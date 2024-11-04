Imprisoned pro-lifer: The unborn cannot vote, but you certainly can

When I consider the little ones Jesus particularly loved, I realize that I am called to love them too. So in the context of this election, I ask: 'Which party and which candidates have greater contempt for the smallest babies?'

(LifeSiteNews) — I write to you as a prisoner of conscience from the Danbury Federal Correctional Institution in Connecticut. I am 14 months into a 2-year, 3-month sentence for attempting in 2020 to rescue innocent unborn babies from a horribly painful death by bodily dismemberment at a late-term abortion facility in Washington, DC.

Along with my 9 fellow rescuers, I peacefully prayed inside the abortion facility waiting room and offered pro-life assistance to both pregnant mothers and the babies’ fathers. For these non-violent efforts to save lives and help parents, we were indicted in 2022 by Biden’s Department of Justice for “violating” the unjust Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act (FACE). Felony charges of “Conspiracy Against Rights” were included. In August of 2023 we had a show trial in a pro-abortion federal court in DC where we were convicted of these felonies by a very biased jury and sent to prison.

Not only did we lose our freedom with severe, unprecedented sentences ranging from 2-5 years in length, but we also lost our right to vote.

Sadly, many other pro-lifers cannot vote either since the rescuers of babies have been specifically targeted by the Biden/Harris administration and are now in different federal prisons around the country, or under house arrest, or in federal probation custody sentenced to “government supervision.” Other pro-lifers, including numerous peaceful Christians who conducted similar rescue missions in Michigan, Tennessee & Florida, are still awaiting their trial. Meanwhile, there are also draconian federal civil suits being waged against pro-lifers in Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York.

These lawsuits, criminal trials, and our unjust imprisonments are the results of a concerted attack by the Biden/Harris administration and evidence of their deepest held beliefs about what America should be as a nation: a place where babies in the womb within all 50 states can be murdered at any time, for any reason, during all nine months through birth, with full taxpayer funding.

It is a sickening vision for our country.

This is the primary reason why caring Americans, especially believers, must get out to vote.

We must protect the defenseless, remembering that we’re all responsible for safeguarding our future and our children, especially since they cannot protect themselves.

Please keep in mind as you read this letter that God’s innocent and vulnerable unborn children cannot vote either. Therefore, I want to call upon all patriotic citizens to get out and vote on their behalf.

The lesser of two evils

Back in mid-September, in comments about the US election, Pope Francis encouraged Catholics and other believers to vote for the “lesser of two evils.”

It’s true that both presidential candidates are far from perfect. Both candidates and their running mates have numerous personal flaws and problematic policies. Neither political party has “all of the answers.”

Nevertheless, I strongly believe the “lesser evil” is apparent if we prioritize the lives of the most innocent.

There is real evil amidst the candidates and campaigns, so it’s imperative first to soberly assess the “greater evil.” Further, voters have a specific responsibility to vote against this greater evil. In the present election voting “for” a particular candidate is not nearly as important as voting “against” candidates promoting grave evils, intrinsic evils, even demonic evils.

Such a vote is an act of defense to protect the most vulnerable, God’s tiny children.

Jesus Christ always had a special love for little children. He even had others who tried to keep the little ones away from Him. In defiance of their objections, the Lord said: “Allow the little children to come unto Me” (cf. Luke 18:15-17).

“He then took the children and infants into His arms, & blessed them, laying His hands upon them” (Mark 10:13-15).

When I consider the little ones Jesus particularly loved, I realize that I am called to love them too. So in the context of this election, I ask: “Which party and which candidates have greater contempt for the smallest babies?”

The answer is self-evident.

Here are some clear and undisputed facts:

— Roughly 1 million helpless babies are killed every single year in the US (with their parents harmed) by abortion. One party holds this atrocious truth as the very keystone to their hope-for “victory,” and they disguise the violent death of the unborn babies under the euphemism of “reproductive rights.” There is no other injustice promoted by any candidate or political party that is proportionate to this injustice. Caring people must vote against such evil.

— It’s conservatively estimated that between 64-66 million unborn children have been slain in our nation since 1973 (millions of men and women have been harmed by this too). One party celebrates this barbaric slaughter as “the most basic human right.” They are promising to mandate the “freedom to choose” throughout all 50 states. It is their most essential political “issue.” When we consider everything at stake in the election, innocent little ones living in the womb are the most imperiled, with the most to lose and are the most threatened, with the highest numbers in all human mortality statistics. Americans must vote against this massive injustice.

— For every little one killed by abortion, there has been an orchestrated effort to harvest their organs and tissues for “science.” Members of one party have protected this grisly lucrative business. Voters must push back against this disgusting practice.

— For every little one murdered, there is a mother and father left suffering psychological, emotional, spiritual and physical harm. One party has worked diligently to silence their voices, along with the voices of their infants. Anyone with empathy needs to vote with heartfelt consideration for the many post-abortive parents.

— Since 2020, over 320,000 unaccompanied migrant children have been lost at the border and are now presumed to be victims of sex traffickers. This is a tragic result of the current policy on unlawful immigration. Voters must choose to defend these helpless kids.

— According to law enforcement experts, in the past 4 years there have been many more American children abducted and trafficked within our borders. One administration eliminated most of the federal resources dedicated to protecting our children from the traffickers. This is unbelievable and unacceptable. Americans should not stand for this!

— One party has favored legislation that allows males in girls’ sports, bathrooms, and showers, and even protects the genital mutilation of minors. Children as young as 4 can be subjected to revolting “gender studies” programs in public schools which twist God’s plan for male and female persons. Candidates from this party have sought to support tax-payer funding for such “sex change” gender-destroying mutilation. One even supported the power of government to remove gender dysphoric children from parents who disagree with such mutilation. Voters have the duty to protect children from this radical attack against their humanity.

— Hundreds of thousands of young people are dying from drug overdoses due to the failures of an administration to rein in the opioid/fentanyl epidemic by securing the southern border. Americans should step up and vote in opposition to this destructive and deadly epidemic.

— There are hundreds of thousands of babies who have been conceived artificially through IVF and then experimented upon, or warehoused in human freezers, or deliberately eliminated because of eugenics. One party has been a champion of permitting humans in the embryonic stage of life to be sacrificed to “science” through tinkering and cannibalizing their tiny bodies in sick experimentation. This political party has also defended eugenics through surgical and chemical abortions, as well as “live birth abortion” via early labor induction which particularly targets disabled babies. (Note: another party is far from perfect on IVF, but they are certainly the “lesser evil.”)

— One party’s 2024 national convention focused dramatically upon “abortion rights,” more than any other policy objective or concern. They promoted a form of “toxic feminism” which considers killing innocent little babies to be “the most fundamental right of every woman,” even though women are the most loving and compassionate people. More than anything else, this party hopes to win the presidential election by running on the campaign promise of unrestricted abortion, all the while hiding the blood of the innocent. The demon of child sacrifice—Baal—must be running their national campaign from behind the scenes (cf. Jer 19:4-6). Believers must fight with their prayers and their votes against such hideous and diabolical evil.

— Children are dying in school shootings and in violence at home in gravely disturbing numbers. While some politicians wish to exclusively blame firearms for such horrors, I firmly believe the ultimate problem runs much deeper. Namely, such lethal violence is caused by a total loss of the basic sacredness of human life. So many in our nation have forgotten that life is an inviolable gift from God. A significant segment of the nation’s population disregard the truth that each and every person is sacred and unrepeatable. I submit that one party’s support for abortion is the biggest contributor to the overall loss of conscience over matters of life and death, and that their political policies have effected a disintegration of the protection of human dignity in our culture, not to mention the disintegration of the family. Voters need to act at the ballot to restore respect for the sacredness of every human life.

— The truth about the horrors of abortion and other attacks on human life has been deliberately hidden from the American people. This has not been by mistake. Rather, the gruesome truth about what happens to the babies during and after an abortion has been specifically censored. Recent evidence in courts has shown that one administration has sought to control both mainstream media and social media. They have openly expressed that the control of information is a matter of “national security.” Since 2020, there has been an unprecedented assault upon the First Amendment. And this has been done by one party and their surrogates. These leaders have also promoted unconstitutional “special executive powers” as seen during the extreme COVID lockdowns and mandates.

— Obviously, this party punishes political and ideological opponents like pro-lifers.

In sum, one ticket is the most radical in the history of our nation and the history of their party. They enthusiastically endorse the killing of unborn little ones at all 9 months of pregnancy—even through live-birth induction abortions—for any reason, with taxpayer funding, universalized as a “national constitutional right.” They seek to overturn all state-level abortion restrictions while removing any funding or support of pro-life pregnancy resource centers (in some cases outlawing them), plus lifting all legal requirements on the reporting of abortion deaths, all while increasing government funding for the abortion industry!

We must defend the defenseless. Voters: help them.

Listen in your heart to the quiet voices of the unborn. Hear their tiny cries: “Oh, guard my life and deliver me from the ones who hate me” (cf. Ps 25:20).

As you go to cast your ballot, please, please keep in mind the most innocent and defenseless of God’s children who cannot vote, who cannot speak. Please be a vote for their protection! +God bless.

