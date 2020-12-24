In spite of this year’s trials, let’s rejoice with Our Lady this Christmas

December 24, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The birth of my first baby wasn’t exactly fun. I labored for 24 hours and ended up having to get a C-section in the end. The pregnancy wasn’t a cup of tea either. Back aches, swollen feet, you name it. The toll that your body takes on to create a human being can be hard to deal with at times. There is, however, the spirit of excitement for what is to come. For some reason, I look back on those moments with fondness because I brought a child into this world and honestly, I believe that God gives mothers a special grace to turn the struggles of childbirth into happiness.

Upon reflection of the experience of Christ’s mother and her experience with pregnancy and birth I feel an appreciation for the gift that God gave to Mary. She didn’t experience any of the normal pains of original sin which includes childbirth. (I’d like to think that includes pregnancy as well.) She must have felt so much joy. Yes, there were struggles. I couldn’t imagine being thrilled about traveling on a donkey at nine months pregnant. But, imagine carrying the savior of the world in your womb, knowing that he would redeem all of humanity. What immense bliss she must have felt!

It is true that her labor pains came later on Calvary, but God gifted her with that moment in time when she and St. Joseph could look upon the Christ child with happiness and peace. With the trust that Mary had in God and His plan for her, she must have had incredible peace and joy within her. Not only did she get to experience joy but she got to hold joy itself which is Christ as a baby. I can’t think of a more fitting way for the Savior to come into the world.

This past year hasn’t been the best in regards to normality of life and events. These events and trials of 2020 can be considered as the labor pains that we had to get through before we could experience the happiness and joy that awaits us at Christmas. Imagine if we set aside those pains and, like Mary, just focus on the joy of Christmas. There seems to be no better way to welcome Christ into our heart during the Christmas season.