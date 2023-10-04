Indiana pro-life Christian targeted by abortion extremists acquitted after wrongful felony charge

Nathan Perry has been vindicated and declared not guilty after being wrongfully charged with felony assault and harassed by pro-abortion extremists.

INDIANAPOLIS (LifeSiteNews) — It’s the stuff of late-night television nightmares: peaceful husband and wife visit the Indiana Statehouse, find a loud pandemonium raised by abortion extremists, and days later their world is turned upside down with a wrongful felony assault charge. It happened to Indianapolis resident Nathan Perry – who has now been vindicated and declared not guilty by a Marion Superior Court judge on September 29, 2023, after successful defense by the Thomas More Society.

In July 2022, Perry, a teacher and church music director, and his wife, a Christian counselor, went to the Indiana Statehouse on the first day of the state legislature’s special session, when an abortion ban was being considered. The Perrys consider themselves to be quietly pro-life. They have been longtime supporters of Indianapolis pregnancy help ministries, and Perry’s wife started her counseling career at a Christian pregnancy care center.

“Nathan Perry and his wife had gone to the Statehouse in Indianapolis to exercise their rights as citizens and hear what the elected officials had to say about the abortion issue,” explained the Perrys’ attorney, Carlos Lam, serving as Thomas More Society Special Counsel.

“We were shocked – we had gone to the Statehouse at Indianapolis not knowing this was happening,” said Perry. “There we found a mad riot, complete chaos.”

In the crowd of more than a thousand people, the Perrys found themselves close to a band performing Christian music as many of those present queued to enter the building. According to reports, a raucous and vociferous contingent chanted their demands for abortion.

Lam related how one young woman blasted a bullhorn near Perry’s head, causing him to react and push out to protect himself – which knocked the bullhorn back toward the woman. As the young woman moved back, Perry was then targeted by the woman with her profanities. Following the incident, the Perrys left the scene while the mob hollered for the police. An older woman then chased the Perrys down the street in an attempt to escalate the situation.

Indiana State Police on-site did not react, intervene, or see any cause for concern. Later that day, the Perrys returned home without further incident.

Days later, Perry became aware that something was not right when coworkers on the ministry staff at Christ Evangelical Lutheran in Brownsburg, Indiana, brought to his attention an array of strange social media posts. Tweets and other social media posts targeted Perry, whom the perpetrators had apparently identified with a smartphone video and artificial intelligence tools.

The harassment campaign against Perry was relentless. After Jim Perry and his wife were identified, they were stalked online and targeted – along with their church and employers. “It was a horrific concerted pro-abortion effort to ruin our lives and make an example of us because we did not embrace the pro-abortion message,” explained Perry. “This was a mob trying to find someone they could take down and mess with their life.”

“As crazy people from all over the country attacked me, I learned what doxxing meant,” said Perry, detailing how the tormenters had located and published identifying information about him and his wife. He reported that her Christian counseling service began receiving malicious emails and phone calls, and that their church had to shut down its social media.

Perry learned about the charges against him when his employers at a prestigious private school called him into the office at the end of the day and informed him that he could not keep teaching because the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department had a warrant out for Perry, for felony battery.

While swift work by Lam got the warrant recalled and saved Perry from actual physical arrest or having to spend time in jail, he suffered serious consequences.

“My reputation in the industry has been damaged, for two years I have been unable to teach, not held a full-time job or benefits, and my parents’ health has suffered,” shared Perry, “All because these extremists had a goal to disrupt my life as an example, so no one will ever oppose their viewpoint.”

“I learned way more than I wanted to in the process,” admitted Perry, “This has been a steep hill to climb. I am so thankful for the support of the Thomas More Society along this spiritual journey. We are starting over, but our faith has grown, and God has brought us through this journey.”

On September 29, 2023, Magistrate Ronnie Huerta declared Perry not guilty of the felony charge, Battery Resulting in Moderate Bodily Injury, after a Marion Superior Court bench trial.

About the Thomas More Society

The Thomas More Society is a national not-for-profit law firm dedicated to restoring respect in law for life, family, and freedom. Headquartered in Chicago and with offices across the country, Thomas More Society fosters support for these causes by providing high quality pro bono legal services from local trial courts all the way up to the United States Supreme Court. For more information, please visit thomasmoresociety.org.

Share











