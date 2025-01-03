Imprisoned pro-lifer: The irony of this jailhouse rumor made me laugh

Despite what you may think, some very funny stories emerge from life in prison. Here's one.

(LifeSiteNews) — I have commented before that, despite what you may think, some very funny stories emerge from life in prison. Here comes one:

Yesterday, one of my Christian friends on my prison unit said to me, “Hey, I heard a rumor about you today that I had to debunk.”

“Really?” I said, “What was that?”

“The guy said to me that you were arrested for breaking into an abortion clinic and stealing fetuses to sell on the open market.”

My friend continued, “I told him that was absolutely not true since you are just as opposed to selling the bodies as you are opposed to killing them in the first place.”

My friend did not want to share who this person was, and I agreed that for the sake of the unit I shouldn’t know. These sorts of things can produce hard feelings, and we are at close quarters in here.

I thanked my friend and then gave him a more perfect answer.

“Please tell him that if I had broken into an abortion mill, stolen fetuses and sold them on the open market, I wouldn’t be in here. No one would have arrested me! Kamala Harris as Attorney General of California was presented irrefutable evidence that Planned Parenthood sold baby body parts, and her response was to prosecute the guy who brought her the evidence!”

And then we laughed and laughed.

I know it’s black humor, but what else can we have in a prison run by a police state?

I spent no time trying to figure out who the rumormonger was, but I am aware that there are, here in prison, adherents to a socio-sexual cult, well known to all of us, which has a history of violence and lies against pro-lifers. It’s also possible, given most Americans’ determination to refuse to know anything about abortion (except what the media tells them about “strange” anti-abortionists), that this person really believes such nonsense.

I laugh and laugh.

John Hinshaw is serving a custodial sentence for attempting to save the lives of babies in a late-term abortion business in Washington, D.C., an undertaking a court found was in violation of the FACE Act. Letters to John should be addressed:

JOHN HINSHAW Register #93685-509 FMC Devens Federal Medical Center P.O. BOX 879 Ayer, MA 01432

Note: Guidelines for letters to FMC Devens stipulate plain white paper, lined or unlined, typed or handwritten, with white envelopes. Include your return address on the envelope, and write it again on the letter itself so that John may write back to you. Please do not send cards, as they will not reach him.

