs returning the abortion battle to the states, schools need to be exploring the issue as they have many disciplines touched by the issue: health, biology, sociology, ethics, social studies, history, etc.

The pro-life movement must give increasing prominence to the victims of abortion: moms, babies, survivors, siblings, grandparents, et al. Not just for their own healing, but for warning the abortion-minded and wider society.

I have listed here a few initiatives that appeal most to me and offer opportunity for my skills. If anyone is interested in these, stay in touch with me upon my release in early 2025. There are many, many more areas needing pro-life initiative and I am sure each pro-lifer can compile such a list for themselves. Please follow through.If I can help, I will.

And please, please make your prayers about God helping you to undertake pro-life work, not asking Him to do the things you shrink from!

John Hinshaw is serving a custodial sentence for attempting to save the lives of babies in a late-term abortion business in Washington, D.C., an undertaking a court found was in violation of the FACE Act. LifeSiteNews does not endorse any candidates for political office.

